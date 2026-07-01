Performativ Appoints Banking Veteran Jacob Dahl as Chair to Support Enterprise Expansion in Wealth Management

Copenhagen, Denmark, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Former McKinsey Senior Partner and Co-Leader of the Global Banking Sector joins Performativ following the company’s $14 million Series A led by Deutsche Börse Group

Performativ, the next-generation operating system for wealth management, today announced the appointment of Jacob Dahl as Chair of its Board of Directors. Dahl, a former Senior Partner and Co-Leader of the Global Banking Sector at McKinsey & Company, brings more than three decades of experience across global banking, financial services, technology transformation, risk and compliance.

Dahl’s appointment follows Performativ’s recent $14 million Series A funding round, led by Deutsche Börse Group, with participation from Rabo Investments, Jacob Dahl and existing investors including FinTech Collective and EIFO. His move from investor to Chair reflects continued confidence in Performativ’s mission to modernize the operational backbone of wealth management and support larger financial institutions as they replace fragmented legacy infrastructure with more integrated, AI-enabled operating models.

“Performativ is addressing one of the most important challenges in wealth management: the need for modern, scalable infrastructure that can support increasingly complex client, data and regulatory requirements,” said Jacob Dahl, Chair of Performativ. “After more than 30 years working with banks and financial institutions around the world, I believe the industry is ready for a new operating model. Performativ’s unified platform and AI-native approach put the company in a strong position to support private banks, wealth managers and larger institutions through that transition.”

Founded in 2020, Performativ provides a cloud-native platform that brings together portfolio management, performance and attribution analysis, risk analytics, compliance, reporting, multi-custodian data aggregation and trading in one operating system. The platform is designed to help wealth and asset managers, private banks and financial institutions reduce operational complexity, improve scalability and automate manual workflows across the wealth management value chain.

Dahl has held senior leadership roles across Europe, Africa and Asia. At McKinsey & Company, he led banking practices across multiple regions, including Scandinavia, Africa, EEMA and Asia, and co-led the firm’s Global Banking Sector. Earlier in his career, he co-founded Basisbank and held senior roles in corporate banking, private banking and capital markets.

“Jacob brings exceptional experience from the global banking industry and a deep understanding of the transformation challenges facing financial institutions,” said Albert Geisler Fox, CEO of Performativ. “As we expand further into the enterprise segment, his strategic guidance, industry knowledge and network will be highly valuable. We are pleased to welcome him as Chair and look forward to working closely with him in this next phase of Performativ’s growth.”

The appointment strengthens Performativ’s position as the company continues to expand across Europe and increase its focus on private banks and larger financial institutions. With fresh capital, a growing client base and strengthened board leadership, Performativ is positioned to accelerate the adoption of integrated, AI-enabled infrastructure across the wealth management industry.

About Performativ

Performativ is building the operating system for tomorrow’s wealth management. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, the company helps wealth organizations unify data, workflows and governance across their operations, enabling firms to operate with greater clarity, control and scale.

More information available at performativ.com.

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