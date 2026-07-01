ThoughtSpot Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and BI Platforms

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThoughtSpot, the Agentic Analytics Platform company, today announced that Gartner, Inc. has positioned the company in the Leaders Quadrant of the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Analytics and BI Platforms.

A complimentary copy of the report can be found here .

As enterprises seek to turn AI investments into ROI, success increasingly depends on more than large language models alone. It requires a foundation of governed business context, seamless access to data across the enterprise, and the ability to operationalize insights directly within the workflows where work happens. We believe the future belongs to Agentic Analytics: AI-powered systems that can understand, reason, and act on trusted data at scale.

We think the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant arrives at a defining moment for the analytics industry. Organizations are moving beyond dashboards and generalized AI assistants toward a new model of enterprise intelligence, powered by trusted business context, conversational experiences, and intelligent agents capable of driving action.

We believe ThoughtSpot’s positioning as a Leader reflects the company’s relentless commitment to innovation and the trust placed in us by customers around the world. We believe it also validates the market’s growing shift toward conversational analytics, open semantic architectures, and intelligent workflow orchestration; capabilities that enable both people and AI agents to move seamlessly from question to insight to action.

Organizations including Unilever, Lyft, Intuitive Surgical, Ecolab, and Booking.com are leveraging ThoughtSpot to transform how decisions are made across their businesses. Through innovations such as Spotter , SpotterModel , SpotterViz , SpotterCode , Analyst Studio , and Spotter Semantics , customers are empowering every employee with trusted intelligence while creating a foundation for enterprise-scale AI adoption.

“We are entering the next era of analytics which is defined not by dashboards, but by intelligent agents that can understand business context, generate trusted deterministic insights, and drive action,” said Ketan Karkhanis, CEO of ThoughtSpot. “Organizations need AI that understands how their business actually works, reasons over trusted data, and can drive action inside the workflows where work actually happens. We believe our position as a Leader validates the direction we’ve been investing in for years: conversational analytics powered by rich semantic context and connected to intelligent workflows. That’s the foundation of Agentic Analytics, and it’s how enterprises will unlock the next wave of productivity and value from AI.”

As validated by reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™, data teams, product developers, and business users across industries continue to break through traditional BI bottlenecks by partnering with ThoughtSpot.

“Working with Spotter's conversational AI and Analytics is truly mind-blowing. We are absolutely impressed by the ability to ask "Why" questions and receive deep, actionable analysis complete with summaries, next steps and recommendations. It's fundamentally transforming how we generate insights today. What's particularly powerful is how the AI agents seamlessly blend structured, unstructured and external data into cohesive answers - work that previously took us weeks now happens in minutes. This has been genuinely transformative in how we run our business more effectively,” said a data analyst at a $30B+ healthcare and biotech company; source .

. “Our overall experience with ThoughtSpot has been exceptional over the past year and a half. It has fundamentally shifted how our organization consumes data, moving us away from static dashboards to true self-service analytics. The search interface is intuitive for our users, allowing non-technical folks to ask their own questions and get answers in seconds without relying on my data team for every request. The onboarding process was smooth, and the platform's ability to handle large datasets without compromising performance is impressive. It has empowered our teams to make faster, data-driven decisions and has freed up our analysts to focus on more strategic initiatives rather than backlog reporting. Truly a modern BI platform that delivers on its promises,” said a Director of Data and Analytics at a media company; source .

. "ThoughtSpot has been a great tool for our teams. It is fast, easy to use, and provides business users with direct access to data, eliminating the need for assistance from analysts/third parties. People can search, explore, and get answers quickly by simply 'talking to' ThoughtSpot. The setup was smooth, and the support team has been very engaged and helpful. The overall experience was excellent,” said a Chief Information Officer at a $1B+ media company; source .

. “ThoughtSpot's search-driven analytics is one of its strongest advantages. Business users can type natural language questions and receive accurate visual insights instantly, reducing the dependency on data teams for everyday reporting. The interface is highly intuitive, enabling quick adoption even among non-technical users. ThoughtSpot also provides easy integration with multiple data sources making it really convenient for the developers. In addition, the platform handles large datasets efficiently, and features like SpotIQ support automated insight discovery, which adds meaningful value for exploratory analysis,” said a data analyst at a $3B+ retail company; source .





Key Business Achievements

This report publication follows another milestone year of innovation and growth for ThoughtSpot, including:

Business growth: These milestones are underpinned by ThoughtSpot’s sustained momentum , driven by robust year-over-year SaaS growth and a rapidly expanding footprint of monthly active users, across over 35 customers with over $1M ARR and spanning 8 of the top 10 healthcare companies, 5 of the top ten technology companies, and three of the top 10 global banks.

These milestones are underpinned by ThoughtSpot’s , driven by robust year-over-year SaaS growth and a rapidly expanding footprint of monthly active users, across over 35 customers with over $1M ARR and spanning 8 of the top 10 healthcare companies, 5 of the top ten technology companies, and three of the top 10 global banks. The industry’s leading semantic layer - Spotter Semantics: As ThoughtSpot’s governed, AI-native semantic foundation, Spotter Semantics enables agentic AI to translate natural-language intent into policy-aware queries grounded in approved business definitions. This ensures employees receive consistent, deterministic insights regardless of how—or in what language—a question is posed.

As ThoughtSpot’s governed, AI-native semantic foundation, Spotter Semantics enables agentic AI to translate natural-language intent into policy-aware queries grounded in approved business definitions. This ensures employees receive consistent, deterministic insights regardless of how—or in what language—a question is posed. Agentic Analytics Acceleration : ThoughtSpot released a unique and unified suite of BI agents designed to easily automate and connect every stage of the analytics workflow. The new innovative agents—SpotterViz, SpotterModel, SpotterCode, and Spotter 3—help data teams throughout their entire workflow, from data modeling to creating visualizations to writing code.

ThoughtSpot released a unique and unified suite of BI agents designed to easily automate and connect every stage of the analytics workflow. The new innovative agents—SpotterViz, SpotterModel, SpotterCode, and Spotter 3—help data teams throughout their entire workflow, from data modeling to creating visualizations to writing code. Snowflake, Databricks Partnerships: ThoughtSpot continues to integrate deeply within key ecosystem partners to provide businesses with increased cohesion and value. Joint customers can now query governed metrics/definitions from dbt Semantic Layer and Looker (LookML) via Open SQL with Snowflake Semantic Views, or utilize the Databricks Unity Catalog to ensure that all inherit metadata and enforcements work access controls.

ThoughtSpot continues to integrate deeply within key ecosystem partners to provide businesses with increased cohesion and value. Joint customers can now query governed metrics/definitions from dbt Semantic Layer and Looker (LookML) via Open SQL with Snowflake Semantic Views, or utilize the Databricks Unity Catalog to ensure that all inherit metadata and enforcements work access controls. An industry first with ThoughtSpot MCP : ThoughtSpot became the first major analytics and business intelligence platform provider to launch an enterprise-ready Agentic MCP Server, empowering businesses to seamlessly integrate ThoughtSpot’s powerful agentic analytics capabilities into their AI agents, platforms, and interfaces that support MCP including Claude, Gemini and ChatGPT.

ThoughtSpot became the first major analytics and business intelligence platform provider to launch an enterprise-ready Agentic MCP Server, empowering businesses to seamlessly integrate ThoughtSpot’s powerful agentic analytics capabilities into their AI agents, platforms, and interfaces that support MCP including Claude, Gemini and ChatGPT. Industry Solutions: Designed to ensure the trustworthiness of Agentic Analytics, Spotter for Industries guarantees that all insights reflect not only the specific regulations, language, and context of a given sector, but also the internal rules, systems, and governance standards unique to each business.

Designed to ensure the trustworthiness of Agentic Analytics, Spotter for Industries guarantees that all insights reflect not only the specific regulations, language, and context of a given sector, but also the internal rules, systems, and governance standards unique to each business. A transformative experience with the launch of ThoughtSpot Embedded: The launch of ThoughtSpot Embedded redefined how modern products deliver intelligence, helping businesses move beyond traditional superficial embedded experiences to a deeply integrated, agentic experiences that work wherever people work.

The launch of redefined how modern products deliver intelligence, helping businesses move beyond traditional superficial embedded experiences to a deeply integrated, agentic experiences that work wherever people work. Release of Next-Generation Analyst Studio: New Analyst Studio capabilities—including SpotCache and agent-augmented data modeling—allow customers to transform how data teams profile, mash up, and secure data for next-generation AI workloads, smoothing the path to continuous value creation.

New Analyst Studio capabilities—including SpotCache and agent-augmented data modeling—allow customers to transform how data teams profile, mash up, and secure data for next-generation AI workloads, smoothing the path to continuous value creation. Continued industry leadership: In addition to being named one of CRN’s Top 15 AI and Data Companies for 2026 - as well as finalists in both the British Data Awards and InfoWorld’s Technology of the Year Awards - ThoughtSpot became a founding member of the Open Semantic Interchange , an industry group dedicated to ushering in a new era of data and AI interoperability. The strong integrations with Snowflake and Databricks continue to place ThoughtSpot at the forefront of the industry.





Download the report here .

About the Gartner Magic Quadrant

A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct:

Leaders execute well against their current vision and are well positioned for tomorrow.

Visionaries understand where the market is going or have a vision for changing market rules, but do not yet execute well.

Niche Players focus successfully on a small segment, or are unfocused and do not out-innovate or outperform others.

Challengers execute well today or may dominate a large segment, but do not demonstrate an understanding of market direction.





Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, Anirudh Ganeshan, Christopher Long, Edgar Macari, 29 June 2026Gartner, Voice of the Customer for Analytics and Business Intelligence Platforms, Peer Community Contributor, 26 November 2025Gartner, Magic Quadrant, Peer Insights are trademarks of Gartner, Inc., and/or its affiliates.

Gartner does not endorse any company, vendor, product or service depicted in its publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s business and technology insights organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this publication, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

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About ThoughtSpot

ThoughtSpot is the Agentic Analytics Platform that empowers every enterprise to transform insights into action. Our mission is to create a more fact-driven world by delivering a platform where anyone can effortlessly explore any data, ask any question, and uncover actionable insights faster—leading to growth, better business outcomes, and efficiency in their organizations. The platform’s unified capabilities are amplified by a comprehensive suite of specialized Spotter agents that automate every stage of the analytics workflow, empowering analysts, data engineers, developers and business users to deliver real-time actionable insights that drive growth. By combining agentic AI with ThoughtSpot’s intuitive natural language search, businesses empower every user to confidently discover proactive insights from their data, creating real-time decisioning with impact. Accessible via the web and mobile app, ThoughtSpot ensures intelligent decision-making happens seamlessly, wherever and whenever needed. For organizations looking to drive value, ThoughtSpot Embedded provides a low-code solution to integrate AI-powered analytics directly into products and services that make every application an intelligent experience, driving data monetization and boosting user engagement for customers. Industry leaders like Lyft, Comcast, Unilever, Roche, Schneider Electric, Huel and HubSpot rely on ThoughtSpot to transform how their employees and customers take advantage of data to create better business outcomes. Try ThoughtSpot today and experience the new era of analytics.

PR Contact:

Russell Dougan

Director, Corporate Communications

russell.dougan@thoughtspot.com