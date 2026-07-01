Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture market has experienced significant growth, expanding from an estimated $0.79 billion in 2025 to $0.91 billion in 2026. This expansion, marked by a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.4%, is driven by concerns over overfishing, the introduction of aquaculture sensors, a need for yield optimization, and environmental sustainability initiatives.

Projections indicate that the market will continue its upward trajectory, reaching $1.61 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15.1%. Key factors fueling this growth include the integration of AI with robotics, increasing demand for sustainable protein sources, and the expansion of smart aquaculture farms. Notable trends involve AI-driven fish health monitoring, predictive analytics for yield and stock management, automated feeding optimization, and autonomous aquaculture operations.

The demand for sustainable seafood production plays a pivotal role in propelling this market forward. As awareness grows about the adverse effects of overfishing and habitat destruction, consumers are increasingly inclined to choose seafood sourced through sustainable methods. In March 2024, the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Forestry reported that aquaculture's contribution to seafood production is set to rise to 64% by 2028-29, emphasizing the impact of rising demand for sustainable practices on AI market expansion.

Leading companies in the AI-powered fisheries and aquaculture market are advancing technology with AI cameras for real-time monitoring and predictive analysis. Notably, in July 2024, ReelData introduced an AI-driven camera system that enhances operational decision-making by tracking fish behavior and managing feed. Similarly, in April 2025, InnovaSea Systems collaborated with Mila to enhance AI applications in the sector, aiming to create sustainable solutions for the blue economy.

Key players in the market include International Business Machines Corporation, SoftBank & Aizip, Kongsberg Gruppen, Skretting, eFishery, AKVA Group, and other major entities. Asia-Pacific leads in market size, with expectations for continued swift growth.

The region's dependence on global supply chains has led to tariffs affecting hardware costs for monitoring systems, encouraging localized manufacturing. Despite cost pressures, sustainability-driven investments continue to support market growth. The AI in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture market includes revenues from fish stock monitoring, smart fishing techniques, disease detection, and sustainable feed optimization services, among others.

The market aim is to utilize machine learning, computer vision, IoT, and robotics in areas like operational control, fish health, feed management, water quality assessment, and more. The Asia-Pacific region is the current leader, with rapid advancements expected to continue.

The "Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Sustainable Fisheries And Aquaculture Market Global Report 2026" offers essential insights for strategists, marketers, and senior management to evaluate and navigate the rapidly growing AI sector in fisheries and aquaculture. It highlights the market's anticipated developments over the next decade and beyond, delivering a comprehensive global outlook across 16 regions.

An in-depth analysis reveals how macroeconomic factors such as geopolitical tensions, trade policies, inflation, and regulatory changes influence market dynamics. This report empowers stakeholders to formulate regional strategies based on localized data, identify and invest in growth segments, and outperform competitors through data-driven forecasts and trend analysis.

The report answers critical questions about the largest and fastest-growing sectors within AI applications in fisheries and aquaculture and their broader economic, demographic, and market relationships. It forecasts technological disruptions, regulatory shifts, and evolving consumer behaviors impacting future trends, providing a complete market profile that includes size, growth trajectories, competitive landscapes, and segmentation by technology, application, and end-user.

Key Report Elements:

Market Characteristics: This section defines market scope, product and service offerings, brand differentiation, and product innovation trends.

This section defines market scope, product and service offerings, brand differentiation, and product innovation trends. Supply Chain Analysis: It provides an end-to-end value chain examination, identifying key raw materials and competitive dynamics at each supply level.

It provides an end-to-end value chain examination, identifying key raw materials and competitive dynamics at each supply level. Trends and Strategies: Insights into AI-driven advancements, sustainability initiatives, and digital transformations, with guidance on leveraging these trends for market advantage.

Insights into AI-driven advancements, sustainability initiatives, and digital transformations, with guidance on leveraging these trends for market advantage. Regulatory and Investment Overview: Analysis of regulatory frameworks, industry incentives, and investment flows driving market growth and innovation.

Analysis of regulatory frameworks, industry incentives, and investment flows driving market growth and innovation. Market Size and Forecasting: Evaluations consider AI and automation impacts, geopolitical events, inflation, and trade tariffs, among other factors.

Evaluations consider AI and automation impacts, geopolitical events, inflation, and trade tariffs, among other factors. Total Addressable Market (TAM) and Market Attractiveness: Provides a quantitative scoring of growth potential, strategic fit, and competitive dynamics.

Provides a quantitative scoring of growth potential, strategic fit, and competitive dynamics. Market Segmentation: Breakdowns into sub-markets, including Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Robotics, among others.

Breakdowns into sub-markets, including Machine Learning, Computer Vision, and Robotics, among others. Regional and Country Analysis: Insights into market developments in key geographies, with expanded coverage of Taiwan and Southeast Asia due to shifting global supply chains.

Insights into market developments in key geographies, with expanded coverage of Taiwan and Southeast Asia due to shifting global supply chains. Competitive Landscape: Detailed competitor analysis including company rankings based on market share, product innovation, and brand recognition.

The report categorizes markets by technologies such as Machine Learning, and applications like water quality monitoring. It also profiles leading companies, regions, and countries involved in this industry.

Markets Covered:

By Technology: Machine Learning, Computer Vision, IoT and Remote Sensing Integration, Robotics and Autonomous Systems

By Application: Aquaculture Monitoring, Fish Health Monitoring, Feed Management, Water Quality Monitoring, Stock Management

By End-User: Commercial Fish Farms, Small and Medium-Sized Aquaculture Farms

Companies Featured: International Business Machines Corporation, SoftBank & Aizip, Kongsberg Gruppen, Skretting, eFishery, among others.

Geographical Focus: Regions such as Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Europe, and more.

Delivered in multiple formats (Word, PDF, Interactive Report, Excel Dashboard), this report offers bi-annual updates, customization options, and expert consulting support, ensuring it remains an invaluable tool for industry professionals seeking to capitalize on the burgeoning AI opportunities in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture.





Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $0.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.61 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.1% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

1.1. Key Market Insights (2020-2035)

1.2. Visual Dashboard: Market Size, Growth Rate, Hotspots

1.3. Major Factors Driving the Market

1.4. Top Three Trends Shaping the Market



2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Characteristics

2.1. Market Definition & Scope

2.2. Market Segmentations

2.3. Overview of Key Products and Services

2.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Attractiveness Scoring and Analysis

2.4.1. Overview of Market Attractiveness Framework

2.4.2. Quantitative Scoring Methodology

2.4.3. Factor-Wise Evaluation

Growth Potential Analysis, Competitive Dynamics Assessment, Strategic Fit Assessment and Risk Profile Evaluation

2.4.4. Market Attractiveness Scoring and Interpretation

2.4.5. Strategic Implications and Recommendations



3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Supply Chain Analysis

3.1. Overview of the Supply Chain and Ecosystem

3.2. List of Key Raw Materials, Resources & Suppliers

3.3. List of Major Distributors and Channel Partners

3.4. List of Major End Users



4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Trends and Strategies

4.1. Key Technologies & Future Trends

4.1.1 Sustainability, Climate Tech & Circular Economy

4.1.2 Artificial Intelligence & Autonomous Intelligence

4.1.3 Internet of Things (Iot), Smart Infrastructure & Connected Ecosystems

4.1.4 Autonomous Systems, Robotics & Smart Mobility

4.1.5 Digitalization, Cloud, Big Data & Cybersecurity

4.2. Major Trends

4.2.1 AI Driven Fish Health Monitoring

4.2.2 Predictive Yield and Stock Analytics

4.2.3 Automated Feeding Optimization

4.2.4 Smart Water Quality Management

4.2.5 Autonomous Aquaculture Operations



5. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Analysis of End Use Industries

5.1 Commercial Fish Farms

5.2 Small and Medium Aquaculture Farms

5.3 Fisheries Management Authorities

5.4 Seafood Processing Companies

5.5 Environmental Monitoring Organizations



6. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market - Macro Economic Scenario Including the Impact of Interest Rates, Inflation, Geopolitics, Trade Wars and Tariffs, Supply Chain Impact from Tariff War & Trade Protectionism, and Covid and Recovery on the Market



7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Strategic Analysis Framework, Current Market Size, Market Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture PESTEL Analysis (Political, Social, Technological, Environmental and Legal Factors, Drivers and Restraints)

7.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Size, Comparisons and Growth Rate Analysis

7.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Historic Market Size and Growth, 2020-2025, Value ($ Billion)

7.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2025-2030, 2035F, Value ($ Billion)



8. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Total Addressable Market (TAM) Analysis for the Market

8.1. Definition and Scope of Total Addressable Market (TAM)

8.2. Methodology and Assumptions

8.3. Global Total Addressable Market (TAM) Estimation

8.4. TAM vs. Current Market Size Analysis

8.5. Strategic Insights and Growth Opportunities from TAM Analysis



9. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Segmentation

9.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Machine Learning, Computer Vision, IoT and Remote Sensing Integration, Robotics and Autonomous Systems

9.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Aquaculture Monitoring and Control, Fish Health Monitoring and Disease Detection, Feed Management and Optimization, Water Quality Monitoring, Stock Management and Yield Prediction

9.3. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Commercial Fish Farms, Small-and Medium-Sized Aquaculture Farms, Other End-users

9.4. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Sub-Segmentation of Machine Learning, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Predictive Analytics, Resource Optimization Models, Fish Population Modeling, Yield Forecasting

9.5. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Sub-Segmentation of Computer Vision, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Fish Species Identification, Behavior Analysis, Habitat Monitoring, Underwater Object Detection

9.6. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Sub-Segmentation of IoT and Remote Sensing Integration, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Sensor Networks for Water Quality Monitoring, Satellite-Based Fishery Surveillance, IoT-Enabled Aquaculture Systems, Remote Environmental Monitoring

9.7. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Sub-Segmentation of Robotics and Autonomous Systems, by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

Automated Feeding Systems, Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs), Net Cleaning Robots, Robotic Fish Harvesting Systems



10. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Industry Metrics by Country

10.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Average Selling Price by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $

10.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Average Spending Per Capita (Employed) by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $



11. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Regional and Country Analysis

11.1. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion

11.2. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



12. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

12.1. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

12.2. Asia-Pacific Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



13. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

13.1. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

13.2. China Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



14. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

14.1. India Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



15. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

15.1. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

15.2. Japan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



16. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

16.1. Australia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



17. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

17.1. Indonesia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



18. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

18.1. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

18.2. South Korea Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



19. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

19.1. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

19.2. Taiwan Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



20. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

20.1. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

20.2. South East Asia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



21. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

21.1. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

21.2. Western Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



22. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

22.1. UK Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



23. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

23.1. Germany Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



24. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

24.1. France Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



25. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

25.1. Italy Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



26. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

26.1. Spain Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



27. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

27.1. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

27.2. Eastern Europe Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



28. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

28.1. Russia Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



29. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

29.1. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

29.2. North America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



30. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

30.1. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

30.2. USA Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



31. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

31.1. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Country Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

31.2. Canada Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



32. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

32.1. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

32.2. South America Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



33. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

33.1. Brazil Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



34. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

34.1. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

34.2. Middle East Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



35. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market

35.1. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Overview

Region Information, Market Information, Background Information, Government Initiatives, Regulations, Regulatory Bodies, Major Associations, Taxes Levied, Corporate Tax Structure, Investments, Major Companies

35.2. Africa Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market, Segmentation by Technology, Segmentation by Application, Segmentation by End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2020-2025, 2025-2030F, 2035F, $ Billion



36. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Regulatory and Investment Landscape



37. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

37.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Competitive Landscape and Market Share 2024

37.1.1. Top 10 Companies (Ranked by revenue/share)

37.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market - Company Scoring Matrix

37.2.1. Market Revenues

37.2.2. Product Innovation Score

37.2.3. Brand Recognition

37.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Company Profiles

37.3.1. International Business Machines Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.2. SoftBank & Aizip Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.3. Kongsberg Gruppen Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.4. Skretting Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

37.3.5. eFishery Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis



38. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

AKVA Group, AZTI, Osmo Systems, Aquabyte, Qysea, ReelData, XpertSea Solutions Inc., Manolin, Innovasea, Aquaconnect, Seashell AI (the Fish Site), Fishtek Marine, Umitron, Tidal X, Shieldbase AI



39. Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



40. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market



41. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market High Potential Countries, Segments and Strategies

41.1. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market in 2030 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

41.2. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market in 2030 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

41.3. Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture Market in 2030 - Growth Strategies

41.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

41.3.2. Competitor Strategies



42. Appendix

42.1. Abbreviations

42.2. Currencies

42.3. Historic and Forecast Inflation Rates

42.4. Research Inquiries

42.5. About the Analyst

42.6. Copyright and Disclaimer



Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Sustainable Fisheries and Aquaculture market report include:

International Business Machines Corporation

SoftBank & Aizip

Kongsberg Gruppen

Skretting

eFishery

AKVA Group

AZTI

Osmo Systems

Aquabyte

Qysea

ReelData

XpertSea Solutions Inc.

Manolin

Innovasea

Aquaconnect

Seashell AI (The Fish Site)

Fishtek Marine

Umitron

Tidal X

Shieldbase AI

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/660lsw

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