Physical AI Market Set to Surpass $430 Billion by 2030, Driven by Nine Key Vertical Sectors

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Physical AI Market 2027-2040" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Physical AI, the technology that extends machine intelligence into machines, vehicles, and environments, is set to be the defining market of the next two decades. Covering nine main sectors—including industrial automation, autonomous vehicles, and smart infrastructure and a foundational semiconductor layer, this market is projected to surpass $430 billion by 2030 and approach $1.6 trillion by 2040. The shift from data-center training to real-time edge inference marks a significant transition.

The year 2025 was pivotal for Physical AI, marking the maturation of the full deployment stack across perception, foundational models, actuation, and edge compute. Attention is now focused on fleet-scale coordination, involving heterogeneous, multi-vendor robot fleets aiming for shared objectives. Vendor-agnostic orchestration software is increasingly valuable. While some technologies like warehouse robots and surgical systems are reliable, general-purpose humanoids are not yet ready for mass adoption. Safety certification is now critical, with initiatives like NVIDIA's Halos and BlackBerry QNX setting functional-safety standards for robots working alongside humans.

Market leadership is determined by the convergence of intelligence, low-cost manufacturing, certified trustworthiness, and deployment density. The U.S. excels in software, China in manufacturing, Japan in deployment, and Europe in industrial physics. Japan's $65 billion investment aims to capture over 30% of the global robotics market by 2040. The market sees active repricing, with companies like LG Electronics shifting toward robotics, indicating a dynamic landscape where value concentrates on deployment, safety, and hardware layers.

The "Global Physical AI Market 2027-2040" report offers comprehensive strategic intelligence on this burgeoning market. The report applies a Three-Wave Adoption Framework—Industrial Proving Ground, Cross-Sector Expansion, and Consumer and Sovereign Deployment—plus insights into TRL assessments, regional competition, regulatory mapping, and profiles of over 650 companies.

Highlights from the 2027 edition include:

Record capital: The sector raised over $75 billion in 2025.

The sector raised over $75 billion in 2025. Coordination frontier: Focus has moved from single-unit capability to fleet-scale orchestration.

Focus has moved from single-unit capability to fleet-scale orchestration. Safety-certification gate: Systems like NVIDIA Halos are now setting deployment standards.

Systems like NVIDIA Halos are now setting deployment standards. Consolidation: Mistral's acquisition of Emmi AI exemplifies frontiers labs acquiring industrial capabilities.

Mistral's acquisition of Emmi AI exemplifies frontiers labs acquiring industrial capabilities. Public-market repricing: Companies like LG Electronics have seen significant shifts due to robotics pivots.

Report contents include:

Executive Summary: The Physical AI moment; top findings; investment surge; and Open Race thesis.

Core Technology Architecture: Sensing, actuation, edge computing, and digital twins.

Global Market Size & Growth: Scope, value pools, and forecasts.

Sector Analysis: Covering Automation, Mobility, Robots, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Agritech, Defence, Space, Consumer Systems, Wearables, and Regional Markets.

Competitive Landscape and Investment: M&A and investor dynamics.

Key Barriers: Highlighting technical, economic, and regulatory challenges.

Physical AI Sovereignty and Geopolitics: Global competition and opportunities.

Emerging Frontiers: Future trends like brain-computer interfaces and quantum sensing



Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 The Physical AI Moment

1.1.1 The Macro Pull: Why Physical AI Is Structurally Inevitable

1.2 Top-Line Market Findings

1.2.1 Semiconductor Foundation

1.3 Three-Wave Adoption Framework

1.3.1 The Cost Compression Curve: From Enterprise to Consumer

1.4 The Investment Surge: Capital Follows Conviction

1.5 Strategic Imperatives: The Window Is Narrow

1.6 THE OPEN RACE: Who Leads the Physical AI Era?

1.6.1 What Victory Looks Like: The Three Combinations That Win

1.7 The Past Twelve Months

1.7.1 Funding crossed a record - and changed shape.

1.7.2 The frontier problem became coordination, not capability

1.7.3 Safety certification emerged as the deployment gate

1.7.4 Sovereign capital entered, led by Japan

1.7.5 The frontier labs moved into the physical economy

1.8 Public Markets Reprice Physical AI

1.9 Market revenues to 2040

1.10 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

1.11 What This Report Covers



2 INTRODUCTION: THE PHYSICAL AI REVOLUTION

2.1 What Is Physical AI?

2.2 The AI Technology Stack: Where Physical AI Sits

2.3 What Has Changed: Why Physical AI Is Deployable Now

2.4 The Defining Thesis: An Open Race

2.5 Market Architecture: The Seven Strategic Arenas



3 CORE TECHNOLOGY ARCHITECTURE

3.1 The Physical AI Triad: Sense, Decide, Act

3.2 Sensing and Perception Layer

3.2.1 Multimodal Sensor Fusion

3.2.2 Wearable and On-Body Sensor Integration

3.2.3 Event-Based Cameras: The Next Perception Frontier

3.3 Decision-Making and Reasoning Layer

3.3.1 Vision-Language-Action Models: The New Architectural Standard

3.3.2 Physical Intelligence and the Foundation Model Race

3.3.3 World Models and Physical Simulation: The NVIDIA Cosmos Platform

3.3.4 Reinforcement Learning and Imitation Learning

3.3.5 Open-Source and Democratization of Robotics AI

3.4 Actuation and Control Layer

3.4.1 Actuator Technologies

3.4.2 The Dexterous Manipulation Problem: The 31% BOM Challenge

3.4.3 Wearable Actuators: Haptics, Exoskeletal, and Therapeutic

3.5 Flexible, Stretchable, and Biointegrated Electronics: The New Materials Platform

3.5.1 Advanced Materials: The Enabling Layer

3.5.2 Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) for Physical AI

3.5.3 Stretchable Artificial Skin and Electronic Skin Systems

3.5.4 E-Textiles and Smart Apparel

3.6 Onboard and Edge Computing for Physical AI

3.6.1 The Real-Time Processing Imperative

3.6.2 NVIDIA Jetson Thor: The Physical AI Compute Standard

3.6.3 Fleet Intelligence and Distributed Learning Networks

3.6.4 Connectivity

3.7 Simulation and Digital Twin Infrastructure

3.7.1 The Simulation Imperative

3.7.2 The Sim-to-Real Gap: The Remaining Challenge

3.8 Energy Storage and Harvesting

3.8.1 Battery Technology Roadmap

3.8.2 Triboelectric Nanogenerators (TENGs): Body-Powered Physical AI

3.8.3 Smart Building Energy Integration



4 THE EMBODIMENT GAP AND TECHNOLOGY MATURITY

4.1 Where Physical AI Surpasses Human Performance

4.2 Where the Embodiment Gap Remains Critical

4.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Assessment by Application



5 SEMICONDUCTOR AND HARDWARE ECOSYSTEM

5.1 The Physical AI Chip Landscape

5.1.1 AI Chip Market Size and Growth 2024-2034

5.1.2 Architecture Breakdown: GPU, FPGA, ASIC

5.1.3 Key Players by Category

5.2 Component Market Value Chain

5.2.1 Actuators and Transmissions

5.2.2 Sensors and Perception Hardware

5.2.3 Computing and Control Systems

5.2.4 Power Systems and Batteries

5.3 Supply Chain Risk and Geopolitical Exposure

5.3.1 Government Funding - The Strategic Investment Race

5.4 Market Challenges to AI Chip Deployment



6 GLOBAL PHYSICAL AI MARKET: AGGREGATE SIZE AND GROWTH 2026-2040

6.1 Framing the Market

6.2 The Three-Wave Adoption Framework: Detailed Structure

6.2.1 Wave 1: Industrial Proving Ground (2026-2030)

6.2.2 Wave 2: Cross-Sector Expansion (2030-2040)

6.2.3 Wave 3: Consumer and Sovereign Deployment (2035-2040)

6.3 Value Pool Distribution Across the Stack

6.4 Three-Scenario Revenue Forecasts 2026-2040

6.5 The Robotics Market Specifically: Sizing the Core



7 INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AND SMART MANUFACTURING

7.1 Market Overview and Strategic Context

7.2 Robotic Arms and Pick-and-Place Automation

7.3 Computer Vision Quality Inspection

7.4 Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Working Alongside Humans

7.5 Predictive Maintenance on Physical Equipment

7.6 AI-Driven Warehouse and Supply Chain Automation

7.7 Smart Building AI: Physical AI in the Built Environment

7.8 Digital Twins and Smart Factory Orchestration

7.9 Market Drivers and Challenges

7.10 Company Profiles (92 company profiles)



8 AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES AND MOBILITY SYSTEMS

8.1 Market Overview and Strategic Context

8.2 Self-Driving Cars: From Proof of Concept to Commercial Reality

8.3 Autonomous Freight: The Commercial Logic is Compelling

8.4 Autonomous Drones: Three Commercial Markets

8.5 Last-Mile Delivery Robots: Sidewalk Autonomy

8.6 Autonomous Maritime Systems

8.7 Air Taxis and Urban Air Mobility: The eVTOL Market

8.8 Regulatory Landscape: The Jurisdiction-by-Jurisdiction Challenge

8.9 Company Profiles

8.9.1 Self-Driving Cars and Robotaxis (12 company profiles)

8.9.2 Autonomous Trucking and Freight (8 company profiles)

8.9.3 Last-Mile Delivery Robots (Sidewalk) (5 company profiles)

8.9.4 Delivery Drones (7 company profiles)

8.9.5 Autonomous Maritime Systems (3 company profiles)

8.9.6 eVTOL Aircraft Manufacturers (37 company profiles)

8.9.7 Vertiport and UAM Infrastructure (4 company profiles)

8.9.8 Airspace Management and UTM Platforms (4 company profiles)



9 HUMANOID AND SERVICE ROBOTS

9.1 Market Overview: From Pilots to Production

9.2 The Three-Wave Adoption Framework

9.3 Competitive Landscape

9.4 Average Selling Price Trajectory

9.5 Regional Dynamics

9.6 Company Profiles (110 company profiles)



10 SMART INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT

10.1 Market Overview

10.2 AI-Driven HVAC and Energy Management

10.3 Smart Grid and Energy Infrastructure AI

10.4 Digital Twins for Infrastructure

10.5 Physical Security and Patrol Robots in Infrastructure

10.6 Smart Building AI: Physical AI Perspective

10.7 Company Profiles

10.7.1 Building AI Platforms and Management Systems (22 company profiles)

10.7.2 Security, Access Control and Surveillance AI (5 company profiles)

10.7.3 Patrol and Security Robots (2 company profiles)

10.7.4 Cleaning and Disinfection Robots (9 company profiles)

10.7.5 Smart Elevators, Escalators and Vertical Transport (4 company profiles)

10.7.6 Smart Energy and Grid AI (12 company profiles)

10.7.7 AI-Controlled Smart Glazing (4 company profiles)

10.7.8 Smart HVAC and Climate AI (6 company profiles)



11 HEALTHCARE AND MEDICAL PHYSICAL AI

11.1 Market Overview: The Healthcare Physical AI Opportunity

11.2 Robotics: The Fastest-Growing Medical Device Segment

11.3 Medical Exoskeletons

11.4 Hospital Logistics and Clinical Support Robots

11.5 AI Diagnostic and Clinical Decision Support

11.6 Company Profiles (63 company profiles)



12 AGRITECH AND ENVIRONMENTAL PHYSICAL AI

12.1 Market Overview: Agriculture's Physical AI Inflection Point

12.2 Autonomous Tractors and Field Equipment

12.3 Precision Agriculture: Sensors, Analytics, and AI

12.4 Agricultural Drones and Aerial Platforms

12.5 Farmgate to Fork: AgriTech in Supply Chain and Environment

12.6 Company Profiles (73 company profiles)



13 DEFENSE, SECURITY AND DUAL-USE PHYSICAL AI

13.1 Market Overview: The Militarization of Physical AI

13.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): The Dominant Platform

13.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

13.4 Unmanned Maritime Systems

13.5 Counter-UAS: The Fastest-Growing Segment

13.6 Defense AI Software and Command Enablement

13.7 Ethical and Legal Framework for Lethal Autonomous Weapons

13.8 Company Profiles (36 company profiles)



14 SPACE ROBOTICS AND EXTREME ENVIRONMENTS

14.1 Market Overview: Physical AI Beyond Earth

14.2 Planetary Exploration: Rovers and Landers

14.3 In-Space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing (ISAM)

14.4 Extreme Environment Robots Beyond Space

14.5 Company Profiles

14.5.1 Space & Orbital (23 company profiles)

14.5.2 Underwater & Deep Sea (9 company profiles)

14.5.3 Nuclear & Radiation Hazard (2 company profiles)

14.5.4 Mining & Subsurface (27 company profiles)

14.5.5 Hazardous Environment Inspection (7 company profiles)



15 CONSUMER PHYSICAL AI AND SMART HOME

15.1 Market Overview

15.2 Robot Vacuums: Physical AI's Mass-Market Success Story

15.3 Smart Home Automation: The Physical AI Control Layer

15.4 Consumer Outdoor Robots

15.5 Personal and Companion Robots

15.6 Consumer AI in the Physical World: The Software Layer



16 WEARABLE ELECTRONICS AND PHYSICAL AI INTEGRATION

16.1 The Wearable Electronics Market: The Largest Near-Term Physical AI Segment

16.2 Market Segmentation: Products and Revenue

16.3 Consumer Wearables: Units by Category 2020-2040

16.4 Market Leaders: Global Wearable Electronics Shipments 2025

16.5 Extended Reality (AR/VR/MR): The Dominant Growth Driver

16.6 Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers: The Proven Platform

16.7 Medical and Healthcare Wearables

16.8 Hearables: AI Audio at Scale

16.9 Smart Rings: Physical AI's Most Intimate Form Factor

16.10 Smart Clothing and E-Textiles

16.11 Key Wearable Technology Trends 2026-2040

16.12 Wearables as Physical AI Integration Layer

16.13 Company Profiles

16.13.1 Smartwatch and General Wearable AI Platforms (10 company profiles)

16.13.2 Smart Rings (7 company profiles)

16.13.3 AR / VR / XR and Smart Glasses (16 company profiles)

16.13.4 AI Hearables (7 company profiles)

16.13.5 Medical and Clinical AI Wearables (20 company profiles)

16.13.6 Exoskeletons and Physical Assistance Wearables (8 company profiles)

16.13.7 Neural Interfaces and BCI Wearables (8 company profiles)

16.13.8 Industrial and Worker Safety Wearables (5 company profiles)

16.13.9 Smart Clothing and AI E-Textiles (8 company profiles)

16.13.10 Wearable AI Chips and Compute Platforms (5 company profiles)

16.13.11 Sports and Performance AI Wearables (3 company profiles)

16.13.12 Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms (5 company profiles)



17 REGIONAL MARKETS

17.1 North America

17.2 Europe

17.3 China

17.4 Asia-Pacific (ex-China)

17.5 Rest of World



18 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND INVESTMENT

18.1 The Investment Surge

18.2 Investment Themes

18.3 Competitive Dynamics by Layer

18.4 Key Strategic Battlegrounds

18.5 Leading Physical AI Investors

18.6 M&A Landscape

18.7 The AMI Labs Strategic Position



19 KEY BARRIERS TO PHYSICAL AI ADOPTION

19.1 Technical Barriers

19.2 Economic Barriers

19.3 Regulatory Barriers



20 REGULATORY FRAMEWORKS

20.1 United States

20.2 European Union

20.3 China

20.4 The Regulatory Divergence Risk

20.5 The Emerging Physical AI Safety-Certification Regime



21 PHYSICAL AI SOVEREIGNTY AND GEOPOLITICS

21.1 The New Geography of Technological Power

21.2 The US-China Physical AI Competition

21.3 Europe's Strategic Dilemma

21.4 The Middle Power Opportunity

21.5 Physical AI and the Future of Industrial Sovereignty

21.6 The Sovereign Investment Race Intensifies (Japan)



22 EMERGING PHYSICAL AI FRONTIERS (2028-2040)

22.1 The Convergence Horizon

22.2 Brain-Computer Interfaces and Physical AI

22.3 Quantum Sensing and Physical AI Perception

22.4 Biological-Physical AI Integration

22.5 Climate Physical AI



23 CONCLUSIONS AND OUTLOOK

23.1 The Decade Ahead

23.2 The Three Decisive Variables

23.3 The Fundamental Insight



24 APPENDIX

24.1 Research Methodology

24.2 Glossary of Physical AI Terms



25 REFERENCES



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1. Humanoid Robot Bill of Materials Compression 2025-2040 (USD per robot)

Table 2. Global Robotics Investment by Funding Category 2015-2025 (USD Billions)

Table 3. Physical AI Sub-Market Revenues and Forecasts (USD Billions)

Table 4. Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Assessment Across Physical AI Sub-Markets (2026)

Table 5. Key modalities by application

Table 6. Foundation Models for Robotics - Status as of Q1 2026

Table 7. Competitive Edge AI Landscape

Table 8. Global AI Chip Market Revenue by End Market, 2020-2040 (USD Billions)

Table 9. Global AI Chip Market Revenue by Architecture, 2020-2040 (USD Billions)

Table 10. Key Players in AI Chips by Application Category

Table 11. Global AI Chip Market Revenue by Region, 2020-2040 (USD Billions)

Table 12. National AI Chip Government Funding and Initiatives

Table 13. Global Physical AI Market - Total Addressable Market Summary 2026-2040

Table 14. Physical AI Value Pool Analysis by Stack Layer (Base Case, 2030)

Table 15. Global Physical AI Market - Scenario Forecasts (USD Billions)

Table 16. Global Industrial Robot Market by Region 2020-2040 (USD Millions)

Table 17. Global Cobot Market by Payload Capacity 2025-2045 (USD Millions)

Table 18. Autonomous Vehicle and Mobility Market Size 2026-2040 (USD Billions)

Table 19. SAE Autonomy Level Commercial Status (Q1 2026)

Table 20. Waymo Operational Metrics 2022-2026

Table 21. Global eVTOL Air Taxi Sales Forecast 2026-2040 (Units)

Table 22. eVTOL Sales by Application 2026-2040 (Units)

Table 23. eVTOL Sales by Architecture Type 2026-2040 (Units)

Table 24. eVTOL Revenue Value Chain - Selected Segments 2026 vs. 2036

Table 25. eVTOL Certification Status (Q1 2026)

Table 26. Vertiport Deployment Forecast 2026-2040

Table 27. Autonomous Vehicle SAE Level 4/5 Regulatory Comparison

Table 28. Global Humanoid Robot Market - Unified Forecast 2024-2040

Table 29. Three-Wave Adoption Model for Humanoid Robots

Table 30. 2025 Market Concentration

Table 31. Regional Production Capacity (2036 Projection)

Table 32. Current Humanoid Robot Pricing (2025-2026)

Table 33. Smart Infrastructure & Built Environment Market Sizing 2025-2040 (Billion USD)

Table 34. Healthcare Physical AI Market Sizing 2025-2040 (Billions USD)

Table 35. Surgical Robotics Competitive Landscape (Q1 2026)

Table 36. Medical Exoskeleton Applications and Market

Table 37. Smart Farming Physical AI Market - Revenue by Technology 2023-2040 (USD Billions)

Table 38. Smart Farming Physical AI Market - Revenue by Region 2023-2040 (USD Billions)

Table 39. Defense & Security Physical AI Market Sizing 2025-2040

Table 40. Space Robotics & Extreme Environment Physical AI Market 2025-2040

Table 41. Consumer Physical AI & Smart Home Market 2025-2040 (USD Billions)

Table 42. Global Wearable Electronics Market Forecast 2024-2040

Table 43. Wearable Electronics Market by Product Category 2026 vs. 2036

Table 44. Global Consumer Wearable Electronics by Type (Million Units)

Table 45. Global Wearable Electronics Market Leaders by Shipment Volume, 2025

Table 46. XR Wearable Technology Roadmap 2026-2040

Table 47. North America Physical AI Market ($B)

Table 48. European Physical AI Market ($B)

Table 49. China Physical AI Market ($B)

Table 50. Largest Physical AI Funding Rounds (Selected, 2024-2026)

Table 51. Physical AI Value Chain Competitive Intensity

Table 52. Most Active Physical AI Investors (2023-2026)



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1. Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Assessment by Application

Figure 2. Global AI Chip Market Revenue by End Market, 2020-2040 (USD Billions)

Figure 3. Global AI Chip Market Revenue by Architecture, 2020-2040 (USD Billions)

Figure 4. Global Physical AI Market - Scenario Forecasts (USD Billions)

Figure 5. Global Industrial Robot Market by Region 2020-2040 (USD Millions)

Figure 6. Global Cobot Market by Payload Capacity 2025-2045 (USD Millions)

Figure 7. Agility Robotics Digit

Figure 8. Contoro's robot arm

Figure 9. Doosan A0509S Collaborative Robot

Figure 10. JAKA Pro 5 collaborative robot

Figure 11. Autonomous Vehicle and Mobility Market Size 2026-2040 (USD Billions)

Figure 12. eVTOL Sales by Application 2026-2040 (Units)

Figure 13. eVTOL Sales by Architecture Type 2026-2040 (Units)

Figure 14. Waymo self-driving car

Figure 15. Nuro delivery robot

Figure 16. Dronamics Black Swan Cargo drone

Figure 17. Mann delivery drone

Figure 18. EHang EH216-S

Figure 19. Vertical Aerospace eVTOL aircraft

Figure 20. NEO by 1X

Figure 21. Agibot A2 Humanoid Robot

Figure 22. Reflex Robotics' wheeled humanoid robot

Figure 23. Richtech Robotics

Figure 24. Unitree G1 Humanoid Robot

Figure 25. Smart Infrastructure & Built Environment Market Sizing 2025-2040 (Billion USD)

Figure 26. whereable.ai's Autonomous Indoor Shuttle linq

Figure 27. Cobalt Robotics Autonomous Security Robots

Figure 28. Loki Cleaning Robot

Figure 29. UVD Disinfection Robot

Figure 30. Healthcare Physical AI Market Sizing 2025-2040

Figure 31. ActivSight Enhanced Visualization Module

Figure 32. Smart Farming Physical AI Market - Revenue by Technology 2023-2040 (USD Billions)

Figure 33. Smart Farming Physical AI Market - Revenue by Region 2023-2040 (USD Billions)

Figure 34. FarmWise Titan FT-35

Figure 35. Defense & Security Physical AI Market Sizing 2025-2040

Figure 36. Vision 60

Figure 37. InstantEye Gen-5

Figure 38. Knightscope K5

Figure 39. Space Robotics & Extreme Environment Physical AI Market 2025-2040

Figure 40. Consumer Physical AI & Smart Home Market 2025-2040 (USD Billions)

Figure 41. RayNeo X2

Figure 42. Zuper Glass

Figure 43. Crown EEG headset





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:





ABB Robotics

ABB Smart Buildings

Abbott

Abbott (FreeStyle Libre CGM)

Accuray

Activ Surgical

Adidas

Advanced Farm Technologies

AeiRobot

Aeolus Robotics

AeroFarms

AeroVironment

Aethon (TUG)

AGCO Corporation

AgEagle

Agersens

Agibot / Zhiyuan Robot

Agility Robotics

AgriTask

Agrobot

AGROINTELLI

Agtonomy

AI SpaceFactory

AiCure

Aidoc

AiQ Smart Clothing

Airbus (Zephyr HAPS)

AirMap

AirSeed Technologies

AliveCor (KardiaMobile)

ALS (Automated Laboratory Systems)

Altitude Angel

Altius Space Machines

AltoVolo

Amazfit / Zepp Health

Amazon Prime Air

Amazon Robotics

Ambi Robotics

Analog Devices

Andromeda

Anduril Industries

ANRA Technologies

ANYbotics

Aohang Intelligent Technology

APOTECAchemo

Apple

Apple (Vision Pro)

Applied Intuition

Apptronik

Aquabotix

Arable

Archer Aviation

ARX Robotics

ARxIUM

Ascendance Flight Technologies

Asensus Surgical (KARL STORZ)

ASI Mining

Astribot

Astrobotic Technology

Astroscale

Atlas Elektronik

AUBO Robotics

Aurora Innovation

Auterion

AutoFlight

AutoGrid

Automated Packaging Systems

AutoStore

Ava Robotics

Avidbots

Axibo

Axis Communications

Axon Enterprise (TASER / AI Defence)

Baidu Apollo Go

Balyo

Bang & Olufsen

Barnstorm AgTech

Bastian Solutions

BD (Becton Dickinson) / BD Rowa / BD Pyxis

Bear Robotics

Bedrock Robotics

BeeHero

Bell Flight (Bell Textron) - Nexus / APT

Berkshire Grey

BETA Technologies

Beyond Imagination

Biofourmis

BioIntellisense

Bionik Labs

Blue In

Blue Origin

Blue River Technology (John Deere)

Blue White Robotics

Boardwalk Robotics

Boart Longyear

Boeing (space systems)

Boeing / Wisk Aero

Bonsai Robotics

Booster Robotics

Borg Robotics

Bosch

Bosch Sensortec

Bose

Boston Dynamics

Boston Dynamics (Spot)

Brain Corp

Brainbox AI

Brainlab

Breaker Industries

BridgeDP Robotics

Bright Machines

BrightFarms

BROKK

BuildingIQ

Built Robotics

Bureau Veritas

Burro

BXI Robotics

C3.ai

CACI International

Camus Energy

Carbon Robotics

CardieX

Carrier Global

Caterpillar

Cattle Eye

Circular

Clearpath Robotics

ClearSpace

Clone Robotics

CNH Industrial (Case IH / New Holland)

Cobalt Robotics

Coco

Cognex

Comau

Connecterra

Contoro Robotics

CopperTree Analytics

Corindus (Siemens Healthineers)

Covariant

Cowlar

CropX

Cubic Farm Systems

Current Health

Cyberdyne

Cyberdyne (HAL)

CycloTech

D-Orbit

Daikin

DARPA (RSGS program)

Dascena

Dataa Robotics

Dedrone (Axon)

Deep Robotics

Deep Trekker

DEKA Research

DeLaval

Denso Robotics

Devanthro

Dexcom

Diehl Aviation

Digger DTR

Diligent Robotics

DistalMotion

DJI

Dobot Robotics

Doccla

Dogtooth Technologies

DOK-ING

Doosan Robotics

Doroni Aerospace

Dreame Technology

Dronamics

DroneDeploy

Dufour Aerospace

Dusty Robotics

Dwbrobot

Dyna Robotics

Dynium Robot

Durr

EarthSense

ECA Group

Ecobee

Ecorobotix

Ecovacs

Eden Green Technology

Ehang

Einride

Eka Robotics

Ekso Bionics

Elbit Systems

Electron Robots

Elephant Robotics

Elevate Farms

Elexon Mining

Elroy Air

Embodied Inc

Emerson Electric / AspenTech

Emesent

Emmi AI

Emotiv

Enchanted Tools

EngineAI

Engineered Arts

Enkel Energi

Enlighted (Siemens)

Enline Energy

Epi-Watch

Epiroc

Epirus

Epoch Robotics / ROBOTERA

Epson (Moverio)

Epson Robots

Equivital

ERC System

Eureka Robotics

Eve Air Mobility

Eviation

Exyn Technologies

FANUC

Farm-ng

FarmWise

FDROBOT

Ferrovial Vertiports

Fetch Robotics / Zebra Technologies

FFRobotics

Field AI

Figure AI

Fitbit (Google)

FLIR Systems / Teledyne FLIR

FLSmidth

Flyability

Flytrex

Formic

ForwardX Robotics

Foundation Robotics

Four Growers

Fourier Intelligence

Foxglove

Freight Farms

Furhat Robotics

Galaxea AI

Galbot

Garmin

Gather AI

Gatik

Gauzy

GE Aerospace (eVTOL / AAM Division)

GE HealthCare

GEA

Geek+

Generalist

Generation Robots

Generative Bionics

Genetec

Ghost Robotics

GITAI

Globus Medical

Gradient Comfort

Gravis Robotics

Greeneye Technology

GreyOrange

Hanson Robotics

Harvest Automation

Harvest CROO Robotics

Heart Aerospace

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

HID Global

Hirebotics

Hitachi

Hocoma

Holiday Robotics

Honda

Honeywell Building Management

Honeywell Intelligrated

Horizon Aircraft

HTC (Vive XR)

Huawei

Hullbot

Humanoid (SKL Robotics)

Huntington Ingalls Industries (REMUS)

Hylio

i.v.STATION

IBM

IBM Maximo

ICON (extraterrestrial construction)

Inceptio

iniVation AG

InOrbit.AI

InstantEye Robotics

IntBot

Interactive Wear

InteraXon (Muse)

InTouch Health (Teladoc)

Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Surgical

Inuktun

InVia Robotics

iRhythm

Iron Ox

Isansys Lifecare

Ispace

Itron

Jabra (GN Audio)

JAKA Robotics

Jaunt Air Mobility

JBT Corporation

Joby Aviation

John Deere

Johnson & Johnson MedTech (OTTAVA)

Johnson Controls

JOZ-Tech

JuneBrain

K-Scale Labs

K.U.L.T

KAKTI

Kaman (KMAX)

Kawada Robotics

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Robotics

Keenon Robotics

Kepler Exploration Robotics

Kernel

Keybotic

Kinestral Technologies

KION Group

Kiwibot

KNAPP

Knightscope

KODE Labs

Kodiak Robotics

Koidra

Komatsu

KONE

Kratos Defense

Kuafu

Kubota

KUKA

kyDrive

L3Harris Technologies

Landis+Gyr

Laronix

Leju Robotics

Lely

Leonardo DRS

Levi Strauss (Project Jacquard)

Levita Magnetics

Liebherr

LifeSignals Group

Lilium

LimX Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Locus Robotics

Loki Robotics

Lucid Audio

Lumos Robotics

Lunar Outpost

Macco Robotics

MacLean Engineering

Magic Leap

MagicLab

Malloy Aeronautics

Manna Drone Delivery

MANUS Technology Group

MARTAC

Masimo





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