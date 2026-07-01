Global Smart Inhalers Market to Witness Robust CAGR Growth Through 2030, Driven by Technological Innovation and Digital Health

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Inhalers: Global Markets" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The expansive report on the global smart inhalers market presents an exhaustive analysis of current market trends based on 2024 data, alongside 2025 estimates, and projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) extending from 2025 through 2030. It thoroughly examines both the present and prospective market potential while offering an in-depth discussion of the competitive landscape. Furthermore, the report delves into regulatory scenarios, key market drivers and restraints, and emerging opportunities, delivering a comprehensive picture of the market’s dynamics. A detailed market share analysis for key players within the smart inhalers ecosystem is also included.

The smart inhalers market is comprehensively segmented by product type, disease indication, and distribution channel. Regionally, the market analysis spans North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. An in-depth evaluation of specific countries, including the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, and India is also provided. Market data anchors its analysis on 2024 as the base year, offering forecasts for 2025 and projecting values for 2030.

The report's objectives include:

Analyzing key product types and technology platforms within the smart inhalers market.

Evaluating the global market size and detailed segmentation.

Examining major market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Providing comprehensive market forecasts through 2030.

Assessing market share distribution, competitive dynamics, and industry structure.

Identifying potential long-term impacts of digital health, regulatory changes, and technological advancements.

Report Includes:

101 data tables and 45 additional tables

In-depth analysis of the global market for smart inhalers and related technologies

Global market trends analysis, with historic revenue data from 2022 to 2024, estimates for 2025, and projections through 2030

Estimates of current market size and detailed revenue forecasts, along with market share analysis based on product type, disease indication, distribution channel, and region

Insights into market dynamics, technological advances, regulations, prospects, and macroeconomic impacts

Coverage of technology trends and reimbursement practices

Insights from Porter’s Five Forces model and global supply chain analyses

Review of significant patents

Analysis of industry structure, including market share, rankings, strategic initiatives, mergers, acquisitions, and a venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, highlighting consumer attitudes and practices of leading companies

Profiles of leading industry players, such as Aptar.com, AstraZeneca, GSK plc, Novartis AG, CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A., Adherium, and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 202 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $12.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 15.4% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Current and Future Market Overview

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis

Impact of U.S. Tariffs on the Pharmaceutical Industry

Impact of the Ukraine-Russia War on the Smart Inhalers Industry

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants

Threat of Substitutes

Competitiveness in the Industry

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Rising Burden of Asthma and Chronic Respiratory Diseases

High Prevalence of Medication Nonadherence

Regulatory and Digital Health Enablement

Market Restraints

High Costs and Limited Reimbursement Coverage

Limited Long-Term Clinical and Economic Evidence

Patient Engagement Gaps and Digital Divide

Market Opportunities

Advanced Sensing and AI-Enabled Personalized Care

Strategic Pharma Partnerships and Data-Driven Labeling

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

U.S.

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Overview

Advanced Sensing Technologies

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML)

Digital Biomarkers and Disease Phenotyping

Edge Computing and Federated Learning

Power Management, Miniaturization, and Hardware Innovation

Adaptive Therapy and Closed-Loop Concepts

Clinical Evidence and Real-World Examples

Patent Analysis

Patents, by Year

Patents, by Jurisdiction

Patents, by Leading Inventor

Key Takeaways

Chapter 6 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Global Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type

Key Takeaways

MDI-Based Smart Inhalers

DPI-Based Smart Inhalers

Other Product Types

Global Smart Inhalers Market, by Disease Indication

Key Takeaways

Asthma

Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)

Other Disease Indications

Global Smart Inhalers Market, by Distribution Channel

Key Takeaways

Retail Pharmacies

Online and Direct-to-Consumer Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Geographic Breakdown

Global Market for Smart Inhalers by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Landscape

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Abbreviations

Sources

Company Profiles

ADHERIUM

AMIKO DIGITAL HEALTH LTD.

APTAR.COM

ASTRAZENECA

BIOCORP

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

CHIESI FARMACEUTICI S.P.A.

COGNITA LABS LLC.

FINDAIR SP. Z O.O

GSK PLC

NOVARTIS AG

NUVOAIR MEDICAL

PERSONAL AIR QUALITY SYSTEMS PVT. LTD.

PRESSPART VERWALTUNGS GMBH

SMART RESPIRATORY PRODUCTS LTD.

Emerging Players in the Smart Inhalers Market

List of Tables

Summary Table: Global Market for Smart Inhalers, by Region, Through 2030

Table 1: Key U.S. Smart Inhaler Regulatory Precedents

Table 2: Patents Granted for Smart Inhalers, by Inventor, January 2023 to December 2025

Table 3: Global Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 4: Global Market for MDI-Based Smart Inhalers, by Region, Through 2030

Table 5: Global Market for DPI-Based Smart Inhalers, by Region, Through 2030

Table 6: Global Market for Other Types of Smart Inhalers, by Region, Through 2030

Table 7: Global Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 8: Global Market for Smart Inhalers for Asthma, by Region, Through 2030

Table 9: Global Market for Smart Inhalers for COPD, by Region, Through 2030

Table 10: Global Market for Smart Inhalers for Other Disease Indications, by Region, Through 2030

Table 11: Global Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 12: Global Market for Smart Inhalers in Retail Pharmacies, by Region, Through 2030

Table 13: Global Market for Smart Inhalers in Online and Direct-to-Consumer Channel, by Region, Through 2030

Table 14: Global Market for Smart Inhalers in Hospital Pharmacies, by Region, Through 2030

Table 15: Global Market for Smart Inhalers, by Region, Through 2030

Table 16: North American Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 17: North American Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 18: North American Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 19: North American Market for Smart Inhalers, by Country, Through 2030

Table 20: U.S. Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 21: U.S. Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 22: U.S. Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 23: Canadian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 24: Canadian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 25: Canadian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 26: Mexican Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 27: Mexican Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 28: Mexican Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 29: European Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 30: European Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 31: European Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 32: European Market for Smart Inhalers, by Country, Through 2030

Table 33: German Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 34: German Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 35: German Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 36: U.K Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 37: U.K. Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 38: U.K. Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 39: French Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 40: French Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 41: French Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 42: Italian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 43: Italian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 44: Italian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 45: Spanish Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 46: Spanish Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 47: Spanish Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 48: Rest of Europe Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 49: Rest of Europe Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 50: Rest of Europe Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 51: Asia-Pacific Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 53: Asia-Pacific Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Market for Smart Inhalers, by Country, Through 2030

Table 55: Chinese Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 56: Chinese Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 57: Chinese Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 58: Japanese Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 59: Japanese Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 60: Japanese Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 61: Indian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 62: Indian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 63: Indian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 64: South Korean Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 65: South Korean Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 66: South Korean Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 67: Australian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 68: Australian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 69: Australian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication,Through 2030

Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel,Through 2030

Table 73: South American Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 74: South American Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 75: South American Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 76: South American Market for Smart Inhalers, by Country, Through 2030

Table 77: Brazilian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 78: Brazilian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 79: Brazilian Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 80: Argentine Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 81: Argentine Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 82: Argentine Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 83: Rest of South America Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 84: Rest of South America Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication,Through 2030

Table 85: Rest of South America Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 86: MEA Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 87: MEA Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 88: MEA Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 89: MEA Market for Smart Inhalers, by Subregion, Through 2030

Table 90: Middle Eastern Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 91: Middle Eastern Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 92: Middle Eastern Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 93: African Market for Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, Through 2030

Table 94: African Market for Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, Through 2030

Table 95: African Market for Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, Through 2030

Table 96: News/Key Developments in the Smart Inhalers Market, 2022-2025

Table 97: Abbreviations Used in this Report

Table 98: Report Sources

Table 99: Adherium: Company Snapshot

Table 100: Adherium: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 101: Adherium: Product Portfolio

Table 102: Adherium: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 103: Amiko Digital Health Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 104: Amiko Digital Health Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 105: Aptar.com: Company Snapshot

Table 106: Aptar.com: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 107: Aptar.com: Product Portfolio

Table 108: Aptar.com: News/Key Developments, 2023-2024

Table 109: AstraZeneca: Company Snapshot

Table 110: AstraZeneca: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 111: AstraZeneca: Product Portfolio

Table 112: AstraZeneca: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 113: BioCorp: Company Snapshot

Table 114: Biocorp: Product Portfolio

Table 115: BioCorp: News/Key Developments, 2023

Table 116: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: Company Snapshot

Table 117: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 118: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: Product Portfolio

Table 119: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: News/Key Developments, 2022

Table 120: CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.: Company Snapshot

Table 121: CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 122: CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.: Product Portfolio

Table 123: CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.: News/Key Developments, 2025

Table 124: Cognita Labs LLC.: Company Snapshot

Table 125: Cognita Labs LLC.: Product Portfolio

Table 126: FindAir Sp. Z O.O: Company Snapshot

Table 127: FindAir Sp. Z O.O: Product Portfolio

Table 128: FindAir Sp. Z O.O: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 129: GSK plc: Company Snapshot

Table 130: GSK plc: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 131: GSK plc: Product Portfolio

Table 132: GSK plc: News/Key Developments, 2025

Table 133: Novartis AG: Company Snapshot

Table 134: Novartis AG: Financial Performance, FY 2023 and 2024

Table 135: Novartis AG: Product Portfolio

Table 136: NuvoAir Medical: Company Snapshot

Table 137: NuvoAir Medical: Product Portfolio

Table 138: NuvoAir Medical: News/Key Developments, 2024

Table 139: Personal Air Quality Systems Pvt. Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 140: Personal Air Quality Systems Pvt. Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 141: Presspart Verwaltungs GmbH: Company Snapshot

Table 142: Presspart Verwaltungs GmbH: Product Portfolio

Table 143: Smart Respiratory Products Ltd.: Company Snapshot

Table 144: Smart Respiratory Products Ltd.: Product Portfolio

Table 145: Some Emerging Companies in the Smart Inhalers Market



List of Figures

Summary Figure: Summary Figure: Global Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Region, 2024

Figure 1: Porter's Five Forces Analysis of the Smart Inhalers Market

Figure 2: Market Dynamics of Smart Inhalers

Figure 3: Patents Granted for Smart Inhalers, by Year, January 2023 to December 2025

Figure 4: Patents Granted for Smart Inhalers, by Leading Jurisdiction, January 2023 to December 2025

Figure 5: Global Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 6: Global Market Shares of MDI-Based Smart Inhalers, by Region, 2024

Figure 7: Global Market Shares of DPI-Based Smart Inhalers, by Region, 2024

Figure 8: Global Market Shares of Other Types of Smart Inhalers, by Region, 2024

Figure 9: Global Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 10: Global Market Shares of Smart Inhalers for Asthma, by Region, 2024

Figure 11: Global Market Shares of Smart Inhalers for COPD, by Region, 2024

Figure 12: Global Market Shares of Smart Inhalers for Other Disease Indications, by Region, 2024

Figure 13: Global Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 14: Global Market Shares of Smart Inhalers in Retail Pharmacies, by Region, 2024

Figure 15: Global Market Shares of Smart Inhalers in Online and Direct-to-Consumer Channel, by Region, 2024

Figure 16: Global Market Shares of Smart Inhalers in Hospital Pharmacies, by Region, 2024

Figure 17: Global Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Region, 2024

Figure 18: North American Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 19: North American Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 20: North American Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 21: North American Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Country, 2024

Figure 22: U.S. Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 23: U.S. Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 24: U.S. Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 25: Canadian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 26: Canadian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 27: Canadian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 28: Mexican Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 29: Mexican Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 30: Mexican Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 31: European Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 32: European Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 33: European Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 34: European Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Country, 2024

Figure 35: German Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 36: German Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 37: German Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 38: U.K. Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 39: U.K. Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 40: U.K. Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 41: French Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 42: French Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 43: French Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 44: Italian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 45: Italian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 46: Italian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 47: Spanish Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 48: Spanish Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 49: Spanish Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 50: Rest of Europe Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 51: Rest of Europe Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 52: Rest of Europe Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 53: Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 54: Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 55: Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 56: Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Country, 2024

Figure 57: Chinese Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 58: Chinese Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 59: Chinese Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 60: Japanese Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 61: Japanese Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 62: Japanese Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 63: Indian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 64: Indian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 65: Indian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 66: South Korean Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 67: South Korean Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 68: South Korean Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 69: Australian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 70: Australian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 71: Australian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 75: South American Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 76: South American Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 77: South American Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 78: South American Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Country, 2024

Figure 79: Brazilian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 80: Brazilian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 81: Brazilian Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 82: Argentine Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 83: Argentine Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 84: Argentine Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 85: Rest of South America Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 86: Rest of South America Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 87: Rest of South America Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 88: MEA Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 89: MEA Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 90: MEA Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 91: MEA Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Subregion, 2024

Figure 92: Middle Eastern Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 93: Middle Eastern Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 94: Middle Eastern Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 95: African Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Product Type, 2024

Figure 96: African Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Disease Indication, 2024

Figure 97: African Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Distribution Channel, 2024

Figure 98: Global Market Shares of Smart Inhalers, by Company, 2024

Figure 99: Adherium: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 100: Adherium: Revenue Shares, by Region, FY 2024

Figure 101: Aptar.com: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 102: Aptar.com: Revenue Shares, by Region, FY 2024

Figure 103: AstraZeneca: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 104: AstraZeneca: Revenue Shares, by Region, FY 2024

Figure 105: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 106: Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH: Revenue Shares, by Region, FY 2024

Figure 107: CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 108: CHIESI Farmaceutici S.p.A.: Revenue Shares, by Region, FY 2024

Figure 109: GSK plc: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 110: GSK plc: Revenue Shares, by Region, FY 2024

Figure 111: Novartis AG: Revenue Shares, by Business Unit, FY 2024

Figure 112: Novartis AG: Revenue Shares, by Region, FY 2024



Companies Featured

ADHERIUM

AMIKO DIGITAL HEALTH LTD.

APTAR.COM

ASTRAZENECA

BIOCORP

BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM INTERNATIONAL GMBH

CHIESI FARMACEUTICI S.P.A.

COGNITA LABS LLC.

FINDAIR SP. Z O.O

GSK PLC

NOVARTIS AG

NUVOAIR MEDICAL

PERSONAL AIR QUALITY SYSTEMS PVT. LTD.

PRESSPART VERWALTUNGS GMBH

SMART RESPIRATORY PRODUCTS LTD.

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