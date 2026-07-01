How Protecting Your Child from Conflict Protects You in Court: Family Lawyer To Reveal Proven Custody Strategies During TalkingParents Expert Week

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Whitney L. Antoniono, Esquire, founder of WLA Family Law, is joining TalkingParents, a court-recognized leader in co-parenting communication, for its next Instagram Expert Week from July 6-10.

Throughout the week, Whitney will share insights and practical strategies to help co-parents understand how protecting their children from conflict can strengthen their position in family court.

From her work with parents navigating high-conflict situations, she has seen firsthand how everyday choices can significantly affect a child’s well-being and how a case is perceived in court. Through that lens, she will cover a new topic each day as Expert Week unfolds, building an effective structure parents can lean on as they navigate court:

Topic 1: Consistency and stability matter: courts prioritize the parent who keeps things calm for the child and protects them from conflict

Consistency and stability matter: courts prioritize the parent who keeps things calm for the child and protects them from conflict Topic 2: Don't put your child in the middle: they're not your emotional support system, spy, or messenger

Don't put your child in the middle: they're not your emotional support system, spy, or messenger Topic 3: 3 red flag phrases in a high-conflict custody case (all child-related)

3 red flag phrases in a high-conflict custody case (all child-related) Topic 4: How interfering with your child's relationship with the other parent hurts your case

How interfering with your child's relationship with the other parent hurts your case Topic 5: Ways to show you're protecting your child from conflict in family court

Whitney brings extensive legal experience in Washington, D.C., and Maryland, with a practice focused on family law and protective order matters. As she examines each topic, parents will gain a better understanding of the behaviors courts tend to notice, avoid common missteps that can put children in the middle, and take practical steps to create greater stability for their families.

“Stability matters more than winning arguments. A parent who is seen as promoting cooperation and shielding is often viewed more favorably than one who escalates tension through the child.”



– Attorney Whitney Antoniono

Follow @TalkingParentsApp on Instagram from July 6-10 to join Expert Week and access exclusive professional advice from Attorney Whitney Antoniono, @wlafamilylaw.



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About TalkingParents

TalkingParents is a communications and coordination platform that offers co-parents secure and accountable tools for the responsibility that matters most—raising children. Founded in 2011 on the idea of mutual accountability with an Unalterable Record of all communications and activities, TalkingParents has helped nearly a million families find support and peace of mind with tools like Accountable Calling, Accountable Payments, Secure Messaging, and Shared Calendar. With the ability to request unalterable, court-certified Records, TalkingParents is trusted by parents and legal professionals nationwide. TalkingParents strives to increase family harmony through better communication and transparency. For more information, visit TalkingParents.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Pinterest, and X.

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