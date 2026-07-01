Physical AI Market Set to Surpass $430 Billion by 2030, Driven by Nine Key Vertical Sectors

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Physical AI Market 2027-2040" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Physical AI, the technology that extends machine intelligence into machines, vehicles, and environments, is set to be the defining market of the next two decades. Covering nine main sectors—including industrial automation, autonomous vehicles, and smart infrastructure and a foundational semiconductor layer, this market is projected to surpass $430 billion by 2030 and approach $1.6 trillion by 2040. The shift from data-center training to real-time edge inference marks a significant transition.
The year 2025 was pivotal for Physical AI, marking the maturation of the full deployment stack across perception, foundational models, actuation, and edge compute. Attention is now focused on fleet-scale coordination, involving heterogeneous, multi-vendor robot fleets aiming for shared objectives. Vendor-agnostic orchestration software is increasingly valuable. While some technologies like warehouse robots and surgical systems are reliable, general-purpose humanoids are not yet ready for mass adoption. Safety certification is now critical, with initiatives like NVIDIA's Halos and BlackBerry QNX setting functional-safety standards for robots working alongside humans.
Market leadership is determined by the convergence of intelligence, low-cost manufacturing, certified trustworthiness, and deployment density. The U.S. excels in software, China in manufacturing, Japan in deployment, and Europe in industrial physics. Japan's $65 billion investment aims to capture over 30% of the global robotics market by 2040. The market sees active repricing, with companies like LG Electronics shifting toward robotics, indicating a dynamic landscape where value concentrates on deployment, safety, and hardware layers.
The "Global Physical AI Market 2027-2040" report offers comprehensive strategic intelligence on this burgeoning market. The report applies a Three-Wave Adoption Framework—Industrial Proving Ground, Cross-Sector Expansion, and Consumer and Sovereign Deployment—plus insights into TRL assessments, regional competition, regulatory mapping, and profiles of over 650 companies.
Highlights from the 2027 edition include:
- Record capital: The sector raised over $75 billion in 2025.
- Coordination frontier: Focus has moved from single-unit capability to fleet-scale orchestration.
- Safety-certification gate: Systems like NVIDIA Halos are now setting deployment standards.
- Consolidation: Mistral's acquisition of Emmi AI exemplifies frontiers labs acquiring industrial capabilities.
- Public-market repricing: Companies like LG Electronics have seen significant shifts due to robotics pivots.
Report contents include:
- Executive Summary: The Physical AI moment; top findings; investment surge; and Open Race thesis.
- Core Technology Architecture: Sensing, actuation, edge computing, and digital twins.
- Global Market Size & Growth: Scope, value pools, and forecasts.
- Sector Analysis: Covering Automation, Mobility, Robots, Infrastructure, Healthcare, Agritech, Defence, Space, Consumer Systems, Wearables, and Regional Markets.
- Competitive Landscape and Investment: M&A and investor dynamics.
- Key Barriers: Highlighting technical, economic, and regulatory challenges.
- Physical AI Sovereignty and Geopolitics: Global competition and opportunities.
- Emerging Frontiers: Future trends like brain-computer interfaces and quantum sensing
Key Topics Covered:
1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1.1 The Physical AI Moment
1.1.1 The Macro Pull: Why Physical AI Is Structurally Inevitable
1.2 Top-Line Market Findings
1.2.1 Semiconductor Foundation
1.3 Three-Wave Adoption Framework
1.3.1 The Cost Compression Curve: From Enterprise to Consumer
1.4 The Investment Surge: Capital Follows Conviction
1.5 Strategic Imperatives: The Window Is Narrow
1.6 THE OPEN RACE: Who Leads the Physical AI Era?
1.6.1 What Victory Looks Like: The Three Combinations That Win
1.7 The Past Twelve Months
1.7.1 Funding crossed a record - and changed shape.
1.7.2 The frontier problem became coordination, not capability
1.7.3 Safety certification emerged as the deployment gate
1.7.4 Sovereign capital entered, led by Japan
1.7.5 The frontier labs moved into the physical economy
1.8 Public Markets Reprice Physical AI
1.9 Market revenues to 2040
1.10 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
1.11 What This Report Covers
2 INTRODUCTION: THE PHYSICAL AI REVOLUTION
2.1 What Is Physical AI?
2.2 The AI Technology Stack: Where Physical AI Sits
2.3 What Has Changed: Why Physical AI Is Deployable Now
2.4 The Defining Thesis: An Open Race
2.5 Market Architecture: The Seven Strategic Arenas
3 CORE TECHNOLOGY ARCHITECTURE
3.1 The Physical AI Triad: Sense, Decide, Act
3.2 Sensing and Perception Layer
3.2.1 Multimodal Sensor Fusion
3.2.2 Wearable and On-Body Sensor Integration
3.2.3 Event-Based Cameras: The Next Perception Frontier
3.3 Decision-Making and Reasoning Layer
3.3.1 Vision-Language-Action Models: The New Architectural Standard
3.3.2 Physical Intelligence and the Foundation Model Race
3.3.3 World Models and Physical Simulation: The NVIDIA Cosmos Platform
3.3.4 Reinforcement Learning and Imitation Learning
3.3.5 Open-Source and Democratization of Robotics AI
3.4 Actuation and Control Layer
3.4.1 Actuator Technologies
3.4.2 The Dexterous Manipulation Problem: The 31% BOM Challenge
3.4.3 Wearable Actuators: Haptics, Exoskeletal, and Therapeutic
3.5 Flexible, Stretchable, and Biointegrated Electronics: The New Materials Platform
3.5.1 Advanced Materials: The Enabling Layer
3.5.2 Flexible Hybrid Electronics (FHE) for Physical AI
3.5.3 Stretchable Artificial Skin and Electronic Skin Systems
3.5.4 E-Textiles and Smart Apparel
3.6 Onboard and Edge Computing for Physical AI
3.6.1 The Real-Time Processing Imperative
3.6.2 NVIDIA Jetson Thor: The Physical AI Compute Standard
3.6.3 Fleet Intelligence and Distributed Learning Networks
3.6.4 Connectivity
3.7 Simulation and Digital Twin Infrastructure
3.7.1 The Simulation Imperative
3.7.2 The Sim-to-Real Gap: The Remaining Challenge
3.8 Energy Storage and Harvesting
3.8.1 Battery Technology Roadmap
3.8.2 Triboelectric Nanogenerators (TENGs): Body-Powered Physical AI
3.8.3 Smart Building Energy Integration
4 THE EMBODIMENT GAP AND TECHNOLOGY MATURITY
4.1 Where Physical AI Surpasses Human Performance
4.2 Where the Embodiment Gap Remains Critical
4.3 Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Assessment by Application
5 SEMICONDUCTOR AND HARDWARE ECOSYSTEM
5.1 The Physical AI Chip Landscape
5.1.1 AI Chip Market Size and Growth 2024-2034
5.1.2 Architecture Breakdown: GPU, FPGA, ASIC
5.1.3 Key Players by Category
5.2 Component Market Value Chain
5.2.1 Actuators and Transmissions
5.2.2 Sensors and Perception Hardware
5.2.3 Computing and Control Systems
5.2.4 Power Systems and Batteries
5.3 Supply Chain Risk and Geopolitical Exposure
5.3.1 Government Funding - The Strategic Investment Race
5.4 Market Challenges to AI Chip Deployment
6 GLOBAL PHYSICAL AI MARKET: AGGREGATE SIZE AND GROWTH 2026-2040
6.1 Framing the Market
6.2 The Three-Wave Adoption Framework: Detailed Structure
6.2.1 Wave 1: Industrial Proving Ground (2026-2030)
6.2.2 Wave 2: Cross-Sector Expansion (2030-2040)
6.2.3 Wave 3: Consumer and Sovereign Deployment (2035-2040)
6.3 Value Pool Distribution Across the Stack
6.4 Three-Scenario Revenue Forecasts 2026-2040
6.5 The Robotics Market Specifically: Sizing the Core
7 INDUSTRIAL AUTOMATION AND SMART MANUFACTURING
7.1 Market Overview and Strategic Context
7.2 Robotic Arms and Pick-and-Place Automation
7.3 Computer Vision Quality Inspection
7.4 Collaborative Robots (Cobots) Working Alongside Humans
7.5 Predictive Maintenance on Physical Equipment
7.6 AI-Driven Warehouse and Supply Chain Automation
7.7 Smart Building AI: Physical AI in the Built Environment
7.8 Digital Twins and Smart Factory Orchestration
7.9 Market Drivers and Challenges
7.10 Company Profiles (92 company profiles)
8 AUTONOMOUS VEHICLES AND MOBILITY SYSTEMS
8.1 Market Overview and Strategic Context
8.2 Self-Driving Cars: From Proof of Concept to Commercial Reality
8.3 Autonomous Freight: The Commercial Logic is Compelling
8.4 Autonomous Drones: Three Commercial Markets
8.5 Last-Mile Delivery Robots: Sidewalk Autonomy
8.6 Autonomous Maritime Systems
8.7 Air Taxis and Urban Air Mobility: The eVTOL Market
8.8 Regulatory Landscape: The Jurisdiction-by-Jurisdiction Challenge
8.9 Company Profiles
8.9.1 Self-Driving Cars and Robotaxis (12 company profiles)
8.9.2 Autonomous Trucking and Freight (8 company profiles)
8.9.3 Last-Mile Delivery Robots (Sidewalk) (5 company profiles)
8.9.4 Delivery Drones (7 company profiles)
8.9.5 Autonomous Maritime Systems (3 company profiles)
8.9.6 eVTOL Aircraft Manufacturers (37 company profiles)
8.9.7 Vertiport and UAM Infrastructure (4 company profiles)
8.9.8 Airspace Management and UTM Platforms (4 company profiles)
9 HUMANOID AND SERVICE ROBOTS
9.1 Market Overview: From Pilots to Production
9.2 The Three-Wave Adoption Framework
9.3 Competitive Landscape
9.4 Average Selling Price Trajectory
9.5 Regional Dynamics
9.6 Company Profiles (110 company profiles)
10 SMART INFRASTRUCTURE AND THE BUILT ENVIRONMENT
10.1 Market Overview
10.2 AI-Driven HVAC and Energy Management
10.3 Smart Grid and Energy Infrastructure AI
10.4 Digital Twins for Infrastructure
10.5 Physical Security and Patrol Robots in Infrastructure
10.6 Smart Building AI: Physical AI Perspective
10.7 Company Profiles
10.7.1 Building AI Platforms and Management Systems (22 company profiles)
10.7.2 Security, Access Control and Surveillance AI (5 company profiles)
10.7.3 Patrol and Security Robots (2 company profiles)
10.7.4 Cleaning and Disinfection Robots (9 company profiles)
10.7.5 Smart Elevators, Escalators and Vertical Transport (4 company profiles)
10.7.6 Smart Energy and Grid AI (12 company profiles)
10.7.7 AI-Controlled Smart Glazing (4 company profiles)
10.7.8 Smart HVAC and Climate AI (6 company profiles)
11 HEALTHCARE AND MEDICAL PHYSICAL AI
11.1 Market Overview: The Healthcare Physical AI Opportunity
11.2 Robotics: The Fastest-Growing Medical Device Segment
11.3 Medical Exoskeletons
11.4 Hospital Logistics and Clinical Support Robots
11.5 AI Diagnostic and Clinical Decision Support
11.6 Company Profiles (63 company profiles)
12 AGRITECH AND ENVIRONMENTAL PHYSICAL AI
12.1 Market Overview: Agriculture's Physical AI Inflection Point
12.2 Autonomous Tractors and Field Equipment
12.3 Precision Agriculture: Sensors, Analytics, and AI
12.4 Agricultural Drones and Aerial Platforms
12.5 Farmgate to Fork: AgriTech in Supply Chain and Environment
12.6 Company Profiles (73 company profiles)
13 DEFENSE, SECURITY AND DUAL-USE PHYSICAL AI
13.1 Market Overview: The Militarization of Physical AI
13.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): The Dominant Platform
13.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)
13.4 Unmanned Maritime Systems
13.5 Counter-UAS: The Fastest-Growing Segment
13.6 Defense AI Software and Command Enablement
13.7 Ethical and Legal Framework for Lethal Autonomous Weapons
13.8 Company Profiles (36 company profiles)
14 SPACE ROBOTICS AND EXTREME ENVIRONMENTS
14.1 Market Overview: Physical AI Beyond Earth
14.2 Planetary Exploration: Rovers and Landers
14.3 In-Space Servicing, Assembly, and Manufacturing (ISAM)
14.4 Extreme Environment Robots Beyond Space
14.5 Company Profiles
14.5.1 Space & Orbital (23 company profiles)
14.5.2 Underwater & Deep Sea (9 company profiles)
14.5.3 Nuclear & Radiation Hazard (2 company profiles)
14.5.4 Mining & Subsurface (27 company profiles)
14.5.5 Hazardous Environment Inspection (7 company profiles)
15 CONSUMER PHYSICAL AI AND SMART HOME
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Robot Vacuums: Physical AI's Mass-Market Success Story
15.3 Smart Home Automation: The Physical AI Control Layer
15.4 Consumer Outdoor Robots
15.5 Personal and Companion Robots
15.6 Consumer AI in the Physical World: The Software Layer
16 WEARABLE ELECTRONICS AND PHYSICAL AI INTEGRATION
16.1 The Wearable Electronics Market: The Largest Near-Term Physical AI Segment
16.2 Market Segmentation: Products and Revenue
16.3 Consumer Wearables: Units by Category 2020-2040
16.4 Market Leaders: Global Wearable Electronics Shipments 2025
16.5 Extended Reality (AR/VR/MR): The Dominant Growth Driver
16.6 Smartwatches and Fitness Trackers: The Proven Platform
16.7 Medical and Healthcare Wearables
16.8 Hearables: AI Audio at Scale
16.9 Smart Rings: Physical AI's Most Intimate Form Factor
16.10 Smart Clothing and E-Textiles
16.11 Key Wearable Technology Trends 2026-2040
16.12 Wearables as Physical AI Integration Layer
16.13 Company Profiles
16.13.1 Smartwatch and General Wearable AI Platforms (10 company profiles)
16.13.2 Smart Rings (7 company profiles)
16.13.3 AR / VR / XR and Smart Glasses (16 company profiles)
16.13.4 AI Hearables (7 company profiles)
16.13.5 Medical and Clinical AI Wearables (20 company profiles)
16.13.6 Exoskeletons and Physical Assistance Wearables (8 company profiles)
16.13.7 Neural Interfaces and BCI Wearables (8 company profiles)
16.13.8 Industrial and Worker Safety Wearables (5 company profiles)
16.13.9 Smart Clothing and AI E-Textiles (8 company profiles)
16.13.10 Wearable AI Chips and Compute Platforms (5 company profiles)
16.13.11 Sports and Performance AI Wearables (3 company profiles)
16.13.12 Remote Patient Monitoring Platforms (5 company profiles)
17 REGIONAL MARKETS
17.1 North America
17.2 Europe
17.3 China
17.4 Asia-Pacific (ex-China)
17.5 Rest of World
18 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE AND INVESTMENT
18.1 The Investment Surge
18.2 Investment Themes
18.3 Competitive Dynamics by Layer
18.4 Key Strategic Battlegrounds
18.5 Leading Physical AI Investors
18.6 M&A Landscape
18.7 The AMI Labs Strategic Position
19 KEY BARRIERS TO PHYSICAL AI ADOPTION
19.1 Technical Barriers
19.2 Economic Barriers
19.3 Regulatory Barriers
20 REGULATORY FRAMEWORKS
20.1 United States
20.2 European Union
20.3 China
20.4 The Regulatory Divergence Risk
20.5 The Emerging Physical AI Safety-Certification Regime
21 PHYSICAL AI SOVEREIGNTY AND GEOPOLITICS
21.1 The New Geography of Technological Power
21.2 The US-China Physical AI Competition
21.3 Europe's Strategic Dilemma
21.4 The Middle Power Opportunity
21.5 Physical AI and the Future of Industrial Sovereignty
21.6 The Sovereign Investment Race Intensifies (Japan)
22 EMERGING PHYSICAL AI FRONTIERS (2028-2040)
22.1 The Convergence Horizon
22.2 Brain-Computer Interfaces and Physical AI
22.3 Quantum Sensing and Physical AI Perception
22.4 Biological-Physical AI Integration
22.5 Climate Physical AI
23 CONCLUSIONS AND OUTLOOK
23.1 The Decade Ahead
23.2 The Three Decisive Variables
23.3 The Fundamental Insight
24 APPENDIX
24.1 Research Methodology
24.2 Glossary of Physical AI Terms
25 REFERENCES
LIST OF TABLES
Table 1. Humanoid Robot Bill of Materials Compression 2025-2040 (USD per robot)
Table 2. Global Robotics Investment by Funding Category 2015-2025 (USD Billions)
Table 3. Physical AI Sub-Market Revenues and Forecasts (USD Billions)
Table 4. Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Assessment Across Physical AI Sub-Markets (2026)
Table 5. Key modalities by application
Table 6. Foundation Models for Robotics - Status as of Q1 2026
Table 7. Competitive Edge AI Landscape
Table 8. Global AI Chip Market Revenue by End Market, 2020-2040 (USD Billions)
Table 9. Global AI Chip Market Revenue by Architecture, 2020-2040 (USD Billions)
Table 10. Key Players in AI Chips by Application Category
Table 11. Global AI Chip Market Revenue by Region, 2020-2040 (USD Billions)
Table 12. National AI Chip Government Funding and Initiatives
Table 13. Global Physical AI Market - Total Addressable Market Summary 2026-2040
Table 14. Physical AI Value Pool Analysis by Stack Layer (Base Case, 2030)
Table 15. Global Physical AI Market - Scenario Forecasts (USD Billions)
Table 16. Global Industrial Robot Market by Region 2020-2040 (USD Millions)
Table 17. Global Cobot Market by Payload Capacity 2025-2045 (USD Millions)
Table 18. Autonomous Vehicle and Mobility Market Size 2026-2040 (USD Billions)
Table 19. SAE Autonomy Level Commercial Status (Q1 2026)
Table 20. Waymo Operational Metrics 2022-2026
Table 21. Global eVTOL Air Taxi Sales Forecast 2026-2040 (Units)
Table 22. eVTOL Sales by Application 2026-2040 (Units)
Table 23. eVTOL Sales by Architecture Type 2026-2040 (Units)
Table 24. eVTOL Revenue Value Chain - Selected Segments 2026 vs. 2036
Table 25. eVTOL Certification Status (Q1 2026)
Table 26. Vertiport Deployment Forecast 2026-2040
Table 27. Autonomous Vehicle SAE Level 4/5 Regulatory Comparison
Table 28. Global Humanoid Robot Market - Unified Forecast 2024-2040
Table 29. Three-Wave Adoption Model for Humanoid Robots
Table 30. 2025 Market Concentration
Table 31. Regional Production Capacity (2036 Projection)
Table 32. Current Humanoid Robot Pricing (2025-2026)
Table 33. Smart Infrastructure & Built Environment Market Sizing 2025-2040 (Billion USD)
Table 34. Healthcare Physical AI Market Sizing 2025-2040 (Billions USD)
Table 35. Surgical Robotics Competitive Landscape (Q1 2026)
Table 36. Medical Exoskeleton Applications and Market
Table 37. Smart Farming Physical AI Market - Revenue by Technology 2023-2040 (USD Billions)
Table 38. Smart Farming Physical AI Market - Revenue by Region 2023-2040 (USD Billions)
Table 39. Defense & Security Physical AI Market Sizing 2025-2040
Table 40. Space Robotics & Extreme Environment Physical AI Market 2025-2040
Table 41. Consumer Physical AI & Smart Home Market 2025-2040 (USD Billions)
Table 42. Global Wearable Electronics Market Forecast 2024-2040
Table 43. Wearable Electronics Market by Product Category 2026 vs. 2036
Table 44. Global Consumer Wearable Electronics by Type (Million Units)
Table 45. Global Wearable Electronics Market Leaders by Shipment Volume, 2025
Table 46. XR Wearable Technology Roadmap 2026-2040
Table 47. North America Physical AI Market ($B)
Table 48. European Physical AI Market ($B)
Table 49. China Physical AI Market ($B)
Table 50. Largest Physical AI Funding Rounds (Selected, 2024-2026)
Table 51. Physical AI Value Chain Competitive Intensity
Table 52. Most Active Physical AI Investors (2023-2026)
LIST OF FIGURES
Figure 1. Technology Readiness Level (TRL) Assessment by Application
Figure 2. Global AI Chip Market Revenue by End Market, 2020-2040 (USD Billions)
Figure 3. Global AI Chip Market Revenue by Architecture, 2020-2040 (USD Billions)
Figure 4. Global Physical AI Market - Scenario Forecasts (USD Billions)
Figure 5. Global Industrial Robot Market by Region 2020-2040 (USD Millions)
Figure 6. Global Cobot Market by Payload Capacity 2025-2045 (USD Millions)
Figure 7. Agility Robotics Digit
Figure 8. Contoro's robot arm
Figure 9. Doosan A0509S Collaborative Robot
Figure 10. JAKA Pro 5 collaborative robot
Figure 11. Autonomous Vehicle and Mobility Market Size 2026-2040 (USD Billions)
Figure 12. eVTOL Sales by Application 2026-2040 (Units)
Figure 13. eVTOL Sales by Architecture Type 2026-2040 (Units)
Figure 14. Waymo self-driving car
Figure 15. Nuro delivery robot
Figure 16. Dronamics Black Swan Cargo drone
Figure 17. Mann delivery drone
Figure 18. EHang EH216-S
Figure 19. Vertical Aerospace eVTOL aircraft
Figure 20. NEO by 1X
Figure 21. Agibot A2 Humanoid Robot
Figure 22. Reflex Robotics' wheeled humanoid robot
Figure 23. Richtech Robotics
Figure 24. Unitree G1 Humanoid Robot
Figure 25. Smart Infrastructure & Built Environment Market Sizing 2025-2040 (Billion USD)
Figure 26. whereable.ai's Autonomous Indoor Shuttle linq
Figure 27. Cobalt Robotics Autonomous Security Robots
Figure 28. Loki Cleaning Robot
Figure 29. UVD Disinfection Robot
Figure 30. Healthcare Physical AI Market Sizing 2025-2040
Figure 31. ActivSight Enhanced Visualization Module
Figure 32. Smart Farming Physical AI Market - Revenue by Technology 2023-2040 (USD Billions)
Figure 33. Smart Farming Physical AI Market - Revenue by Region 2023-2040 (USD Billions)
Figure 34. FarmWise Titan FT-35
Figure 35. Defense & Security Physical AI Market Sizing 2025-2040
Figure 36. Vision 60
Figure 37. InstantEye Gen-5
Figure 38. Knightscope K5
Figure 39. Space Robotics & Extreme Environment Physical AI Market 2025-2040
Figure 40. Consumer Physical AI & Smart Home Market 2025-2040 (USD Billions)
Figure 41. RayNeo X2
Figure 42. Zuper Glass
Figure 43. Crown EEG headset
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- ABB Robotics
- ABB Smart Buildings
- Abbott
- Abbott (FreeStyle Libre CGM)
- Accuray
- Activ Surgical
- Adidas
- Advanced Farm Technologies
- AeiRobot
- Aeolus Robotics
- AeroFarms
- AeroVironment
- Aethon (TUG)
- AGCO Corporation
- AgEagle
- Agersens
- Agibot / Zhiyuan Robot
- Agility Robotics
- AgriTask
- Agrobot
- AGROINTELLI
- Agtonomy
- AI SpaceFactory
- AiCure
- Aidoc
- AiQ Smart Clothing
- Airbus (Zephyr HAPS)
- AirMap
- AirSeed Technologies
- AliveCor (KardiaMobile)
- ALS (Automated Laboratory Systems)
- Altitude Angel
- Altius Space Machines
- AltoVolo
- Amazfit / Zepp Health
- Amazon Prime Air
- Amazon Robotics
- Ambi Robotics
- Analog Devices
- Andromeda
- Anduril Industries
- ANRA Technologies
- ANYbotics
- Aohang Intelligent Technology
- APOTECAchemo
- Apple
- Apple (Vision Pro)
- Applied Intuition
- Apptronik
- Aquabotix
- Arable
- Archer Aviation
- ARX Robotics
- ARxIUM
- Ascendance Flight Technologies
- Asensus Surgical (KARL STORZ)
- ASI Mining
- Astribot
- Astrobotic Technology
- Astroscale
- Atlas Elektronik
- AUBO Robotics
- Aurora Innovation
- Auterion
- AutoFlight
- AutoGrid
- Automated Packaging Systems
- AutoStore
- Ava Robotics
- Avidbots
- Axibo
- Axis Communications
- Axon Enterprise (TASER / AI Defence)
- Baidu Apollo Go
- Balyo
- Bang & Olufsen
- Barnstorm AgTech
- Bastian Solutions
- BD (Becton Dickinson) / BD Rowa / BD Pyxis
- Bear Robotics
- Bedrock Robotics
- BeeHero
- Bell Flight (Bell Textron) - Nexus / APT
- Berkshire Grey
- BETA Technologies
- Beyond Imagination
- Biofourmis
- BioIntellisense
- Bionik Labs
- Blue In
- Blue Origin
- Blue River Technology (John Deere)
- Blue White Robotics
- Boardwalk Robotics
- Boart Longyear
- Boeing (space systems)
- Boeing / Wisk Aero
- Bonsai Robotics
- Booster Robotics
- Borg Robotics
- Bosch
- Bosch Sensortec
- Bose
- Boston Dynamics
- Boston Dynamics (Spot)
- Brain Corp
- Brainbox AI
- Brainlab
- Breaker Industries
- BridgeDP Robotics
- Bright Machines
- BrightFarms
- BROKK
- BuildingIQ
- Built Robotics
- Bureau Veritas
- Burro
- BXI Robotics
- C3.ai
- CACI International
- Camus Energy
- Carbon Robotics
- CardieX
- Carrier Global
- Caterpillar
- Cattle Eye
- Circular
- Clearpath Robotics
- ClearSpace
- Clone Robotics
- CNH Industrial (Case IH / New Holland)
- Cobalt Robotics
- Coco
- Cognex
- Comau
- Connecterra
- Contoro Robotics
- CopperTree Analytics
- Corindus (Siemens Healthineers)
- Covariant
- Cowlar
- CropX
- Cubic Farm Systems
- Current Health
- Cyberdyne
- Cyberdyne (HAL)
- CycloTech
- D-Orbit
- Daikin
- DARPA (RSGS program)
- Dascena
- Dataa Robotics
- Dedrone (Axon)
- Deep Robotics
- Deep Trekker
- DEKA Research
- DeLaval
- Denso Robotics
- Devanthro
- Dexcom
- Diehl Aviation
- Digger DTR
- Diligent Robotics
- DistalMotion
- DJI
- Dobot Robotics
- Doccla
- Dogtooth Technologies
- DOK-ING
- Doosan Robotics
- Doroni Aerospace
- Dreame Technology
- Dronamics
- DroneDeploy
- Dufour Aerospace
- Dusty Robotics
- Dwbrobot
- Dyna Robotics
- Dynium Robot
- Durr
- EarthSense
- ECA Group
- Ecobee
- Ecorobotix
- Ecovacs
- Eden Green Technology
- Ehang
- Einride
- Eka Robotics
- Ekso Bionics
- Elbit Systems
- Electron Robots
- Elephant Robotics
- Elevate Farms
- Elexon Mining
- Elroy Air
- Embodied Inc
- Emerson Electric / AspenTech
- Emesent
- Emmi AI
- Emotiv
- Enchanted Tools
- EngineAI
- Engineered Arts
- Enkel Energi
- Enlighted (Siemens)
- Enline Energy
- Epi-Watch
- Epiroc
- Epirus
- Epoch Robotics / ROBOTERA
- Epson (Moverio)
- Epson Robots
- Equivital
- ERC System
- Eureka Robotics
- Eve Air Mobility
- Eviation
- Exyn Technologies
- FANUC
- Farm-ng
- FarmWise
- FDROBOT
- Ferrovial Vertiports
- Fetch Robotics / Zebra Technologies
- FFRobotics
- Field AI
- Figure AI
- Fitbit (Google)
- FLIR Systems / Teledyne FLIR
- FLSmidth
- Flyability
- Flytrex
- Formic
- ForwardX Robotics
- Foundation Robotics
- Four Growers
- Fourier Intelligence
- Foxglove
- Freight Farms
- Furhat Robotics
- Galaxea AI
- Galbot
- Garmin
- Gather AI
- Gatik
- Gauzy
- GE Aerospace (eVTOL / AAM Division)
- GE HealthCare
- GEA
- Geek+
- Generalist
- Generation Robots
- Generative Bionics
- Genetec
- Ghost Robotics
- GITAI
- Globus Medical
- Gradient Comfort
- Gravis Robotics
- Greeneye Technology
- GreyOrange
- Hanson Robotics
- Harvest Automation
- Harvest CROO Robotics
- Heart Aerospace
- Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence
- HID Global
- Hirebotics
- Hitachi
- Hocoma
- Holiday Robotics
- Honda
- Honeywell Building Management
- Honeywell Intelligrated
- Horizon Aircraft
- HTC (Vive XR)
- Huawei
- Hullbot
- Humanoid (SKL Robotics)
- Huntington Ingalls Industries (REMUS)
- Hylio
- i.v.STATION
- IBM
- IBM Maximo
- ICON (extraterrestrial construction)
- Inceptio
- iniVation AG
- InOrbit.AI
- InstantEye Robotics
- IntBot
- Interactive Wear
- InteraXon (Muse)
- InTouch Health (Teladoc)
- Intuitive Machines
- Intuitive Surgical
- Inuktun
- InVia Robotics
- iRhythm
- Iron Ox
- Isansys Lifecare
- Ispace
- Itron
- Jabra (GN Audio)
- JAKA Robotics
- Jaunt Air Mobility
- JBT Corporation
- Joby Aviation
- John Deere
- Johnson & Johnson MedTech (OTTAVA)
- Johnson Controls
- JOZ-Tech
- JuneBrain
- K-Scale Labs
- K.U.L.T
- KAKTI
- Kaman (KMAX)
- Kawada Robotics
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries Robotics
- Keenon Robotics
- Kepler Exploration Robotics
- Kernel
- Keybotic
- Kinestral Technologies
- KION Group
- Kiwibot
- KNAPP
- Knightscope
- KODE Labs
- Kodiak Robotics
- Koidra
- Komatsu
- KONE
- Kratos Defense
- Kuafu
- Kubota
- KUKA
- kyDrive
- L3Harris Technologies
- Landis+Gyr
- Laronix
- Leju Robotics
- Lely
- Leonardo DRS
- Levi Strauss (Project Jacquard)
- Levita Magnetics
- Liebherr
- LifeSignals Group
- Lilium
- LimX Dynamics
- Lockheed Martin
- Locus Robotics
- Loki Robotics
- Lucid Audio
- Lumos Robotics
- Lunar Outpost
- Macco Robotics
- MacLean Engineering
- Magic Leap
- MagicLab
- Malloy Aeronautics
- Manna Drone Delivery
- MANUS Technology Group
- MARTAC
- Masimo
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