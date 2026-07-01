Lab Automation Market Size Expected to Reach USD 8.62 Billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global lab automation market is projected to grow from USD 6.60 billion in 2026 to USD 8.62 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The market was valued at USD 6.26 billion in 2025. Increasing demand for high-throughput screening, growing laboratory workloads, and a shortage of skilled laboratory personnel are key factors driving market expansion.

Advancements in robotics, artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, laboratory informatics, and automated liquid handling technologies are transforming laboratory operations. These innovations are helping laboratories improve accuracy, reduce human error, lower operational costs, and accelerate research and diagnostic workflows.

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What Is Driving Growth in the Lab Automation Market?

The growing need for high-throughput screening is one of the primary drivers of the lab automation market. Pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and research laboratories are increasingly required to process large volumes of samples quickly and accurately, particularly in drug discovery and diagnostics.

Automated systems reduce manual intervention, improve consistency, and enable laboratories to generate reliable results at scale. As demand for faster testing and accelerated research timelines continues to increase, automation is becoming an essential component of modern laboratory operations.

Why Is Automation Becoming Critical for Drug Discovery?

Drug discovery processes involve complex workflows, large datasets, and extensive compound screening activities that require speed and precision. Lab automation enables researchers to automate high-throughput screening, assay development, sample preparation, and data analysis, significantly reducing development timelines.

Advanced technologies such as robotic workstations, microfluidics, organ-on-chip systems, and AI-powered analytics are helping pharmaceutical companies identify promising drug candidates more efficiently. As pharmaceutical pipelines continue to expand, automation is expected to play an increasingly important role in accelerating innovation.

How Are AI and Robotics Transforming Laboratory Operations?

Artificial intelligence and robotics are becoming central components of laboratory automation strategies. AI-powered systems can analyze large datasets, optimize workflows, and support predictive decision-making, while robotic systems automate repetitive and labor-intensive tasks.

Laboratories are increasingly integrating automated liquid handlers, robotic sample processors, laboratory information management systems (LIMS), and machine learning platforms to improve efficiency and standardize operations. These technologies help laboratories reduce turnaround times while maintaining high levels of accuracy and reproducibility.

Why Is the Shortage of Skilled Laboratory Personnel Accelerating Adoption?

Many laboratories face challenges in recruiting and retaining qualified personnel, particularly as testing volumes continue to increase. Automation helps address workforce shortages by reducing the need for manual processes and allowing laboratory professionals to focus on higher-value scientific activities.

By automating repetitive workflows, laboratories can improve productivity while minimizing the risk of human error. This ability to maximize existing workforce resources is becoming increasingly important across diagnostic, pharmaceutical, and research settings.

What Challenges Continue to Impact Market Expansion?

Despite strong growth opportunities, adoption of lab automation remains slower in many developing regions due to financial constraints. High acquisition costs, maintenance expenses, software upgrades, and implementation requirements can create significant barriers for small and medium-sized laboratories.

In addition, many organizations continue to seek stronger evidence regarding the long-term return on investment associated with automation technologies. Budget limitations and uncertainty regarding implementation benefits may delay purchasing decisions in certain markets.

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Why Does System Integration Remain a Major Industry Challenge?

One of the most significant challenges facing the lab automation market is integrating modern automation systems with legacy laboratory equipment and software platforms. Laboratories often operate a combination of instruments from different manufacturers, each using unique protocols and data formats.

These interoperability issues can create workflow disruptions, increase implementation complexity, and require costly customization efforts. Successful automation strategies increasingly depend on flexible integration solutions that support seamless communication across diverse laboratory environments.

Which Product Segment Leads the Market?

Automated workstations are expected to account for the largest share of the global lab automation market by 2025. These systems automate critical laboratory functions such as liquid handling, sample preparation, workflow management, and data analysis, helping laboratories improve productivity and reduce errors.

Growing demand for high-throughput and highly standardized workflows in pharmaceutical research, genomics, and clinical diagnostics continues to support strong adoption of automated workstation technologies.

Why Do Hospitals and Diagnostic Laboratories Dominate Market Adoption?

Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories represented the largest end-user segment in 2025 due to increasing testing volumes and growing demand for rapid, accurate diagnostic results. Automation technologies enable laboratories to process large numbers of samples efficiently while maintaining quality and consistency.

Automated sample handling systems, laboratory robotics, and data management platforms are helping healthcare organizations improve workflow efficiency, reduce turnaround times, and enhance patient care outcomes.

Why Is Drug Discovery the Leading Application Segment?

Drug discovery emerged as the largest application segment in 2025 due to the pharmaceutical industry's growing reliance on automation to accelerate research and development activities. Automated systems support compound screening, lead optimization, assay development, and data management processes, significantly reducing development timelines.

The ability to process large sample volumes with high accuracy and reproducibility makes automation particularly valuable for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking to improve research productivity and innovation outcomes.

Why Does North America Lead the Global Lab Automation Market?

North America is expected to dominate the lab automation market throughout the forecast period due to its strong pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and substantial investments in research and development.

The region also benefits from early adoption of emerging technologies such as AI, robotics, and advanced laboratory informatics. Government initiatives supporting healthcare innovation and laboratory modernization continue to strengthen North America's leadership position in the global market.

Who Are the Leading Companies in the Lab Automation Market?

Key companies operating in the market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tecan Group, Danaher Corporation, Agilent Technologies, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Revvity, Eppendorf AG, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Waters Corporation, Siemens Healthineers, Abbott Laboratories, bioMérieux, Hamilton Company, and Hudson Robotics.

These companies continue to invest heavily in robotic platforms, AI-powered laboratory systems, automated liquid handling technologies, and laboratory software solutions. Strategic acquisitions, product launches, and research partnerships are strengthening competition and accelerating innovation across the industry.

Why Does the Lab Automation Market Matter Now?

Laboratories worldwide are facing growing pressure to improve productivity, accuracy, and scalability while managing increasing testing volumes and workforce constraints. Automation technologies are helping organizations address these challenges by enabling faster, more reliable, and cost-effective laboratory operations.

As artificial intelligence, robotics, machine learning, and laboratory informatics continue to evolve, lab automation is expected to become a fundamental component of future healthcare, pharmaceutical research, biotechnology innovation, and clinical diagnostics. The market presents significant opportunities for technology providers, healthcare organizations, pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, and investors focused on the future of scientific automation and digital laboratory transformation.

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