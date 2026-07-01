Provident Financial Services, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

ISELIN, N.J., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE: PFS) announced that it expects to release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Wednesday, July 29, 2026 after market close. A copy of the earnings release will be immediately available on the Company’s website, www.Provident.Bank, by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Press Releases.

Representatives of the Company will hold a conference call for investors on July 30, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the Company’s second quarter financial results. Information about the conference call is as follows:

PARTICIPANT DIAL-IN NUMBERS

North America Toll-Free: +1 833-461-5787

International Toll: +1 585-542-9983

All dial-in numbers: https://help.events.q4inc.com/eahc/international-dial-in-numbers

Meeting ID: 216 708 612

Internet access to the call will be available (listen only) at www.Provident.Bank by going to Investor Relations and clicking on Webcast.

A replay of the call will be available beginning at 12:00 noon (ET) on July 30, 2026 at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/216708612 and will be archived on the Company’s website for a period of one year.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. is the holding company for Provident Bank. As of March 31, 2026, the Company reported assets of $25.2 billion. The Bank currently operates a network of full-service branches throughout New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, and Orange, Queens, and Nassau Counties, New York. The Bank also provides fiduciary and wealth management services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Beacon Trust Company, and insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Provident Protection Plus, Inc.

SOURCE: Provident Financial Services, Inc.

CONTACT: Investor Relations, 1-732-590-9300

Web Site: http://www.Provident.Bank