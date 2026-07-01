In-Depth Market Report: Confectionery Ingredients Insights, Drivers & Innovations

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Confectionery Ingredients Market" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This comprehensive report on the global market for confectionery ingredients provides an extensive examination of qualitative and quantitative data on current market dynamics and trends. It encapsulates recent market trends, including technological and strategic advancements, and offers insights into key companies, new product launches, and microeconomic trends. The report covers market prospects across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Designed to deliver an in-depth analysis, the report examines key drivers and emerging technologies shaping this rapidly evolving industry. It assesses market segments based on nature, ingredient type, application, and region, providing market estimates using 2024 as a base year and extending forecasts from 2025 through 2030. The report excludes finished confectionery products and general food ingredients, honing its focus solely on manufacturing ingredients specific to confections.
The study presents a detailed analysis of the market landscape, highlighting critical trends impacting confectionery ingredients. Through meticulous segmentation and analysis, the report provides a clear view of market dynamics influenced by evolving technological advancements. It comprehensively details market segments, offering insights into various applications and geographical regions.
In order to present a clear representation of market situations and future projections, the report relies on data from 2022-2025, accompanied by CAGR projections through 2030. It includes market size estimates and revenue prospects, offering a granular perspective through market share analysis by nature, ingredient type, application, and region.
Report Highlights Include:
- 51 data tables and 50 additional tables
- Global market analysis and trend projections
- Revenue data from 2022-2025 and CAGR forecasts through 2030
- Detailed current market size and revenue prospects analysis by market segments
- Insights into market dynamics, technological advances, regulatory impacts, and macroeconomic variables
- Detailed global supply chain analysis and Porter's Five Forces model application
- Patent review with key granted and published patents
- Industry structure analysis including companies' market shares, product mappings, strategic initiatives, M&A activities, and venture funding outlook
- Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with a focus on consumer attitudes and the ESG practices of leading companies
- Company profiles of major global players: Barry Callebaut, Olam Group, AAK AB, Kerry Group PLC, Bunge
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|147
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$89.2 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$117.7 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Emerging Technologies
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Analysis
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Macroeconomic Factors Analysis
- Global Economic Growth and Consumer Spending
- Inflation and Raw Material Price Volatility
- Trade Policies and Global Supply Chains
- Demographic and Social Trends
- Impact Analysis of Global Tariff Wars
- Porter's Five Forces Analysis
- Potential for New Entrants (Moderate)
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)
- Bargaining Power of Buyers (High)
- Threat of Substitutes (Moderate)
- Industry Level of Competitiveness (High)
- Confectionery Ingredients Supply Chain
- Raw Material Procurement
- Ingredient Processing and Manufacturing
- Product Development and Innovation
- Packaging and Distribution to End User/Retailer
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Expansion of the Retail and E-Commerce Sector
- Rapid Urbanization and Evolving Consumer Lifestyles
- Growth in Seasonal and Gifting Confectionery
- Rising Demand for Artisanal and Premium Confectionery
- Rising Consumption of Functional and Premium Confectionery
- Market Restraints
- Health Risks from Consuming Sugar and Higher Calorie Intake
- Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
- Increasing Prevalence of Food Allergies
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Demand for Natural and Clean-Label Ingredients
- Growth of Sugar-Free and Low-Calorie Confectionery
- Increased Interest in Novel Tastes and Textures
- Market Challenges
- Stringent Regulations Regarding Labeling and Additions
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
- Regulatory Scenario of Confectionery Ingredients
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Patent Analysis
- Emerging Technologies
- Fat Structuring and Lipid Optimization
- Encapsulation and Microencapsulation
- Natural Flavors and Color Extraction Technologies
- Prebiotic and Fiber Ingredient Platforms
- Clean-Label Texturizers and Hydrocolloids
- AI-Assisted Formulation and Predictive Modeling
- Alternative Sweeteners and Sugar Replacement Technologies
- Functional Ingredients
- Sustainable and Clean-Label Solutions
- Advanced Processing and Automation
- 3D Printing
- Patent Analysis
- Key Findings
- Overview
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Product Type
- Key Takeaways
- Natural Confectionery Ingredients
- Artificial Confectionery Ingredients
- Market Breakdown by Ingredient Type
- Key Takeaways
- Cocoa and Chocolate Ingredients
- Dairy Ingredients
- Sweeteners
- Oils and Shortening
- Flavors
- Colors
- Emulsifiers
- Other Ingredients
- Market Breakdown by Application
- Key Takeaways
- Chocolate Confectionery
- Sugar Confectionery
- Gums and Jellies
- Other Applications
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Breakdown by Region
- Key Takeaways
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
Chapter 7 Competitive Intelligence
- Key Takeaways
- Competitive Analysis
- Strategic Analysis
Companies Featured
- AAK AB
- ADM
- BARRY CALLEBAUT
- BENEO
- BUNGE
- CARGILL INC.
- CORBION
- DSM-FIRMENICH
- INGREDION
- JUNGBUNZLAUER SUISSE AG
- KERRY GROUP PLC
- OLAM GROUP
- SENSIENT TECHNOLOGIES CORP.
- SYMRISE
- TATE & LYLE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9cpdla
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