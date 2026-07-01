ABBYY Named “IDP Solution Provider of the Year” in 2026 AI Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence market, today announced that ABBYY , a leader in purpose-built Document AI for intelligent automation, has been selected as winner of the “IDP Solution Provider of the Year” award in the 9th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program.

With decades of enterprise deployments across finance, insurance, logistics, healthcare and more, ABBYY has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted names in intelligent document processing, a category where production performance matters more than promise.

ABBYY Document AI stands out in the crowded AI market for one simple reason: proven results, with or without the use of LLMs or generative AI. The platform understands and processes documents, enabling organizations to transform document-centric processes with speed and accuracy. ABBYY’s world-leading optical character recognition, enhanced by advanced machine learning, natural language processing and intelligent document classification, provides an end-to-end pipeline adaptable to any document-heavy industry, and with 100-plus pretrained and customizable AI models, ABBYY delivers accuracy, adaptability, security and scalability for enterprise processes.

Enterprises integrate ABBYY Document AI seamlessly with ERP, BPA and ECM systems, RPA platforms, data warehouses, compliance frameworks, business applications and increasingly agentic orchestration layers. Globally deployed and supporting 200-plus languages, Document AI underpins mission-critical work across finance, insurance, logistics, banking and other document-intensive industries.

“Document processing is one of the most demanding places to deploy AI in the enterprise, because every document is slightly different, every industry has its own format conventions, and every error compounds as it moves through downstream systems,” said Bruce Orcutt, Chief Marketing Officer at ABBYY. “Our continued investment in agentic workflows, controlled LLM integration and continuous learning is what lets enterprises automate complex document work at the scale they actually need. Recognition from AI Breakthrough is a meaningful marker for the team that builds and supports that work every day.”

For nearly a decade, the AI Breakthrough Awards have researched, analyzed and recognized the most important advances in artificial intelligence, and this year’s field is the strongest yet. Thousands of nominations from over 20 countries poured in across categories including Agentic AI, Generative AI, Computer Vision, AIOps, Robotics, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications – underscoring the explosive global growth of AI and its importance as the defining technology of our time.

“Intelligent document processing sits at the front door of most enterprise systems, which means a mistake at this layer does not stay contained, it propagates into ERPs, CRMs and systems of record where it is expensive to detect and even more expensive to fix,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. “ABBYY is a clear leader in the IDP category for that reason, and the platform’s combination of deterministic AI, controlled LLM integration and continuous learning is exactly the architecture enterprises need to trust document automation at scale. We are proud to recognize ABBYY as our 2026 IDP Solution Provider of the Year winner.”

As enterprises continue to scale automation across document-heavy processes, ABBYY provides Document AI with deeper integrations, broader language support and tighter controls for generative AI, helping more organizations turn document complexity into operational clarity.

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing and industry-specific AI applications. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.