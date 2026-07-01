In-Depth Market Report: Confectionery Ingredients Insights, Drivers & Innovations

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Confectionery Ingredients Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





This comprehensive report on the global market for confectionery ingredients provides an extensive examination of qualitative and quantitative data on current market dynamics and trends. It encapsulates recent market trends, including technological and strategic advancements, and offers insights into key companies, new product launches, and microeconomic trends. The report covers market prospects across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Designed to deliver an in-depth analysis, the report examines key drivers and emerging technologies shaping this rapidly evolving industry. It assesses market segments based on nature, ingredient type, application, and region, providing market estimates using 2024 as a base year and extending forecasts from 2025 through 2030. The report excludes finished confectionery products and general food ingredients, honing its focus solely on manufacturing ingredients specific to confections.

The study presents a detailed analysis of the market landscape, highlighting critical trends impacting confectionery ingredients. Through meticulous segmentation and analysis, the report provides a clear view of market dynamics influenced by evolving technological advancements. It comprehensively details market segments, offering insights into various applications and geographical regions.

In order to present a clear representation of market situations and future projections, the report relies on data from 2022-2025, accompanied by CAGR projections through 2030. It includes market size estimates and revenue prospects, offering a granular perspective through market share analysis by nature, ingredient type, application, and region.

Report Highlights Include:

51 data tables and 50 additional tables

Global market analysis and trend projections

Revenue data from 2022-2025 and CAGR forecasts through 2030

Detailed current market size and revenue prospects analysis by market segments

Insights into market dynamics, technological advances, regulatory impacts, and macroeconomic variables

Detailed global supply chain analysis and Porter's Five Forces model application

Patent review with key granted and published patents

Industry structure analysis including companies' market shares, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activities, and venture funding outlook

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with a focus on consumer attitudes and the ESG practices of leading companies

Company profiles of major global players: Barry Callebaut, Olam Group, AAK AB, Kerry Group PLC, Bunge

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 147 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $89.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $117.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Emerging Technologies

Segmental Analysis

Regional Analysis

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Macroeconomic Factors Analysis

Global Economic Growth and Consumer Spending

Inflation and Raw Material Price Volatility

Trade Policies and Global Supply Chains

Demographic and Social Trends

Impact Analysis of Global Tariff Wars

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Potential for New Entrants (Moderate)

Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)

Threat of Substitutes (Moderate)

Industry Level of Competitiveness (High)

Confectionery Ingredients Supply Chain

Raw Material Procurement

Ingredient Processing and Manufacturing

Product Development and Innovation

Packaging and Distribution to End User/Retailer

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Expansion of the Retail and E-Commerce Sector

Rapid Urbanization and Evolving Consumer Lifestyles

Growth in Seasonal and Gifting Confectionery

Rising Demand for Artisanal and Premium Confectionery

Rising Consumption of Functional and Premium Confectionery

Market Restraints

Health Risks from Consuming Sugar and Higher Calorie Intake

Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials

Increasing Prevalence of Food Allergies

Market Opportunities

Increasing Demand for Natural and Clean-Label Ingredients

Growth of Sugar-Free and Low-Calorie Confectionery

Increased Interest in Novel Tastes and Textures

Market Challenges

Stringent Regulations Regarding Labeling and Additions

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Regulatory Scenario of Confectionery Ingredients

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis

Emerging Technologies

Fat Structuring and Lipid Optimization

Encapsulation and Microencapsulation

Natural Flavors and Color Extraction Technologies

Prebiotic and Fiber Ingredient Platforms

Clean-Label Texturizers and Hydrocolloids

AI-Assisted Formulation and Predictive Modeling

Alternative Sweeteners and Sugar Replacement Technologies

Functional Ingredients

Sustainable and Clean-Label Solutions

Advanced Processing and Automation

3D Printing

Patent Analysis

Key Findings

Overview

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Product Type

Key Takeaways

Natural Confectionery Ingredients

Artificial Confectionery Ingredients

Market Breakdown by Ingredient Type

Key Takeaways

Cocoa and Chocolate Ingredients

Dairy Ingredients

Sweeteners

Oils and Shortening

Flavors

Colors

Emulsifiers

Other Ingredients

Market Breakdown by Application

Key Takeaways

Chocolate Confectionery

Sugar Confectionery

Gums and Jellies

Other Applications

Geographic Breakdown

Market Breakdown by Region

Key Takeaways

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence

Key Takeaways

Competitive Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Companies Featured

AAK AB

ADM

BARRY CALLEBAUT

BENEO

BUNGE

CARGILL INC.

CORBION

DSM-FIRMENICH

INGREDION

JUNGBUNZLAUER SUISSE AG

KERRY GROUP PLC

OLAM GROUP

SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.

SYMRISE

TATE & LYLE

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cpdla

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