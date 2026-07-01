Glass Marks Two Years Transforming Federal Procurement with G-Commerce





SAN FRANCISCO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Two years ago, Glass began operating inside one of the most significant structural shifts in U.S. federal procurement: the General Services Administration’s Commercial Platforms Program , a government-wide initiative that has facilitated more than $350 million in federal purchasing across participating platforms since FY2021.

The program represents a new layer of federal commerce infrastructure, designed to modernize how agencies conduct commercial purchasing through secure, compliant digital marketplaces powered by authorized government purchase card users.

G-Commerce has emerged as one of the primary digital marketplaces within this new federal commerce layer, used by tens of thousands of government buyers across defense, healthcare, science, infrastructure, and public services to discover, evaluate, and purchase commercial products.

In just two years, G-Commerce has grown to:

50,000+ registered federal users

44 federal agencies

16 million approved and compliant products

Millions of dollars in federal purchasing facilitated

Multiple record six-figure purchasing months

Exceptional GSA performance ratings for two consecutive contract years

Glass is one of only eight companies competitively awarded in 2024 to participate in the program — alongside major commerce and supply chain platforms including Amazon Business, Grainger, and Office Depot — placing the company within the operational core of the federal government’s digital commerce transformation.

The Vision Behind a New Category of Government Commerce

Glass identified a structural gap in government commerce: the world’s largest buyer was operating on procurement systems built for another era.

The company was founded on a simple premise: government purchasing should match the speed, intelligence, and usability of modern commerce, unlocking efficiency across more than $600 billion in annual federal procurement.

Federal employees expect seamless digital experiences in their personal lives, yet procurement remains fragmented, manual, and disconnected from modern commerce infrastructure.

G-Commerce was built for this reality — purpose-designed for government constraints, including compliance, supplier eligibility, auditability, and mission-critical workflows.

This shift aligns with a broader transformation in federal procurement. In 2017, Congress raised the micro-purchase threshold and directed GSA to establish the Commercial Platforms Program, creating a new commercial purchasing channel at government scale powered by millions of authorized government purchase card users.

From First Purchase to Federal Scale

Since its first federal micro-purchase in August 2024, G-Commerce has expanded across agencies supporting national defense, healthcare, science, infrastructure, and public services.

Federal buyers include the U.S. Army, Department of Health and Human Services, Social Security Administration, Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Air Force.

The platform has become a critical purchasing channel for government users who rely on G-Commerce to identify compliant products, follow procurement requirements, and complete purchases efficiently.

“My experience has been excellent. The platform is intuitive, user-friendly, and the checkout process is seamless. The shipping was remarkably fast — a significant advantage for our operational tempo.”

— U.S. Army Program Analyst

Across Glass’s government commerce ecosystem, the company has now facilitated more than $10 million in public purchasing.

Built for How Government Actually Buys

Unlike consumer marketplaces adapted for government, G-Commerce was purpose-built around public procurement realities.

Every vendor is SAM.gov-registered, Section 889 compliant, and fully documented, with certifications, socioeconomic designations, and qualifications available directly in the workflow. AbilityOne mandatory sources are automatically identified, while dashboards provide real-time visibility into spend, activity, and socioeconomic goals.

G-Commerce removes friction through a unified experience: buyers can purchase across vendors in a single cart, receive consolidated government purchase card charges, create approval workflows, request quotes with procurement documentation, and collaborate across teams.

Today, G-Commerce provides access to 16 million approved and compliant products from 300+ verified vendors across IT, industrial, office, laboratory, medical, and facilities categories — connecting federal buyers with national suppliers and small businesses.

Glass’s Government Procurement Experts support agencies with sourcing, market research, and purchasing guidance available 24/7.

Government Validation at the Highest Standard

Operating inside federal procurement requires more than technology — it requires trust, reliability, compliance, and measurable performance.

G-Commerce earned Exceptional ratings in Management during both contract years and improved its Quality rating from Very Good to Exceptional in its second year.

Beyond modernization, G-Commerce is strengthening the supplier ecosystem: 88% of federal platform spend has flowed to small businesses, expanding access and opportunity across the American economy.

Building the Future of Government Commerce

The next era of procurement will not be powered by search bars alone — it will be powered by intelligence.

Glass is introducing the next generation of G-Commerce: an AI-native government commerce platform designed to help buyers discover products faster, compare alternatives intelligently, ensure compliance automatically, and make better purchasing decisions.

The new G-Commerce brings advanced AI directly into the purchasing workflow — transforming procurement from a transactional process into an intelligent decision system.

The U.S. Air Force — the largest organization to onboard to G-Commerce to date — is deploying the platform across its enterprise, reflecting Glass’s expansion across the Department of Defense and mission-critical environments.

Glass is also extending its vision beyond procurement. In April 2026, the company was selected for Mastercard’s Start Path Corporate Solutions program, accelerating its work to modernize the full government purchasing lifecycle including payments.

As governments enter a new era defined by AI, automation, and digital transformation, Glass is building the commerce infrastructure that will power the next generation of public purchasing.

About Glass

Glass is a Silicon Valley technology company transforming how governments buy, pay, and manage public spending at scale. Through its AI-powered platforms — G-Commerce , a government e-commerce marketplace, and Glass Pay , a modern payment processing and disbursement solution — Glass digitizes the most frequent and underserved layer of public finance: transactions under $15,000, representing a $600 billion U.S. and $4.4 trillion global market. By combining intelligent procurement workflows, compliant purchasing infrastructure, and programmable payment systems, Glass enables Federal, State, and Local agencies to operate with greater speed, transparency, and control. The company’s platforms have supported millions of products procured and empower hundreds of government agencies to streamline operations while unlocking up to 33% in budget efficiency. Glass is one of a select group of companies designated under the U.S. General Services Administration Commercial Platforms Program , enabling it to serve federal agencies nationwide. Backed by leading investors including Google and recognized by Bloomberg, Stanford University, and Forbes, Glass is building the next generation of public finance infrastructure for the largest buyers in the world.

Media Contact

Caitlin Danielson

Communications

caitlin.danielson@commerce.glass

https://gcommerce.glass/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa8df3d7-4f44-470e-8049-81786e66ce36