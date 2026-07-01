NYSE: GIL Investigation: Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Encourages Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) Investors to Contact the Firm

RADNOR, Pa., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (www.ktmc.com), a nationally recognized securities litigation law firm, is investigating potential violations of the federal securities laws by Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Gildan Activewear Inc. securities and experienced significant financial losses.

GIL Accused of Channel Stuffing

On June 16, 2026, Jehoshaphat Research published a short report questioning Gildan's organic growth and sales practices. Specifically, the report alleged that Gildan "has been stuffing the channel to make revenues look like they're growing" and that "[t]his pulling-forward of sales has been cannibalizing future demand and inflating the overall growth trajectory of this business." The report’s allegations are based on, among other things, interviews with former employees, customers, and distributors.

GIL’s Stock Drops Over 18%

Following the publication of the Jehoshaphat Research report, Gildan Activewear Inc.’s stock price fell over 18%.

Investors who purchased Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) securities and experienced losses may have legal rights under the federal securities laws.

CONTACT KTMC TO DISCUSS YOUR LEGAL RIGHTS

If you are an investor in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL), you are encouraged to contact KTMC at: https://www.ktmc.com/gil-gildan-activewear-investigation?utm_source=Globe&utm_medium=pressrelease&utm_campaign=gil&mktm=PR

You can also contact attorney Jonathan Naji, Esq. by calling (484) 270-1453 or by email at info@ktmc.com. There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

ABOUT KESSLER TOPAZ MELTZER & CHECK, LLP (KTMC):

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP (KTMC) is a leading U.S. plaintiff-side law firm focused on securities-fraud class actions and global investor protection. The firm represents individual investors as well as institutions, such as major pension funds, asset managers, and international investors. KTMC has led some of the largest recoveries in securities litigation and has been recognized by peers and the legal media with numerous accolades, including The National Law Journal’s Plaintiff’s Hot List and Trailblazers in Plaintiffs' Law, BTI Consulting Group’s Honor Roll of Most Feared Law Firms, The Legal Intelligencer’s Class Action Firm of the Year, Lawdragon’s Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers, and Law360’s Titans of the Plaintiffs Bar. The firm operates globally with offices in Pennsylvania and California. KTMC has recovered over $25 billion for our clients and the classes they represent. For more information about Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP, please visit www.ktmc.com.

CONTACT:

Jonathan Naji, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

(484) 270-1453

info@ktmc.com

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