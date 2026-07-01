Rainforest Distribution Opens Cartersville, Georgia Distribution Center

Cartersville, GA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rainforest Distribution Corp., a full-service food and beverage distributor serving more than 4,000 retailers across the East Coast and Southeast United States, today announced the permanent opening of its Cartersville, Georgia distribution center. The state-of-the-art facility serves as a cornerstone of the company's growing Southeast regional network, offering full ambient, refrigerated, and frozen distribution capabilities for a broad portfolio of specialty and natural food products.

Rainforest has been operating in the region since March 2025, following the company's acquisition of Perfect 10 Foods. Since that time, Rainforest has expanded out of the former Perfect 10 Foods facility and transitioned into the Cartersville distribution center as a permanent, purpose-built upgrade to support continued Southeast growth.

"This region has long been a key focus for us, and the Cartersville facility marks a significant step in our commitment to the Southeast," said Alexander Ridings, CEO of Rainforest Distribution. "We now have the infrastructure to deliver the same level of service our Northeast and Mid-Atlantic customers have come to expect — with the speed, breadth, and reliability that our retail partners across the region deserve."

The Cartersville facility features modern dock capabilities and is equipped to handle the full temperature range required for Rainforest's diverse SKU portfolio — from shelf-stable specialty foods to fresh and frozen products. The center is fully integrated into Rainforest's logistics and technology network, enabling real-time inventory visibility, optimized route planning, and seamless replenishment for retail partners throughout Georgia and neighboring states.

"We've designed this facility to handle the full breadth of our SKU portfolio in all temperature zones with the efficiency and precision our retail partners expect," said Juan Alciade, Director of Warehousing at Rainforest Distribution. "This center will be fully integrated into our network, which means our Southeast retail partners can count on the same operational standards that define our service across the entire East Coast."

The Cartersville opening further advances Rainforest's strategy of building a fully connected East Coast and Southeast distribution network — expanding access for regional retailers to a curated selection of specialty, natural, and emerging food and beverage brands.

For more information about Rainforest Distribution and its Southeast operations, visit https://www.rainforestdistribution.com/news/rainforest-distribution-opens-cartersville-georgia-distribution-center/.

ABOUT RAINFOREST DISTRIBUTION

Rainforest Distribution Corp. is a full-service food and beverage distributor serving more than 4,000 retailers in 22 states across the East Coast of the United States. Rainforest carries more than 7,000 high-velocity, on-trend SKUs in ambient, refrigerated, and frozen categories, specializing in specialty, natural, and emerging brands. The company operates a network of strategically located distribution centers, including facilities in Maryland, New Jersey, Florida, and now Georgia, providing retailers with fast, reliable access to a curated product portfolio backed by best-in-class logistics and supply chain technology.

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