Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Polysorbate Market 2027-2037" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Polysorbates are a family of non-ionic surfactants derived from sorbitol, ethylene oxide, and fatty acids, produced commercially in four principal variants - PS20, PS40, PS60, and PS80 - each distinguished by its dominant fatty acid ester and corresponding formulation properties. Despite their apparent simplicity as emulsifiers and stabilisers, commercial polysorbates are chemically complex materials: PS20 alone comprises more than 27,000 individual molecular species arising from the stochastic distribution of esterification sites and polyoxyethylene chain lengths, a heterogeneity that has profound implications for batch consistency, analytical characterisation, and regulatory compliance.

The global polysorbate market spans a wide range of end-use industries. Pharmaceuticals and biopharmaceuticals represent the highest-value segment, with polysorbate 80 in particular serving as the near-universal surfactant of choice in injectable biologics - including monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, vaccines, lipid nanoparticle-based mRNA therapeutics, and oncology injectables such as paclitaxel and docetaxel. Its function in these formulations is critical: at concentrations typically between 0.01% and 0.1% w/v, it prevents protein aggregation at interfaces, protects against mechanical stress during fill-finish operations, and maintains product stability throughout shelf life. Beyond pharmaceuticals, polysorbates are extensively used as food emulsifiers (designated E432-E436 in the EU), as solubilisers and texture agents in cosmetics and personal care products, and as dispersants in agrochemical and industrial cleaning formulations.

The market is structured around three distinct quality tiers. Multicompendial-grade polysorbate meets simultaneous USP/NF, European Pharmacopoeia, and Japanese Pharmacopoeia requirements and forms the volume backbone of the market, with Chinese and Indian producers dominating supply. Super Refined grades - characterised by significantly reduced peroxide values, tighter endotoxin limits, and controlled fatty acid profiles - command a meaningful price premium and are increasingly specified for parenteral, ophthalmic, and vaccine applications. At the apex sits Ultrapure grade, produced by fewer than six credentialed manufacturers globally, targeting the most demanding biopharma applications where sub-ppb peroxide levels and ultra-low endotoxin are non-negotiable.

Growth through 2037 is driven principally by the biologics and biosimilar pipeline, the rapid expansion of LNP-based nucleic acid therapeutics, and the broader premiumisation trend as formulators migrate from Multicompendial to higher-purity grades. Countervailing pressures include feedstock price volatility, increasing regulatory scrutiny of polysorbate degradation products - particularly host cell lipase-mediated hydrolysis in bioreactor-manufactured biologics - and nascent substitution interest from polyglyceryl esters and poloxamers in non-parenteral applications. Supply chain concentration at the Ultrapure tier represents a structural risk that biopharma procurement teams are increasingly addressing through dual-source qualification and long-term contractual arrangements.

The Global Polysorbate Market 2027-2037 provides a definitive commercial intelligence resource for organisations operating in or evaluating the global polysorbate market across the ten-year period to 2037. Produced through a combination of primary stakeholder interviews, trade data analysis, pharmacopoeial and regulatory documentation review, and proprietary bottom-up market modelling, it delivers granular revenue and volume forecasts segmented by product type, quality grade, source, physical form, end-use sector, and geography - with all forecasts presented at both 2025 and 2037 endpoints alongside full CAGR analysis.

The report is structured to serve a broad professional readership including polysorbate manufacturers, pharmaceutical formulators and procurement teams, specialty chemical distributors, biopharma CDMOs, regulatory affairs functions, and financial analysts and investors assessing the specialty excipients space. Its most distinctive feature is the three-tier grade framework - Multicompendial, Super Refined, and Ultrapure - applied consistently across market sizing, competitive positioning, pricing analysis, regulatory commentary, and all company profiles, reflecting the commercially critical reality that these grades serve fundamentally different customers, command very different price points, and are supplied by an increasingly divergent set of manufacturers.

A dedicated chapter on the biopharmaceutical polysorbate market - the report's most extensive section - addresses the full spectrum of injectable modalities driving Ultrapure and Super Refined demand growth: monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, mRNA lipid nanoparticle platforms, gene therapy vectors, oncology injectables, and ophthalmic biologics. This chapter includes detailed treatment of polysorbate degradation risk management, regulatory qualification expectations under ICH Q8 and Q9, DMF and CEP filing status by supplier, and supply security assessment at the Ultrapure tier where fewer than six credentialed manufacturers serve the global market. Regional analysis covers seven geographies with country-level depth in the highest-value markets. The competitive chapter profiles 18 manufacturers in alphabetical order, each assessed against grade breadth, manufacturing footprint, regulatory certifications, strategic direction, and a structured SWOT analysis.

Report Contents include:

Polysorbate chemistry, grade taxonomy, manufacturing processes, degradation pathways, and analytical characterisation methods

Global market sizing - historical 2020-2025 and forecast 2026-2037 by revenue, volume, and average selling price

Full segmentation by product type (PS20, PS40, PS60, PS80), quality grade (Multicompendial, Super Refined, Ultrapure), source, physical form, and end-use sector

Grade migration analysis - shift from Multicompendial toward Super Refined and Ultrapure, with CAGR differential and grade share forecast to 2037

Dedicated biopharma chapter covering mAbs, biosimilars, mRNA/LNP vaccines, gene therapy, oncology injectables, and ophthalmic biologics

Polysorbate degradation risk management in biologics manufacture - enzymatic hydrolysis, peroxide-mediated oxidation, monitoring strategies, and regulatory case studies

Ultrapure supply security analysis - supplier concentration, dual-source qualification, and long-term procurement strategies

Food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, agrochemicals, industrial, and nutraceutical application segments

Regional analysis across Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa - with country-level depth for China, India, Japan, USA, France, Germany, and Brazil

Regulatory and quality framework - USP/NF, Ph. Eur., JP, ICH Q8/Q9/Q10, IPEC-GMP, EXCiPACT, DMF/CEP, and grade-specific compliance expectations

Market drivers, restraints, and emerging opportunities - including substitution risk from polyglyceryl esters and poloxamers

Three-scenario strategic outlook to 2037 with Ultrapure grade share modelling under each trajectory

18 company profiles - covering grade positioning, manufacturing footprint, regulatory certifications, strategic direction, and SWOT analysis including BASF SE, Clariant AG, Croda International Plc, Dalian Sinobio Chemistry, Evonik Industries AG, NOF Corporation, Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd, SEPPIC S.A., Stepan Company, and Chinese producers

Appendices including production capacity database, pharmacopoeia monograph comparison, branded grade cross-reference, raw material price index, and FDA IID parenteral drug product listing.

Key Topics Covered:



1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Global polysorbate market at a glance (2025-2037)

1.2 Key market findings and headline forecast

1.3 Critical trends shaping the decade: biologics boom, mRNA platforms, grade premiumisation, clean-label demand

1.4 Strategic implications for manufacturers, formulators, and investors



2 POLYSORBATE CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING & PROPERTIES

2.1 Introduction to polysorbates: definition, nomenclature, and history

2.2 Chemical structure and composition

2.2.1 Sorbitol dehydration: sorbitan and isosorbide backbone formation

2.2.2 Fatty acid esterification and polyoxyethylene (POE) chains

2.2.3 Compositional heterogeneity: the 27,000+ component reality of PS20

2.2.4 HLB values and their implications for formulation performance

2.3 Commercial grades overview: Polysorbate 20, 40, 60, 80, and specialty variants

2.3.1 Polysorbate 20 (Tween 20 / PS20): laurate-dominant profile

2.3.2 Polysorbate 40 (PS40): palmitate-based properties

2.3.3 Polysorbate 60 (PS60): stearate-based properties

2.3.4 Polysorbate 80 (PS80): oleate-dominant profile and biopharmaceutical dominance

2.4 Grade taxonomy: Multicompendial, Super Refined, and Ultrapure

2.4.1 Multicompendial grade: specification convergence across USP/NF, Ph. Eur., and JP

2.4.2 Super Refined grade: advanced purification, ultra-low peroxides, and endotoxin control

2.4.3 Ultrapure grade: single-source material, sub-ppb peroxide, and biopharma-specific CoA

2.4.4 Comparison of grade-defining parameters: peroxide value, endotoxin, fatty acid profile, water content

2.4.5 Branded grade equivalences: Croda Super Refined, Clariant VitiPure Superior, NOF HX2, SEPPIC Montanox PPI/LPI

2.5 Manufacturing process overview

2.5.1 Raw materials: sorbitol, ethylene oxide, and fatty acid sourcing

2.5.2 Oxyethylation and esterification process steps

2.5.3 Purification pathways diverge by grade: standard vs Super Refined vs Ultrapure

2.5.4 Nitrogen-purged packaging and peroxide ingress prevention

2.5.5 Batch-to-batch variability and GMP quality control challenges

2.6 Degradation pathways and stability

2.6.1 Oxidative degradation: peroxide formation and monitoring

2.6.2 Enzymatic hydrolysis in biopharmaceutical formulations

2.6.3 Acidic and alkaline hydrolysis mechanisms

2.6.4 Impact of ester species distribution on protein stabilisation

2.7 Analytical characterisation methods

2.7.1 UPLC-MS: marker-based quantification and composition profiling

2.7.2 CAD, ELSD, and mass detection for PS content determination

2.7.3 Stochastic modelling: binomial distribution of esterification and OE units

2.7.4 Hydroxyl number, saponification value, and peroxide value testing

2.7.5 Endotoxin (LAL) and bioburden testing - grade-differentiated requirements



3 MARKET OVERVIEW AND MACROECONOMIC CONTEXT

3.1 Global specialty chemicals and pharmaceutical excipients industry landscape

3.2 Macroeconomic factors influencing polysorbate demand

3.2.1 Global biologics, biosimilar, and advanced therapy pipeline growth

3.2.2 Processed food and convenience food consumption trends

3.2.3 Personal care market expansion and premiumisation

3.2.4 Oleochemical and ethylene oxide feedstock price dynamics

3.3 Supply chain analysis

3.3.1 Raw material suppliers: sorbitol, fatty acid, and ethylene oxide producers

3.3.2 Polysorbate manufacturers and toll processors by grade tier

3.3.3 Contract manufacturers and CDMOs supplying biopharma-grade polysorbate

3.3.4 Distributors, formulators, and end users

3.3.5 Supply chain risk and resilience post-2020

3.4 Pricing analysis by grade, purity, and geography

3.4.1 Multicompendial grade pricing: benchmarks and regional variance

3.4.2 Super Refined grade: premium over Multicompendial and cost-benefit for formulators

3.4.3 Ultrapure grade: pricing dynamics, supply concentration, and biopharma willingness-to-pay

3.4.4 Asia-Pacific price benchmarks vs North America and Europe across all grades

3.4.5 Outlook for pricing 2026-2037



4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE, FORECAST & SEGMENTATION

4.1 Global polysorbate market value and volume, 2020-2025 (historical)

4.2 Global polysorbate market forecast, 2026-2037

4.2.1 Revenue forecast (USD million) with CAGR analysis

4.2.2 Volume forecast (kilotons) and average selling price evolution

4.2.3 Absolute dollar growth and incremental opportunity analysis

4.3 Segmentation by product type

4.3.1 Market by product type

4.3.1.1 Polysorbate 20 - market size, share, and forecast

4.3.1.2 Polysorbate 40 - market size, share, and forecast

4.3.1.3 Polysorbate 60 - market size, share, and forecast

4.3.1.4 Polysorbate 80 - market size, share, and forecast

4.3.1.5 Other grades and custom polysorbate blends

4.4 Segmentation by grade - Multicompendial, Super Refined & Ultrapure

4.4.1 Market by quality grade

4.4.1.1 Multicompendial grade - market size, value share, and 2026-2037 forecast

4.4.1.2 Super Refined grade - market size, value share, and 2026-2037 forecast

4.4.1.3 Ultrapure grade - market size, value share, and 2026-2037 forecast

4.4.1.4 Grade migration trends: formulator shift from Multicompendial to Super Refined and Ultrapure

4.4.1.5 Forecast: grade share evolution 2026-2037 - Ultrapure CAGR vs overall market CAGR

4.5 Segmentation by source

4.5.1 Market by source

4.5.1.1 Synthetic source (dominant ~60% share)

4.5.1.2 Plant-derived / vegetable-oil-based (including RSPO-certified)

4.5.1.3 Animal-derived

4.5.2 Market by physical form (liquid, paste, powder)

4.5.3 Market by end-use sector (pharma, food, cosmetics, industrial)



5 POLYSORBATE END-USE MARKETS

5.1 Biopharmaceuticals

5.1.1 Market sizing and structure

5.1.2 Polysorbate in biological drug formulation

5.1.3 Biologics and biosimilars

5.1.4 Vaccines and mRNA platforms

5.1.5 Advanced drug delivery and emerging modalities

5.1.6 Oncology injectables

5.1.7 Ophthalmic and other sterile formulations

5.1.8 Supply security and single-source risk in biopharma polysorbate procurement

5.2 Food and beverage

5.2.1 Ice cream and frozen desserts: anti-melting and aeration functionality

5.2.2 Bakery and confectionery: emulsification and anti-staling

5.2.3 Sauces, dressings, and condiments

5.2.4 Beverages and flavour emulsification

5.2.5 Plant-based and vegan food products: demand implications for emulsifier sourcing

5.2.6 Regulatory status: E-number approvals (E432-E436) and clean-label pressure

5.3 Cosmetics & Personal Care

5.3.1 Skincare: creams, lotions, and liquid crystalline structure formation

5.3.2 Haircare: shampoos, conditioners, and scalp treatments

5.3.3 Fragrance solubilisation in water-based formulations

5.3.4 Baby care and sensitive-skin applications

5.3.5 Natural and bio-based alternatives: competitive threat assessment

5.4 Agrochemicals: dispersants and wetting agents

5.5 Industrial and institutional cleaning

5.6 Oil and gas applications

5.7 Nutraceuticals and dietary supplements



6 REGIONAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1 Regional market overview and production geography

6.2 Asia-Pacific - dominant region by volume

6.2.1 China

6.2.2 India

6.2.3 Japan

6.2.4 South Korea

6.2.5 Southeast Asia

6.3 North America

6.4 Canada and Mexico

6.5 Europe

6.6 Latin America

6.7 Middle East & Africa



7 REGULATORY & QUALITY FRAMEWORK

7.1 Pharmaceutical excipient regulatory landscape

7.1.1 United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and National Formulary (NF) monographs

7.1.2 European Pharmacopoeia (Ph. Eur.) and EDQM requirements

7.1.3 Japanese Pharmacopoeia (JP): requirements and NOF HX2 compliance

7.1.4 Multicompendial certification: simultaneous USP/Ph. Eur./JP compliance

7.1.5 FDA Inactive Ingredient Database (IID) and parenteral-use approvals

7.1.6 ICH Q8/Q9/Q10 guidelines and excipient quality management

7.1.7 IPEC-GMP and EXCiPACT certification requirements

7.1.8 Drug Master File (DMF) and CEP/COS filing - supplier-specific analysis

7.2 Grade-specific regulatory expectations

7.2.1 Multicompendial grade: pharmacopoeial compliance as minimum bar

7.2.2 Super Refined grade: additional industry standards and customer-specified CoA parameters

7.2.3 Ultrapure grade: BLA/MAA expectations, endotoxin limits, and elemental impurity control (ICH Q3D)

7.3 Food additive regulations

7.3.1 EU E-number framework (E432-E436) and EFSA safety assessments

7.3.2 US FDA GRAS status and acceptable daily intake (ADI) limits

7.3.3 Codex Alimentarius and Asia-Pacific food standards

7.4 Cosmetic ingredient safety and labelling requirements

7.5 Emerging regulatory pressure: impurity profiling and peroxide value limits

7.6 Regulatory impact on market entry and supplier qualification



8 MARKET TRENDS, DRIVERS, RESTRAINTS & OPPORTUNITIES

8.1 Key growth drivers

8.1.1 Biologics and biosimilar market expansion (18+ FDA biosimilar approvals in 2024)

8.1.2 mRNA vaccine platform diversification beyond COVID-19

8.1.3 LNP and advanced drug delivery system growth - Ultrapure grade catalyst

8.1.4 Processed food demand and global population growth

8.1.5 Rising healthcare infrastructure investment in emerging markets

8.1.6 Grade premiumisation: formulator upgrade from Multicompendial to Super Refined/Ultrapure

8.2 Market restraints and challenges

8.2.1 Regulatory scrutiny on excipient degradation and impurity profiles

8.2.2 Oleochemical and ethylene oxide feedstock volatility

8.2.3 Formulation substitution: polysorbate alternatives (polyglyceryl esters, poloxamers)

8.2.4 Clean-label and allergen-free consumer pressure in food and cosmetics

8.2.5 Specialty chemical sector headwinds and pricing power constraints

8.3 Emerging opportunities

8.3.1 Bio-based and RSPO-certified polysorbates for sustainability-driven markets

8.3.2 Ultrapure-grade capacity expansion for next-generation parenteral applications

8.3.3 Digital batch traceability and real-time peroxide monitoring technologies

8.3.4 Oncology drug partnerships and specialised long-term supply agreements

8.3.5 Veterinary biologics and animal health applications

8.4 Technology and innovation trends

8.4.1 Advanced UPLC-MS composition profiling and stochastic modelling

8.4.2 Process optimisation for ultra-low peroxide: continuous manufacturing approaches

8.4.3 Fatty acid source authentication: single-origin supply for Ultrapure grade consistency



9 COMPANY PROFILES (18 company profiles)



10 STRATEGIC OUTLOOK & FUTURE SCENARIOS

10.1 Scenario planning: base, optimistic, and conservative trajectories to 2036

10.2 Grade-level scenarios: Ultrapure share of total market under each trajectory

10.3 Investment opportunity map by grade, application, and region

10.4 Polysorbate alternatives: substitution risk assessment to 2036



11 APPENDICES

11.1 Global polysorbate trade flow data and import/export statistics

11.2 Polysorbate production capacity database by plant, grade tier, and region

11.3 Pharmacopoeia monograph comparison: USP vs Ph. Eur. vs JP - all grades

11.4 Grade parameter comparison table: Multicompendial, Super Refined, Ultrapure

11.5 Raw material price index: sorbitol, ethylene oxide, lauric acid, oleic acid (2020-2026)

11.6 Selected drug formulations containing polysorbates (FDA IID-derived)

11.7 Branded polysorbate grade cross-reference: manufacturer / brand name / grade tier

11.8 Glossary of technical terms

11.9 Research Methodology



12 REFERENCES



LIST OF TABLES

Table 1. Global polysorbate market revenue, 2020-2037 (USD million)

Table 2. Global polysorbate market - key statistics at a glance

Table 3. Summary competitive landscape - 19 profiled companies by tier and grade focus

Table 4. Major fatty acid ester species in commercial PS20 by relative abundance (%)

Table 5. HLB values, critical micelle concentrations, and solubilisation characteristics across PS20, PS40, PS60, PS80

Table 6. Grade parameter comparison - Multicompendial vs Super Refined vs Ultrapure

Table 7. Branded polysorbate product cross-reference - manufacturer, brand name, grade tier, pharmacopoeial status, and primary application

Table 8. Key raw material specifications and quality implications by grade tier

Table 9. Sources of batch-to-batch variability - raw material, process, and analytical factors

Table 10. Degradation pathway comparison - mechanism, rate drivers, detection methods, and formulation risk

Table 11. Analytical method comparison - UPLC-MS, CAD, ELSD, NMR: sensitivity, selectivity, and regulatory acceptance

Table 12. Compendial test methods for polysorbate quality characterisation - USP vs Ph. Eur. vs JP

Table 13. Polysorbate manufacturers by grade capability - Multicompendial, Super Refined, Ultrapure production footprint

Table 14. Supply chain risk register - raw material, manufacturing, logistics, and geopolitical risks by grade tier

Table 15. Regional pricing benchmarks - Multicompendial, Super Refined, and Ultrapure PS80 by geography

Table 16. Global polysorbate market historical data - revenue, volume, and ASP, 2020-2025

Table 17. Global polysorbate market forecast - revenue, volume, ASP, and CAGR by segment, 2026-2037

Table 18. PS20 market by application - pharma, food, cosmetics, industrial: value and share, 2025 and 2037

Table 19. PS80 market by application - biopharma, food, cosmetics, industrial: value and share, 2025 and 2037

Table 20. Market size and share by product type - PS20, PS40, PS60, PS80, other: 2025 and 2037

Table 21. Multicompendial grade - leading suppliers, estimated market share, and production geography

Table 22. Super Refined grade - leading suppliers, key branded products, and grade-specific specifications

Table 23. Ultrapure grade - credentialed manufacturers, key branded products, and indicative price premiums

Table 24. Grade segmentation forecast - revenue, volume, value share, and CAGR: Multicompendial, Super Refined, Ultrapure, 2026-2037

Table 25. Market by source - value, volume, and growth outlook, 2026-2037

Table 26. Market by end-use sector - value, volume, share, and CAGR, 2026-2037

Table 27. Biopharma polysorbate market - by modality: mAbs, biosimilars, vaccines, LNPs, gene therapy, oncology injectables: value and CAGR, 2026-2037

Table 28. PS20 vs PS80 - formulation selection criteria: stability profile, degradation susceptibility, regulatory precedent, and application suitability

Table 29. Polysorbate concentrations in selected approved biologics (mAbs, vaccines, recombinant proteins) - indicative ranges

Table 30. Selected approved mAb formulations containing PS80 or PS20 - drug, indication, and polysorbate concentration

Table 31. Biosimilar polysorbate grade requirements - reference product analysis and sourcing implications

Table 32. Polysorbate grade requirements by vaccine platform - conventional, adjuvanted, mRNA, and viral vector

Table 33. Biopharma modality matrix - polysorbate type, grade requirement, and demand trajectory to 2036

Table 34. Key oncology injectable formulations using polysorbate - drug, indication, grade requirement, and annual volume estimate

Table 35. DMF and CEP/COS status - polysorbate suppliers with active US FDA DMF and EDQM filings

Table 36. Polysorbate degradation monitoring - assay types, sensitivity limits, and stage of application in biologics manufacture

Table 37. Biopharma polysorbate supply security assessment - grade tier, supplier count, dual-source feasibility, and lead time

Table 38. Food & beverage polysorbate market by sub-segment - value, share, and CAGR, 2026-2037

Table 39. Cosmetics & personal care polysorbate market by sub-segment - value, share, and CAGR, 2026-2037

Table 40. Polysorbate alternatives in cosmetics - polyglyceryl esters, sucrose esters, Quillaja saponins: functional comparison and market share

Table 41. Industrial and other application segments - market size, polysorbate type used, and growth outlook

Table 42. Regional polysorbate market forecast - revenue, volume, and CAGR by region, 2026-2037

Table 43. China polysorbate production capacity estimates by manufacturer and grade tier

Table 44. Middle East & Africa polysorbate market - country-level sizing, key end markets, and growth drivers

Table 45. Pharmacopoeia monograph comparison - PS20 and PS80: USP/NF vs Ph. Eur. vs JP test parameters and acceptance criteria

Table 46. Regulatory certification landscape - 19 profiled manufacturers by pharmacopoeial compliance, DMF status, and quality certification

Table 47. Grade-specific regulatory framework - Multicompendial, Super Refined, Ultrapure: applicable standards, filing requirements, and inspection expectations

Table 48. Food additive regulatory status - polysorbate 20, 60, 80 by jurisdiction: EU, USA, Codex, China, Japan

Table 49. Cosmetic ingredient regulatory summary - INCI name, EU Cosmetics Regulation status, and key labelling requirements

Table 50. Polysorbate alternative surfactants - technical performance comparison, regulatory status, and substitution risk by application

Table 51. Opportunity assessment matrix - emerging market segments, grade requirements, addressable value, and timeline to materialisation

Table 52. Scenario assumptions - key drivers, grade mix, and regional growth rates under base, optimistic, and conservative cases

Table 53. Substitution risk by application - probability and impact of polysorbate displacement by alternative surfactants, 2026-2037

Table 54. Global polysorbate import/export volumes and values by country, 2022-2025 (HS code 2915/3402)

Table 55. Polysorbate production capacity by manufacturer, site, and grade tier - estimated kiloton/year

Table 56. Full monograph parameter comparison: PS20 and PS80 - USP/NF, Ph. Eur., JP - test methods, limits, and equivalences

Table 57. Definitive grade parameter table - peroxide value, acid value, water content, residual solvents, endotoxin, elemental impurities, fatty acid profile: all three grade tiers

Table 58. Selected FDA-approved parenteral drug products containing PS20 or PS80 - drug name, route, concentration, and grade inference

Table 59. Complete branded product cross-reference - all commercial polysorbate products, grade tier classification, and pharmacopoeial status



LIST OF FIGURES

Figure 1. Market value share by grade tier, 2025 vs 2036 - Multicompendial, Super Refined, Ultrapure

Figure 2. Generalised chemical structure of polysorbate 80 showing sorbitan backbone, oleate ester, and POE chains

Figure 3. Schematic comparison of PS20, PS40, PS60, and PS80 structural differences

Figure 4. Sorbitol dehydration reaction pathway - sorbitan and isosorbide formation

Figure 5. Stochastic model of PS20 molecular species distribution - binomial probability across esterification and OE unit combinations

Figure 6. Grade taxonomy pyramid - Multicompendial base, Super Refined mid, Ultrapure apex - with indicative market size and price premium

Figure 7. Polysorbate supply chain - raw materials to finished pharmaceutical excipient

Figure 8. Polysorbate manufacturing process flow - oxyethylation, esterification, purification, and packaging by grade tier

Figure 9. Oxidative degradation pathway - primary and secondary peroxide formation from POE ether cleavage

Figure 10. Enzymatic hydrolysis mechanism - host cell lipase (HCLP)-mediated cleavage of fatty acid esters in PS80

Figure 11. Representative UPLC-MS chromatogram of commercial PS20 - major species identification and marker compound annotation

Figure 12. Polysorbate market positioning within the global specialty chemicals and pharma excipients value chain

Figure 13. Oleic acid, lauric acid, sorbitol, and ethylene oxide price indices, 2018-2025

Figure 14. Global polysorbate supply chain map - raw materials, manufacturers, distributors, and end users

Figure 15. Polysorbate price premium structure - indicative USD/kg ranges by grade tier, 2025

Figure 16. Polysorbate average selling price forecast by grade tier, 2026-2037

Figure 17. Global polysorbate market revenue (USD million) and volume (kilotons), 2020-2025

Figure 18. Global polysorbate market revenue forecast, 2026-2037 (USD million)

Figure 19. Global polysorbate market volume forecast (kilotons) and ASP evolution, 2026-2037

Figure 20. Polysorbate 20 market revenue and volume, 2020-2037

Figure 21. Polysorbate 40 market revenue and volume, 2020-2037

Figure 22. Polysorbate 60 market revenue and volume, 2020-2037

Figure 23. Polysorbate 80 market revenue and volume, 2020-2037

Figure 24. Multicompendial grade market revenue and volume, 2020-2037

Figure 25. Super Refined grade market revenue and volume, 2020-2037

Figure 26. Ultrapure grade market revenue and volume, 2020-2037

Figure 27. Grade share of total polysorbate market by value, 2020-2037 - Multicompendial, Super Refined, Ultrapure

Figure 28. Market share by source - synthetic, plant-derived, animal-derived, 2025 and 2037

Figure 29. Market share by physical form, 2025

Figure 30. Market revenue by end-use sector, 2025 and 2037

Figure 31. Biopharma polysorbate market revenue and volume, 2020-2025

Figure 32. Biopharma polysorbate market revenue forecast, 2026-2037 (USD million)

Figure 33. Biopharma polysorbate consumption by grade tier - Multicompendial, Super Refined, Ultrapure, 2025 and 2037

Figure 34. Polysorbate mechanism - micelle formation, interface adsorption, and protein shielding in injectable biologics

Figure 35. PS80 vs PS20 usage frequency in approved mAb drug products

Figure 36. Global biosimilar approvals by year, 2015-2025, and pipeline count to 2030

Figure 37. Polysorbate role in mRNA-LNP vaccine architecture - PEGylated lipid vs polysorbate surface stabilisation

Figure 38. Polysorbate demand from vaccine formulation by platform, 2026-2037

Figure 39. LNP structural components and polysorbate positioning within the formulation architecture

Figure 40. Polysorbate demand from LNP-based nucleic acid therapeutics, 2026-2037

Figure 41. Sterile biopharma application segments by polysorbate grade requirement - parenteral, ophthalmic, and inhaled routes

Figure 42. Polysorbate degradation risk management framework - detection, mitigation, and grade selection decision tree

Figure 43. Food & beverage polysorbate market revenue, 2020-2037

Figure 44. Plant-based food market growth and polysorbate emulsifier demand outlook, 2026-2037

Figure 45. Cosmetics & personal care polysorbate market revenue, 2020-2037

Figure 46. Agrochemical polysorbate market revenue, 2020-2037

Figure 47. Global polysorbate market revenue by region, 2025 and 2037

Figure 48. Global polysorbate production geography - manufacturing capacity concentration by country

Figure 49. Asia-Pacific polysorbate market revenue by sub-region, 2025 and 2037

Figure 50. India polysorbate market revenue and forecast, 2020-2037

Figure 51. North America polysorbate market revenue by country, 2025 and 2037

Figure 52. Europe polysorbate market revenue by country, 2025 and 2037

Figure 53. Latin America polysorbate market revenue, 2020-2037

Figure 54. Regulatory compliance pathway - new market entrant qualification timeline by grade tier

Figure 55. Market drivers and restraints - impact-probability matrix for the global polysorbate market 2026-2037

Figure 56. Global biologics and biosimilar market growth, 2020-2037 - polysorbate demand correlation

Figure 57. Innovation landscape - polysorbate analytical and manufacturing technology developments, 2022-2026

Figure 58. Three-scenario polysorbate market revenue trajectories, 2026-2037

Figure 59. Ultrapure grade revenue share of total polysorbate market under three scenarios, 2026-2037

Figure 60. Investment opportunity heatmap - grade tier x application x region: growth rate vs market size

Figure 61. Raw material price index - sorbitol, ethylene oxide, lauric acid, and oleic acid, 2020-2026



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Croda International Plc

Dalian Sinobio Chemistry

Evonik Industries AG

NOF Corporation

Osaka Gas Chemicals Co., Ltd

SEPPIC S.A.

Stepan Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qbb74y

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