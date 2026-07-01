CGC Brings Ultra-Rare & Historic Wayne Gretzky, Mickey Mantle and Honus Wagner Cards to 2026 Fanatics Fest

CGC Graded Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card and 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle Close-Ups



Key facts of this press release:

CGC invites sports fans and collectors to view three landmark sports cards at the CGC Graded Grail Showcase at Fanatics Fest NYC: a signed 1979–80 Topps #18 Wayne Gretzky rookie card, a 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle – Type 1 and a 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner card

The Gretzky rookie card is the only authenticated Wayne Gretzky-signed 1979–80 Topps rookie card known to combine a CGC Gem Mint 10 card grade with an Auto 10 grade — “The Great Grade”

CGC certified a 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner card, widely regarded as the holy grail of sports cards, with a CGC Authentic – Restored designation

CGC will be at Fanatics Fest in New York City (booth #137) from July 16 – 19, accepting submissions for card grading and authentication throughout the event

Sarasota, Fla., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGC®, the world’s fastest-growing card grading service and part of the Certified Collectibles Group, will bring three landmark sports cards – a 1979-80 Topps #18 Wayne Gretzky rookie card graded CGC Gem Mint 10 with an Auto 10 grade, a 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle Type 1 graded CGC 8 and a fabled 1909-11 T206 Honus Wagner card – to the CGC Graded Grail Showcase inside the CGC booth (#137) at Fanatics Fest, taking place July 16 – 19, 2026, at the Javits Center in New York City.

The Gretzky rookie card is the only authenticated Wayne Gretzky-signed 1979–80 Topps rookie card known to combine a CGC Gem Mint 10 card grade with an Auto 10 grade. It will appear alongside an exceptional Type 1 example of the 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle, widely regarded as the most recognizable post-war baseball card ever produced and recently re-holdered in CGC’s latest holder and label system.

All three cards will give Fanatics Fest attendees a rare opportunity to experience defining pieces of hockey and baseball history up close, as a result of CGC’s role in authenticating, grading, preserving and presenting important collectibles.

“Cards of this caliber demand a grading process that is precise, disciplined and grounded in a deep understanding of the details collectors care about most,” said Andy Broome, Vice President of CGC Cards. “The Gretzky rookie’s CGC Gem Mint 10 card grade and Auto 10 grade, alongside the Mantle’s CGC 8 grade, Type 1 designation and remarkable preservation, reflect just how exceptional these cards are within their respective eras. It is a privilege to help authenticate, grade and protect pieces of sports history that have such lasting meaning for collectors.”

CGC Graded Grail Showcase at Fanatics Fest NYC

CGC will devote one side of booth #137 to the CGC Graded Grail Showcase, a museum-style experience designed to give fans and collectors a closer look at three of the hobby’s most significant sports cards.

Each card will be presented on its own illuminated pedestal. Attendees can also take photos inside a larger-than-life CGC holder installation inspired by the brand’s crystal-clear holder design.

The CGC booth will also accept collectible submissions for grading and authentication throughout the event.

“At CGC, we understand that collectors entrust us with items that carry financial value, personal meaning and cultural significance,” said Max Spiegel, President of Certified Collectibles Group. “Bringing these three cards to Fanatics Fest gives fans a rare opportunity to experience that history up close while highlighting the important role that authentication, grading, and preservation play in protecting collectibles for future generations.”

The Wayne Gretzky Rookie Card: A One-of-One (and 10/10) Combination

The 1979-80 Topps #18 Wayne Gretzky rookie card graded by CGC is a singular combination of elite card condition and autograph quality.

The card earned a CGC Gem Mint 10 grade, while Gretzky’s bold blue signature received an Auto 10 grade through CGC x JSA. The autograph includes Gretzky’s iconic “99” jersey-number, appearing prominently on the card while preserving the visibility of its key design elements.

The 1979–80 Topps Gretzky rookie card ranks among the hobby’s most coveted hockey cards ever produced. Only two Topps examples have earned Gem Mint 10 grades across all third-party grading services. This card combines that Gem Mint condition rarity with an authenticated, graded signature from the player widely regarded as the greatest in NHL history.

Gretzky retired as the NHL’s all-time leader in goals, assists and points after winning four Stanley Cups and nine-time Hart Memorial Trophy winner, which is awarded to the league's MVP. His rookie card captures the beginning of a career that transformed hockey, including a feat no other NHL player has achieved —four seasons with more than 200 points.

The Mickey Mantle Card: A Historic Type 1 Baseball Icon

The 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle is widely regarded as the most recognizable post-war baseball card ever produced. The cornerstone of the legendary 1952 Topps Baseball set, it remains one of the hobby’s most sought-after cards among collectors, investors, and museums.

The CGC 8 example on display at Fanatics Fest is a Type 1 version of the card, a classification based on subtle yet meaningful printing differences between the two versions of the 1952 Topps Mantle. CGC identifies the type directly on its label to provide added clarity for collectors.

This particular card stands out for its exceptional color, clean surface, strong eye appeal and outstanding preservation. It remains in original, unaltered condition and carries a CGC Near Mint-Mint 8 grade.

High-grade examples of the 1952 Topps Mantle are scarce because of the card’s age, condition sensitivity, centering challenges, surface wear and original printing issues. More than 70 years after its release, the card remains a defining symbol of baseball history and the modern sports card hobby.

Previously encapsulated by CGC, the card was recently re-holdered in CGC’s newest crystal-clear holder and label system. The updated presentation provides enhanced clarity and state-of-the-art protection while retaining CGC’s guarantee of authenticity and grade.

In December 2022, this particular 1952 Topps #311 became the first card graded by CGC to surpass the $1 million mark when it sold for $1,253,185 in an SCP Auctions sale. Fewer than two dozen examples of the famed card have received grades higher than this CGC 8 example.

Issued during Mantle’s second season with the New York Yankees, the card predates a Hall of Fame career that included a 1956 Triple Crown, three American League MVP awards and seven World Series championships.

Another Fabled Card Entrusted to CGC: The 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner

CGC has also certified and encapsulated one of the hobby’s most fabled rarities: a 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner card, widely regarded as the holy grail of sports cards.

The card earned a CGC Authentic – Restored designation and reflects another extraordinary historic collectible entrusted to CGC’s experts for authentication, certification and preservation.

Additional details about the card’s remarkable history and restoration will be shared separately.

CGC Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

What is CGC?

CGC provides expert authentication, grading and encapsulation for sports cards, trading card games and non-sports cards

Its certification services help collectors document authenticity and condition while preserving collectibles in protective holders

What is CGC doing at Fanatics Fest 2026?

CGC will display three historic sports cards as part of the CGC Graded Grail Showcase at Fanatics Fest NYC – 1979-80 Topps #18 Wayne Gretzky rookie card graded CGC Gem Mint 10 with an Auto 10 grade, a 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle Type 1 graded CGC 8 and 1909–11 T206 Honus Wagner card

The CGC booth (#137) will also accept collectible submissions for grading and authentication

Fanatics Fest NYC takes place July 16–19, 2026, at the Javits Center in New York City

Why is the 1979-80 Topps #18 Wayne Gretzky rookie card significant?

The 1979-80 Topps #18 Wayne Gretzky rookie card is one of the most coveted hockey cards in the hobby and represents the beginning of the career of the player widely regarded as the greatest in NHL history

This particular example is especially rare because it is the only authenticated Wayne Gretzky-signed 1979–80 Topps rookie card known to combine a CGC Gem Mint 10 card grade with an Auto 10 grade

Gretzky’s bold blue signature includes his iconic “99” jersey number and has exceptional placement on the card

Only two examples of the 1979-80 Topps Gretzky rookie card have earned Gem Mint 10 grades across all third-party grading services, making this signed CGC x JSA example a truly unprecedented piece for collectors

Why is the 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle Type 1 card significant?

The 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle is widely regarded as the most recognizable post-war baseball card and the cornerstone of the legendary 1952 Topps Baseball set

This particular Type 1 example is graded CGC 8, or Near Mint-Mint, and remains in original, unaltered condition. It stands out for its exceptional color, clean surface, strong eye appeal and preservation more than 70 years after its release

The card was recently re-holdered in CGC’s latest crystal-clear holder and label system, which provides enhanced clarity, premium presentation and state-of-the-art protection

What distinguishes CGC in the collector certification space?

CGC provides independent authentication, grading and encapsulation designed to help collectors protect, understand and present the items that matter most to them

CGC backs its grades with a guarantee of authenticity and grade, helping collectors buy, sell and display certified collectibles with added confidence

Its experts evaluate collectibles with an emphasis on accuracy, transparency and clear identification of meaningful details, including card variations, autograph grades and restoration designations.

CGC’s crystal-clear holders are designed to give collectors a premium view of the card while providing state-of-the-art protection and presentation

Through CGC Cards and CGC x JSA, collectors can access card grading and autograph authentication within a connected certification experience backed by the broader expertise of Certified Collectibles Group

What is CGC’s ReHolder service?

A qualifying card already encapsulated in its original CGC or CSG holder can be placed in a new CGC holder, such as the 1952 Topps #311 Mickey Mantle card, and label through CGC’s ReHolder service for $10 per card, regardless of the card’s fair market value

With the ReHolder service, the grade remains unchanged and continues to be backed by CGC’s guarantee of authenticity and grade, helping collectors buy, sell and display certified cards with added confidence

Qualifying cards must still be encapsulated in its original CGC or CSG holder

About CGC

Since revolutionizing comic book grading in 2000, CGC has grown to include certification services for a vast variety of pop culture collectibles. These divisions include CGC Cards, CGC Video Games and CGC Home Video. CGC Cards provides expert card grading for sports cards, TCGs and non-sports cards. CGC Video Games is dedicated to video game grading for the most popular consoles, including Nintendo, Sega, Atari, PlayStation and more. CGC Home Video provides expert VHS grading in addition to other types of videocassettes, DVD, Blu-ray and more. CGC also offers seamless solutions for autograph collectors with CGC Signature Series and JSA Authentic Autograph services.

CGC is part of the Certified Collectibles Group, a global provider of expert and impartial authentication and grading services for collectibles. Since 1987, the Certified Collectibles Group companies have certified more than 110 million collectibles, including coins, banknotes, comic books, cards, autographs and stamps.