Velosio Deepens its Investment as a Top Microsoft Partner with Acquisitions of Kopis and Acuitas

ATLANTA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velosio, one of the nation's largest Microsoft partners, today announced two strategic acquisitions: the commercial, non-government assets of Kopis, a Greenville, South Carolina-based custom software development and Azure solutions firm, and Acuitas, a Microsoft Dynamics consultancy with more than 20 years of experience serving the Dynamics community. Together, the transactions represent a significant investment in Velosio's people, capabilities and customer relationships as the company continues to strengthen its bench as a top-tier Microsoft partner.

The acquisitions reflect Velosio's ongoing commitment to building one of the most complete Microsoft practices in the market. Recognized in the Microsoft Inner Circle for 30 consecutive years and ranked among the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide, Velosio is investing to expand its delivery capacity, deepen its alignment across the Microsoft ecosystem, and bring a broader portfolio of licensing, services and advanced AI capabilities to a growing base of customers.

"These acquisitions are about investing in what our customers and Microsoft are asking for — greater scale, deeper capabilities and a partner that can manage their entire Microsoft ecosystem," said Robbie Morrison, Chief Executive Officer of Velosio. "Kopis strengthens our Azure and business applications platform expertise, while the Acuitas acquisition allows us the opportunity to extend our full portfolio and AI capabilities to a loyal, long-standing community of Dynamics customers. Both moves make us a stronger, more complete partner."

Velosio is a portfolio company of Court Square Capital Partners.

Kopis: Expanding Azure and Business Applications Capabilities

The acquisition of Kopis' commercial, non-government assets deepens Velosio's alignment within the Microsoft ecosystem and expands its business applications and Azure platform expertise. Founded in 1999, Kopis brings more than 25 years of experience building, modernizing and supporting Microsoft-based solutions — spanning Azure cloud services, cloud-native and custom application development, Business Intelligence, Power Platform and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The addition of Kopis' commercial team adds proven delivery capacity, enabling Velosio to take on more Azure and business applications projects at scale, both net-new and across its existing client base, without compromising quality or speed.

"Joining Velosio is an exciting next chapter for our team and our clients," said Andrew Kurtz, CEO of Kopis. "We share a commitment to the Microsoft ecosystem and to doing right by our customers. As part of Velosio, we gain the scale, resources and reach to take on more ambitious work while preserving the relationships and quality our clients count on."

Acuitas: Extending the Full Portfolio and AI to a Loyal Customer Base

The acquisition of Acuitas extends Velosio's broader portfolio of licensing, services and advanced AI capabilities to a customer base built on more than two decades of trusted relationships across the Microsoft Dynamics community. Acuitas supports clients across Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics 365 CRM and legacy ERP platforms including Dynamics GP, NAV and SL, alongside Microsoft Power BI, Power Platform, Microsoft 365 and Azure. As part of Velosio, those customers gain access to one of the most complete Microsoft practices in the market — along with Velosio's investments in AI-driven solutions and the ability to manage their entire Microsoft ecosystem under one trusted partner.

"Joining Velosio is a tremendous opportunity for our customers," said Veronica Gasaway, Managing Director, Acuitas. "We've always focused on giving our clients sharper insight and dependable support. As part of Velosio, our customers gain a far broader set of capabilities — including advanced AI and full ecosystem management — while continuing to receive the personal, trusted service they've come to expect."

Together, the two acquisitions advance Velosio's strategy to drive Microsoft adoption, expand its business applications and Azure delivery and create greater value for customers and through Microsoft co-sell motions.

About Velosio

For more than 30 years, Velosio has been a leading Microsoft partner, delivering business transformation through Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Azure, Modern Work and the broader Microsoft Cloud. With deep industry expertise and a customer-centric approach, Velosio helps organizations operate more efficiently, scale with confidence and achieve long-term success through the Microsoft stack. Recognized in the Microsoft Inner Circle for 30 consecutive years, Velosio ranks among the top 1% of Microsoft partners worldwide. Learn more at: www.velosio.com.

About Kopis

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Greenville, South Carolina, Kopis helps organizations solve their most critical business problems with the right technology. For more than 25 years, Kopis has delivered custom software development, application modernization, mobile and web app development and Microsoft Cloud solutions — including Azure and Dynamics 365 Business Central — to clients across manufacturing, healthcare, government and professional services. Known for a problem-first approach and long-term client partnerships, Kopis combines deep engineering expertise with a commitment to lasting results. For more information, visit www.kopisusa.com.

About Acuitas

Acuitas helps organizations gain sharper insight into their business through the right Microsoft technology. For more than 20 years, Acuitas has served the Microsoft Dynamics community — delivering Dynamics 365 Business Central, Dynamics 365 CRM and legacy ERP solutions including Dynamics GP, NAV and SL, alongside Microsoft Power BI, Power Platform, Microsoft 365 and Azure cloud services. A member of the Stratos Cloud Alliance and an award-winning Solver partner, Acuitas pairs experienced consultants with hands-on project management, training and planning to help clients report, plan and grow with confidence. For more information, visit acuitasco.com.

About Court Square Capital Partners

Court Square is a middle market private equity firm with over 40 years’ experience in the industry. Since 1979, Court Square has completed over 245 platform investments and is focused on helping Founders, Families, and Manager-owners to develop their companies into market leaders. Court Square invests in companies that have compelling growth potential in the industrial, business services, healthcare, and tech and telecom sectors. As of March 31, 2026, Court Square has $11 billion of assets under management and is based in New York, N.Y. For more information on Court Square, please visit www.courtsquare.com.

Contact:



Jillian Elliott

jelliott@velosio.com