GLP-1 Analogues Market Analysis 2025-2029 | Expanding Indications and Multi-Agonist Therapies Drive GLP-1 Analogues Market Growth

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glp 1 Analogues Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global GLP-1 analogues market is projected to expand significantly, with an estimated growth of USD 100.08 billion from 2024 to 2029. This market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 25.3% over the forecast period. The comprehensive report offers a detailed analysis of market size, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and vendor scrutiny involving around 25 participants.

The current market analysis underscores the factors fueling its expansion, including the rising prevalence of type 2 diabetes and obesity, increased awareness, and diagnosis of metabolic disorders. Favorable clinical outcomes and broader indications are also strengthening the market position.

Research methodologies incorporate both primary and secondary data, featuring inputs from key industry stakeholders. The report provides substantial market size data, segmented with regional context and vendor landscapes, alongside evaluations of leading companies. Historical and forecasted data support strategic insights.

The global GLP-1 analogues market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Type 2 diabetes mellitus

Obesity management

Cardiovascular diseases

By Route of Administration

Subcutaneous injection

Oral administration

By Distribution Channel

Hospital pharmacies

Retail pharmacies

Online pharmacies

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

The Netherlands

Asia

Rest of World (RoW)

Significant drivers for market growth in the coming years include the development of multi-agonist therapies, expanding indications beyond diabetes, and a shift towards oral and longer-acting formulations.

The report on the global GLP-1 analogues market covers the following areas:

Global GLP-1 analogues market sizing

Global GLP-1 analogues market forecast

Global GLP-1 analogues market industry analysis

The detailed vendor analysis aims to enhance client market positioning.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Amgen Inc.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ascendis Pharma AS

AstraZeneca Plc

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Eli Lilly and Co.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Innovent Biologics Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services

LG Chem Ltd.

Merck and Co. Inc.

Novo Nordisk AS

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi SA

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Insights into emerging trends and challenges are included, enabling strategic planning and market advantage exploitation.

The report meticulously synthesizes data from various sources, analyzing profit, pricing, competition, and promotions through qualitative and quantitative research. The findings provide a reliable, in-depth view of the competitive landscape, equipping stakeholders with the tools to forecast market growth accurately.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n4mfck

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