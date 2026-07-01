Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Ammonia Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Global Ammonia Market 2027-2037 presents a comprehensive analysis of the evolving role of ammonia, focusing on its traditional use in nitrogen fertilizer and its potential as a low-carbon energy vector. This report is essential for producers, technology providers, project developers, investors, offtakers, policymakers, and analysts, offering a detailed framework of the market's current status and future trajectory over the next decade.

The report covers:

Production Technologies and Pathways: Analyzing conventional grey and black ammonia, blue ammonia with carbon capture, green ammonia by electrolysis, and emerging methods such as plasma synthesis, electrochemical nitrogen reduction, novel catalysts, nuclear-powered production, and modular models.

Economics and Cost Analysis: Examining levelized production costs by pathway, transitioning from operating-cost to capital-cost risk profiles, cost-parity timelines by region, and sensitivity to factors like gas prices, renewable electricity, carbon pricing, and tariffs. Insight into the offtake bottleneck that hampers project finance is included.

Demand by Application: Evaluating the applications in fertilizer and agriculture, marine fuel, hydrogen carrier and cracking, power generation, energy storage, and industrial usages, alongside regulatory and technological influences.

Infrastructure, Transport, Storage and Trade: Detailed assessment of existing shipping and port networks, storage systems, global trade flows, repurposing assets, and the development of emerging trade corridors.

Geopolitics and Supply-Chain Risk: Addressing natural gas dependency, recent supply disruptions, chokepoint exposure, reshoring, and the connections between ammonia, energy security, and food security.

Policy, Regulation and Certification: Discussion on incentive schemes, carbon border mechanisms, certification frameworks, and regulatory challenges in cross-border trade.

Regional Market Analysis: Focusing on key regions including China, North America, the Middle East, India, Europe, Australia, Japan, South Korea, and additional global regions.

Project Pipeline and Capacity Forecasts: Differentiation between announced versus financed capacity, blue-versus-green project maturity, major project profiles, and scenario-based capacity forecasts.

Price Forecasts and Market Outlook: Pricing analysis by grade and region, exploration of the green premium evolution, supply-demand balances, and projections under various market conditions.

Barriers, Risks, and Challenges: Identifying cost, financing, intermittency, technology scaling, infrastructure, offtake, downstream emissions, and policy uncertainties.

Company Profiles: Comprehensive assessments of producers, energy players, project developers, technology providers, innovators, and offtakers throughout the value chain.

The report offers extensive tables and figures, detailed appendices, a glossary, methodological explanations, scenario assumptions, a complete project database, and an organized reference list for thorough market insights.



Key Topics Covered:



1 ABOUT THIS REPORT

1.1 Scope, Definitions, and Methodology

1.2 Colour Conventions Used in This Report (Grey, Black, Blue, Turquoise, Green, Pink/Nuclear Ammonia)

1.3 Units, Conversion Factors, and Currency Basis

1.4 Forecast Assumptions and Scenario Framework (Base / Conservative / Accelerated)



2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1 Key Findings at a Glance

2.2 The Market in 2027: Baseline Snapshot

2.3 Forecasts to 2037

2.4 The Five Forces Reshaping Ammonia

2.5 Critical Uncertainties and What to Watch



3 INTRODUCTION TO THE AMMONIA MARKET

3.1 What Is Ammonia? Properties and Significance

3.2 The Haber-Bosch Legacy and Its Role in Feeding the World

3.3 Ammonia's Dual Identity: Chemical Feedstock vs. Energy Vector

3.4 Why 2027-2037 Is a Pivotal Decade

3.5 Market Size and Structure Overview



4 PRODUCTION TECHNOLOGIES AND PATHWAYS

4.1 Conventional Production

4.1.1 Steam Methane Reforming (SMR) - Grey Ammonia

4.1.2 Coal Gasification - Black Ammonia

4.2 Blue Ammonia

4.2.1 SMR + Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS)

4.2.2 Autothermal Reforming (ATR) at Greenfield Sites

4.2.3 Carbon Capture Rates and the >95% Threshold Debate

4.2.4 Methane Slip and Upstream Emissions Accounting

4.3 Green Ammonia

4.3.1 Electrolysis Pathways (Alkaline, PEM, SOEC)

4.3.2 Dynamic / Flexible Haber-Bosch for Intermittent Renewables

4.3.3 Electrolyzer Integration, Hydrogen Storage, and Plant Utilization

4.4 Emerging and Disruptive Production Routes

4.4.1 Non-Thermal Plasma + AI-Optimized Synthesis (Faraday Earth Case Study)

4.4.2 Electrochemical Nitrogen Reduction and Lithium-Mediated Routes

4.4.3 Novel Catalyst Platforms (SIC Systems / Copernic Catalysts)

4.4.4 Nuclear-Powered (Pink) Ammonia

4.5 Modular, Decentralized, and Containerized Production



5 ECONOMICS AND COST ANALYSIS

5.1 Levelized Cost of Ammonia (LCOA) by Pathway

5.2 Detailed Cost Breakdown ($/tonne): Grey, Black, Blue, Green, Hybrid Green

5.3 The CAPEX-vs-OPEX Risk Profile Shift

5.4 Cost Premiums for Low-Carbon Alternatives

5.5 Cost-Parity Timelines and Crossover Points (2026-2034 by Region)

5.6 Sensitivity Analysis

5.6.1 Natural Gas Price Exposure (up to 90% of grey/blue cost)

5.6.2 Renewable LCOE and Electrolyzer CAPEX (the $35/MWh threshold)

5.6.3 Carbon Pricing Impact ($50-$100/t CO2)

5.6.4 Tariffs on Electrolyzers and Components

5.7 Investment Viability, ROI, and Payback Periods

5.8 The Offtake Bottleneck and Project Finance



6 DEMAND ANALYSIS BY APPLICATION

6.1 Fertilizer and Agriculture

6.1.1 Urea, Ammonium Nitrate, UAN, and Downstream Nitrogen Products

6.1.2 Decarbonization of Existing Fertilizer Demand

6.1.3 Regional Fertilizer Security and Import Dependence

6.2 Marine Fuel

6.2.1 IMO Strategy, EU ETS, and FuelEU Maritime Drivers

6.2.2 Engine and Fuel-Cell Development

6.2.3 Toxicity, NOx/N2O, Ammonia Slip, and Safety

6.2.4 Bunkering Infrastructure and Supply Logistics

6.3 Hydrogen Carrier and Ammonia Cracking

6.3.1 Ammonia as a Hydrogen Vector vs. Liquid H2 and Pipelines

6.3.2 Cracking Technology Maturity

6.3.3 Port-Based vs. Decentralized Cracking

6.4 Power Generation and Energy Storage

6.4.1 Co-firing in Coal Plants (Japan and South Korea)

6.4.2 Dedicated Turbines and Fuel Cells

6.4.3 Ammonia as Chemical Energy Storage

6.5 Industrial and Other Uses



7 INFRASTRUCTURE, TRANSPORT, STORAGE AND TRADE

7.1 Existing Ammonia Shipping and Port Infrastructure

7.2 Storage Systems and Terminals

7.3 Global Trade Flows: Exporters and Importers

7.4 Repurposing Existing Infrastructure for the Energy Transition

7.5 New Trade Corridors (Middle East-Asia, Australia-Asia, US-Europe/Asia)



8 GEOPOLITICS, ENERGY, SECURITY AND SUPPLY-CHAIN RISK

8.1 Natural Gas Dependence and Price Volatility

8.2 The Russia-Ukraine Disruption and Its Legacy

8.3 Iran Conflict, the Strait of Hormuz, and Fertilizer Price Shocks

8.4 Reshoring and Localized Production as a Security Strategy

8.5 Impact on Farm Input Costs and Food Security



9 POLICY, REGULATION AND CERTIFICATION

9.1 United States: IRA 45V/45Q Tax Credits and Policy Shifts

9.2 European Union: CBAM, ETS, and the RFNBO Framework

9.3 EU-India Free Trade Agreement and CBAM Interaction

9.4 Certification Schemes (CertifHy, GH2, ISO) and Cross-Border Recognition

9.5 Asian Import Subsidies (Japan, South Korea CfD Models)

9.6 India's National Green Hydrogen Mission and SIGHT/SECI Auctions

9.7 China's Policy and Renewable Integration

9.8 Carbon Pricing Mechanisms Globally

9.9 Regulatory Gaps Exposed by Cross-Border Green Ammonia Trade



10 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

10.1 China

10.2 North America

10.2.1 United States

10.2.1.1 Blue-Ammonia

10.2.1.2 US Production Base, Capacity by Company, and Reshoring Push

10.2.2 Canada

10.3 Middle East

10.4 India

10.5 Europe

10.6 Australia

10.7 Japan and South Korea

10.8 Latin America, Africa, and Rest of World



11 PROJECT PIPELINE AND CAPACITY FORECASTS

11.1 Announced Pipeline vs. FID-Backed Capacity

11.2 Green vs. Blue Project Maturity (FID Conversion Rates)

11.3 Why Most Green Projects Won't Reach FID (Offtake and Premium Gap)

11.4 Major Project Profiles (>500 ktpa)

11.5 Capacity Build-Out Forecast 2027-2037 by Scenario

11.6 Recent Cancellations and Suspensions



12 PRICE FORECASTS AND MARKET OUTLOOK

12.1 Ammonia Price Forecast by Grade and Region, 2027-2037

12.2 Green Premium Evolution and Erosion

12.3 Demand-Supply Balance Scenarios

12.4 Bull, Base, and Bear Cases

12.5 Trading, Offtake, and Power-Sector Buyers



13 BARRIERS, RISKS AND CHALLENGES

13.1 Cost Competitiveness and the Green Premium

13.2 High Capital Costs and Financing Constraints

13.3 Renewable Supply, Intermittency, and Water Availability

13.4 Technology Scaling and Electrolyzer Manufacturing

13.5 Infrastructure Gaps

13.6 Securing Offtake Agreements

13.7 Downstream Environmental Impacts (NOx, N2O)

13.8 Regulatory and Policy Uncertainty



14 COMPANY PROFILES (62 company profiles)



15 APPENDICES

15.1 Appendix A - Glossary of Terms and Acronyms

15.2 Appendix B - Methodology and Data Sources

15.2.1 Methodological Approach

15.2.2 Data Sources

15.2.3 Limitations

15.3 Appendix C - Scenario Assumptions in Detail

15.4 Full Project Database (Operational, Under Construction, Announced)



16 REFERENCES



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1. Ammonia Colour Taxonomy and Carbon-Intensity Thresholds

Table 2. Summary Forecast - Demand, Capacity, Price, Trade

Table 3. Global Ammonia Production Overview (2025 baseline)

Table 4. Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) by Production Route

Table 5. Centralized versus Decentralized Production Models

Table 6. Comparative Ammonia Production Costs (Current & Projected LCOA)

Table 7. Estimated Costs by Ammonia Type, 2025-2030 vs. 2040-2050

Table 8. Carbon Price Required for Green/Blue Competitiveness by Region

Table 9. Summary of Marine Alternative Fuels - Energy Density, Storage, Readiness

Table 10. Ammonia Fuel-Cell Technologies - Efficiency, Pre-treatment, Cost

Table 11. Emerging-Application Adoption Timeline and TRL

Table 12. Major Ammonia Exporting Countries and Companies

Table 13. Major Ammonia Importing Countries and Companies

Table 14. Supply-Chain Chokepoints and Risk Assessment

Table 15. CBAM Treatment of Grey vs. Green Ammonia Imports

Table 16. Key Incentive Schemes by Region (Value, Eligibility, Duration)

Table 17. US Ammonia Capacity by Company

Table 18. Top Conventional Ammonia-Producing Countries

Table 19. Projected Clean Ammonia Capacity by Type and Region (2030)

Table 20. Green vs. Blue Ammonia Project Maturity (FID Status, Capacity)

Table 21. Major Announced Low-Emission Ammonia Projects (>500 ktpa)

Table 22. Notable Cancelled/Suspended Projects, 2024-2026

Table 23. Price Forecast Summary ($/tonne) by Grade and Region

Table 24. Company Capacity and Low-Carbon Project Matrix

Table 25. Major Offtake Agreements Signed, 2024-2026

Table 26. Technology Provider Comparison by Process Step

Table 27. Risk Matrix - Likelihood vs. Impact by Barrier

Table 28. Scenario Assumptions

Table 29. Major Low-Carbon Ammonia Projects

Table 30. Notable Cancelled or Suspended Projects, 2024-2026



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1. Total Ammonia Demand by Application, 2027 vs. 2037 (Mt)

Figure 2. Low-Carbon Ammonia Capacity Build-Out, 2027-2037 (Mt/yr)

Figure 3. Global Ammonia Value Chain - Feedstock to End Use

Figure 4. Historical Ammonia Production and Capacity, 2010-2027

Figure 5. Process Flow Diagrams: Grey, Blue and Green Pathways

Figure 6. Energy Consumption by Electrolyzer Technology (MWh/t NH3)

Figure 7. OPEX Shift Across Production Pathways

Figure 8. LCOA Ranges by Pathway, Current vs. 2030-2035 (USD/tonne)

Figure 9. Renewable Ammonia Production Cost Trajectory to 2050 (IRENA)

Figure 10. Ammonia Energy Substitution Index (AESI) - Co-firing vs. Low-Carbon LCOA (S&P Global)

Figure 11. European Ammonia Production Cost vs. Price, 2020-2026

Figure 12. Global Ammonia Demand by Application and Scenario, 2027-2037 (Mt)

Figure 13. Marine Fuel Demand Ramp Under IMO Scenarios (Mt/yr)

Figure 14. Hydrogen Trade - Share Shipped as Ammonia (MtH2/yr)

Figure 15. Global Ammonia Shipping Infrastructure and Port Heat Map

Figure 16. Top Ammonia Exporters, 2023 vs. 2040 Forecast (kt)

Figure 17. Ammonia Exporters' Cost Curve, FOB ($/t)

Figure 18. Ammonia/Fertilizer Price Response to Geopolitical Events, 2021-2027

Figure 19. Strait of Hormuz Ammonia Trade Exposure

Figure 20. Global Policy Support Mechanisms Map

Figure 21. Regional Clean Ammonia Capacity Share, 2030 and 2037

Figure 22. Project Blue Point (Louisiana)

Figure 23. Projected Top Exporters by Grade (Green/Blue/Grey), 2040

Figure 24. Announced Pipeline vs. Advanced-Projects Scenario, to 2030 and 2037

Figure 25. Blue vs. Green FID Conversion Rates

Figure 26. Ammonia Price Forecast by Grade, 2027-2037

Figure 27. Supply-Demand Balance Under Three Scenarios

Figure 28. Risk Matrix: Likelihood vs. Impact by Barrier



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ACME Group

Air Liquide

Air Products and Chemicals

AM Green

Ammobia

Amogy

Atmonia

Baker Hughes

Barents Blue / Horisont Energi

BASF

BP

CatAmmon Technologies

CF Industries

Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals

Clean Hydrogen Works

CNPC

Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners

EET Hydrogen

Eneus Energy

Envision Energy

Equinor

EuroChem Group

ExxonMobil

Faraday Earth

Fertiglobe

FuelPositive

GSFC

H2SITE

IFFCO

John Cockerill

Jupiter Ionics

Koch Ag & Energy Solutions

LSB Industries

L&T Energy GreenTech

Ma'aden

MAN Energy Solutions

Neology

NEOM Green Hydrogen Company

NitroFix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7rczp3

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