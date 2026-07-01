NexQloud Technologies Assessed “Awardable” for U.S. Department of Defense Work by the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office

The designation recognizes Qlarity, the multicloud cost intelligence layer of NexQloud’s distributed cloud platform. It places the company among just 154 organizations in the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office’s acquisition ecosystem, a Department of Defense program that has driven more than $3.4 billion in awards, and it builds on NexQloud’s recent SOC 2® Type 2 attestation and CMMC Level 2 progress.

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexQloud Technologies, Inc., a distributed cloud computing company, today announced that it has been assessed “Awardable” by the U.S. Department of Defense’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) for Qlarity, the cost intelligence layer of its distributed cloud platform, which uses deep learning and generative AI to analyze spend across a customer’s public clouds, surface efficiencies and savings across all of them at once, and let an operator fix them with a single click. The designation confirms that the solution met the rigorous, competitive evaluation standards required to be readily acquired by Department of Defense customers, and it follows the company’s recent SOC 2® Type 2 examination and progress toward CMMC Level 2.

A Selective, Competitive Standard

“Awardable” is not a participation badge. Solutions are evaluated through complex scoring rubrics and competitive procedures that satisfy the competition requirements of the FAR, the DFARS, and the Department of Defense’s Other Transaction Authority. Only those that clear the bar are made available to government buyers. NexQloud is now among just 154 organizations participating in the CDAO’s acquisition ecosystem, which has driven over $3.4 billion in Department of Defense awards. Because the competition is already complete, program offices can award directly, without a new competition.

The designation is an acquisition pathway that has already cleared competition, a recognized route to rapid award, not a sole source authorization or a contract award. NexQloud was recognized among a competitive field of applicants for its innovation, scalability, and potential impact on Department of Defense missions.

“A compelling demonstration of innovation … combining multiple technologies into a single platform to appropriately manage cloud costs across multiple mission areas,” with “strong refutation of alternatives” and “evidence of impact in real-world operations.”

Independent assessor, U.S. Department of Defense (CDAO) competitive evaluation; criterion rated Outstanding

From Enterprise Assurance to Federal Readiness

The recognition builds directly on NexQloud’s recent milestones. The company completed its SOC 2® Type 2 examination, independent confirmation that its controls operate effectively over time, and it is advancing toward CMMC Level 2, the Department of Defense’s standard for contractors entrusted with Controlled Unclassified Information, with FedRAMP® Moderate authorization next on its roadmap. Where those milestones prove how NexQloud protects data, the CDAO designation reflects that a Department of Defense evaluation found the capability ready to buy on a platform already in live production.

What Qlarity Does

Qlarity is the cost intelligence layer of NexQloud’s distributed cloud platform and the commercial implementation of the Department of Defense’s Cloud Financial Operations Strategy. It gives operators and executives one view of cost and utilization across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, and Oracle; one score, the proprietary Qlarity Score, that benchmarks every program against a single executive standard; and one click that turns inefficiency the AI identifies into action an operator approves and can reverse, with a full audit trail. In commercial deployments, Qlarity surfaces 20 to 30 percent in cloud cost avoidance on the first pass. The operator approves every action; the AI never acts on its own.

“We set out to meet the standard of the most demanding customer in the world,” said Mark Hannah, Founder & Inventor of NexQloud. “Being assessed Awardable by the CDAO says we met it, and a standard high enough for the Department of Defense is one every organization can build on.”

“Joining just 154 organizations in an ecosystem that has moved $3.4 billion in awards is a real inflection point,” said Robert Barbieri, Chief Executive Officer of NexQloud. “Combined with our SOC 2 Type 2 and CMMC work, it puts NexQloud on a clear path from enterprise assurance to our first Department of Defense award.”

For Government Customers

Qlarity’s five minute solution video is available to government customers with a marketplace account on the CDAO’s Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace at www.tradewindai.com (government login required). Government customers may also contact NexQloud directly to request a 30 minute Strategic Cloud Assessment.

About NexQloud

NexQloud Technologies, Inc. builds secure, verifiable cloud infrastructure for sensitive and regulated workloads. Its Distributed Cloud Platform (DCP) is live, offering Kubernetes, virtual machines, storage, managed databases, private networking, and a container registry, with documentation at docs.nexqloud.io. Its Qlarity platform is a multicloud FinOps solution that gives organizations one view of cloud cost across every provider, a single efficiency score, and savings the AI identifies and an operator approves. NexQloud’s claims are independently verifiable: an unqualified SOC 2 Type 2 attestation with a live Vanta Trust Center, multiple U.S. patent applications, a public SEC Regulation CF filing, and a live fleet of 1,893 ISV certified commercial workstations at livefeed.nexqloud.net. NexQloud is on track for CMMC Level 2, is pursuing FedRAMP® Moderate authorization, and is a U.S. owned, FOCI clear small business. For more information, visit www.nexqloud.io.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward looking statements, including statements regarding the pursuit and timing of CMMC Level 2 and FedRAMP® Moderate authorization, the conversion of Awardable status into a contract award, and program figures reported by the marketplace. These statements reflect current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties beyond NexQloud’s control; cited figures and targeted certifications may change or may not be achieved as anticipated. NexQloud undertakes no obligation to update any forward looking statement.

Media Contact

Robert Barbieri, Chief Executive Officer

Email: b.barbieri@nexqloud.io

Phone: +1 669 241 0916

www.nexqloud.io