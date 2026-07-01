VentureBeat Features Rivermate as Fix for the Hidden Cost of Global Hiring

New York City, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rivermate, an Employer of Record (EOR) platform supporting international hiring in more than 180 countries, was featured in VentureBeat in a piece examining the business cost of slow international hiring and how companies can avoid losing candidates to administrative delays.

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The article explored a scenario many technology companies now face: a qualified candidate is identified, the hiring decision is made, and then the process stalls. Local payroll obligations, employment contracts, statutory benefits, and questions around legal entity requirements turn what should be a final step into a lengthy compliance project. By the time the paperwork catches up, the candidate may have accepted another offer.

Rivermate was discussed as an Employer of Record solution that removes this bottleneck. Under the EOR model, Rivermate becomes the legal employer in the worker's country of residence, handling local contracts, payroll, statutory benefits, and compliance obligations on behalf of the hiring company. The employee works directly with the business day to day, while Rivermate manages the legal infrastructure behind the scenes.

The pressure to hire faster is growing. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report estimates that 39% of workers' existing skill sets will either change or become outdated by 2030, intensifying competition for specialized talent. For companies targeting candidates with in-demand expertise, a slow hiring process is no longer just an inconvenience, it is a competitive disadvantage. Candidates weighing multiple offers will move toward whichever employer can make a decision and execute on it fastest.

The VentureBeat piece also noted that the commercial consequences of slow hiring often go unnoticed until they compound: product launches delayed by understaffed teams, existing employees stretched thinner to absorb the gap, and expansion plans stalled by administrative requirements that weren't anticipated.

"Finding the right candidate should be the hard part. Employing them shouldn't be," said Vivien Sujbert, Chief Marketing Officer at Rivermate. "We built Rivermate so that companies can move as fast as their hiring decisions, without the legal complexity of international employment slowing them down."

Rivermate currently supports hiring across more than 180 countries through its Employer of Record platform, allowing businesses to hire in markets where they have no existing legal entity.

About Rivermate

Rivermate is a global Employer of Record (EOR) and payroll platform that enables companies to hire, manage, and pay employees in over 180 countries without establishing local entities. Through its global infrastructure and local compliance expertise, Rivermate helps organizations expand internationally while simplifying workforce management.

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Vivien Sujbert

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