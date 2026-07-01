evermore and Brookshire Brothers Partner to Bring Health Benefit Access to Rural and Underserved Communities Across Texas and Louisiana

BENTONVILLE, Ark., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- evermore, the smart benefits administration company that connects people to products and services they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives, today announced a new retail partnership with Brookshire Brothers, the employee-owned grocery and pharmacy chain serving communities across Texas and Louisiana. Through the partnership, Medicare Advantage members and Medicaid beneficiaries using evermore’s &more card can now use their benefits at more than 100 Brookshire Brothers locations, many of which serve as the primary — and sometimes only — grocery and pharmacy option for the rural towns and small cities in their footprint.

For millions of Americans enrolled in Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and supplemental benefit programs, supplemental benefits can be a lifeline, helping them afford OTC and food products to help them care for their health. This partnership makes it easy for members to use their &more benefit cards at the familiar community Brookshire Brothers stores where they already shop.

For more than 100 years, Brookshire Brothers has served communities across Texas and western Louisiana. Local residents trust and rely on their pharmacies to help manage chronic conditions and everyday health needs.

“Brookshire Brothers is exactly the kind of retail partner that defines what evermore is built to do,” said Jared Childs, VP of Growth at evermore. “In rural Texas and Louisiana, Brookshire Brothers isn’t just a grocery store — it’s a community institution. By bringing evermore benefits to their locations, we’re reaching members in places that larger national chains simply don’t serve. That’s where access matters most.”

The partnership is particularly meaningful for the senior and caregiver populations. For many, driving long distances to a large metro-area retailer is not practical. Having benefit access at a trusted local store removes a real barrier to consistent benefit utilization and preventive care.

“Our stores and pharmacies have long been trusted resources in the communities we serve,” said John Alston, President/CEO of Brookshire Brothers. “This partnership with evermore allows us to provide helpful resources and valuable benefits to the people we serve every day, making access simpler and more convenient for the communities we call home.”

Across evermore’s growing retail network, the company partners with retailers that members know and trust. Brookshire Brothers’ combination of full-service grocery, on-site pharmacy, and deep community ties reflects the kind of whole-person health environment that perfectly aligns with evermore’s mission to make benefits smarter and help people lead healthier lives.

About Brookshire Brothers

Established in 1921, Brookshire Brothers is an employee-owned grocery company serving communities across Texas and western Louisiana with nearly 120 retail locations. While rooted in traditional grocery and pharmacy services, the company also features fuel centers, coffee shops and event venues.

Guided by its mission to be good people who sell good food and do good deeds, Brookshire Brothers remains deeply committed to supporting its neighbors through charitable giving, active community engagement, high-quality food and superior customer service.

Visit www.brookshirebrothers.com for more information.

About evermore

evermore is a technology company that administers Smart Benefits — connecting people to the products and services they need, when they need them, so they can live healthier lives. evermore partners with payers and retailers to deliver expansive benefits for healthy foods, OTC medications, transportation, and more. For more information, visit evermoreoutcomes.com.