Global Lipid Nanoparticle CDMO Market to Reach USD 1.17 Billion by 2035 at 14.59% CAGR as RNA Therapeutics Outsourcing Accelerates | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Lipid Nanoparticle CDMO Market was valued at USD 0.30 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1.17 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 14.59% during 2026–2035.

The global Lipid Nanoparticle CDMO Market is experiencing robust growth as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies increasingly outsource lipid nanoparticle formulation, analytical testing, process development, and GMP manufacturing for mRNA therapeutics, siRNA therapeutics, gene-editing therapies, and other nucleic acid medicines. Rising commercialization of RNA therapeutics, expanding precision medicine programs, and increasing demand for scalable CDMO services continue to accelerate market growth.





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RNA Therapeutics, mRNA Manufacturing, and CDMO Outsourcing Accelerate Growth in the Global Lipid Nanoparticle CDMO Market

The swift rise in the use of RNA-based drugs such as mRNA vaccines, RNA interference-based treatments, genome editing-based medicines, and personalized medicines is driving a sustained increase in the need for lipid nanoparticle formulation and manufacturing services. Outsourcing formulation development, characterization analysis, process optimization, and GMP manufacturing is common practice among pharmaceutical and biotech companies due to its numerous benefits.

Global Lipid Nanoparticle CDMO Market Regional Analysis

North America dominated the global lipid nanoparticle CDMO market in 2025 with approximately 45.0% market share, supported by a mature biotechnology ecosystem, strong investment in RNA therapeutics, advanced manufacturing infrastructure, and the presence of leading CDMOs specializing in lipid nanoparticle formulation and GMP production.

The U.S. Lipid Nanoparticle CDMO Market was valued at approximately USD 0.13 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately USD 0.44 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 13.25%. The U.S. accounted for nearly 94.0% of North American revenue owing to increasing commercialization of mRNA therapeutics, expanding precision medicine initiatives, and continued investments in advanced bioprocessing technologies, automation, and GMP manufacturing facilities.

The Europe Lipid Nanoparticle CDMO Market is estimated to be USD 0.08 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.27 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 13.10% during 2026–2035. Europe remained the second-largest regional market in 2025, driven by strong pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities, expanding biotechnology research, and increasing investments in advanced therapy medicinal products (ATMPs).

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period, fueled by rising investments in biotechnology, government support for advanced biologics manufacturing, expanding RNA therapeutic research, and increasing outsourcing activities across China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India.

Increasing investments in RNA therapeutics manufacturing, growing demand for GMP-compliant lipid nanoparticle production, expansion of advanced biologics facilities, and strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical companies and specialized CDMOs are expected to create significant revenue opportunities throughout the forecast period. The report evaluates emerging investment hotspots, competitive positioning, pricing trends, and future commercialization strategies across major global markets.

Lipid Nanoparticle CDMO Market Segmentation Analysis

By Service Type

Formulation Development was the leading segment of the lipid nanoparticle CDMO market in 2025, accounting for about 24.0% market share attributed to the growing demand for improving the efficiency of encapsulation, stability, biodistribution, and targeting of nucleic acid drugs through optimal formulations. Fill-Finish & Packaging segment is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period owing to growing commercialization of lipid nanoparticles and regulatory emphasis on sterile manufacturing processes.

By Payload Type

The mRNA Therapeutics & Vaccines category represented about 48.0% of the market value in 2025 due to the extensive use of lipid nanoparticles as the leading delivery system for messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines. It is anticipated that the siRNA Therapeutics category will witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increased approvals by the regulators and expansion of RNA interference therapy pipelines by the pharmaceutical companies for treating liver diseases, cardiovascular diseases, metabolic diseases, neurological diseases, and genetic diseases.

By Development Phase

The Discovery & Preclinical market segment held the highest share at around 28.0% in 2025, due to the high number of activities, such as formulation screening, lipid optimization, proof-of-concept studies, characterization analysis, and process development for RNA therapies. The Commercial Manufacturing market segment is expected to experience the fastest growth rate, mainly due to commercial production of RNA therapies, increased GMP manufacturing, process validation, and investment in commercial manufacturing facilities.

By End User

The Biotechnology Companies accounted for the highest market share with around 36.0% revenue in 2025 owing to rising outsourcing of formulation development, analysis, process development, and GMP manufacturing by specialized CDMOs to handle advanced nucleic acid therapies. The Academic & Research Institutes are projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increased partnerships between research institutions and specialized CDMOs for translational research, advanced lipid formulation development, and early therapy innovations.

Key Companies Profiled in the Global Lipid Nanoparticle CDMO Market Report:

Evonik Industries AG

CordenPharma International

Curia Global, Inc.

Precision NanoSystems (Cytiva)

Polypeptide Group

Exelead Inc.

Recipharm AB

Ascend Advanced Therapies

Samsung Biologics

Lonza Group AG

AGC Biologics

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Catalent Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

WuXi AppTec

Genevant Sciences

Acuitas Therapeutics

Vernal Biosciences

eTheRNA Manufacturing

NanoImaging Service

Recent Developments:

2026: Precision NanoSystems (Cytiva) expanded its lipid nanoparticle technology capabilities through advanced microfluidic formulation platforms designed to accelerate clinical and commercial RNA therapeutic manufacturing.

Precision NanoSystems (Cytiva) expanded its lipid nanoparticle technology capabilities through advanced microfluidic formulation platforms designed to accelerate clinical and commercial RNA therapeutic manufacturing. 2026: Evonik Industries AG strengthened its lipid nanoparticle CDMO services by expanding GMP manufacturing capacity supporting mRNA, siRNA, and gene-editing therapeutics.

Purchase the Global Lipid Nanoparticle CDMO Market Report for Comprehensive Market Forecasts, Competitive Landscape Analysis, Company Profiles, Regional Insights, Investment Opportunities, and Strategic Business Intelligence Through 2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/10508

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

LIPID NANOPARTICLE FORMULATION & RNA THERAPEUTICS MANUFACTURING ANALYSIS – provides comprehensive insights into formulation development, microfluidic technologies, lipid chemistry optimization, GMP manufacturing processes, and commercial production capabilities supporting RNA therapeutics.

– provides comprehensive insights into formulation development, microfluidic technologies, lipid chemistry optimization, GMP manufacturing processes, and commercial production capabilities supporting RNA therapeutics. CDMO SERVICE CAPABILITY & COMMERCIAL SCALE MANUFACTURING BENCHMARKS – evaluates integrated development services including formulation optimization, analytical testing, process development, fill-finish operations, quality management systems, and global manufacturing scalability.

– evaluates integrated development services including formulation optimization, analytical testing, process development, fill-finish operations, quality management systems, and global manufacturing scalability. RNA THERAPEUTICS PIPELINE & DELIVERY TECHNOLOGY INSIGHTS – delivers detailed assessment of mRNA, siRNA, gene-editing therapies, precision medicine applications, and emerging lipid nanoparticle delivery platforms driving future market expansion.

– delivers detailed assessment of mRNA, siRNA, gene-editing therapies, precision medicine applications, and emerging lipid nanoparticle delivery platforms driving future market expansion. GLOBAL MANUFACTURING INFRASTRUCTURE & STRATEGIC COLLABORATION ANALYSIS – identifies opportunities arising from pharmaceutical outsourcing, biotechnology partnerships, facility expansion projects, and international CDMO manufacturing networks.

– identifies opportunities arising from pharmaceutical outsourcing, biotechnology partnerships, facility expansion projects, and international CDMO manufacturing networks. REGULATORY COMPLIANCE & GMP MANUFACTURING FRAMEWORK ASSESSMENT – examines evolving regulatory requirements, quality standards, analytical characterization protocols, and commercialization pathways influencing competitive dynamics across the global market.

– examines evolving regulatory requirements, quality standards, analytical characterization protocols, and commercialization pathways influencing competitive dynamics across the global market. NEXT-GENERATION LIPID TECHNOLOGY & ADVANCED RNA MEDICINE INNOVATION ANALYSIS – explores future developments in ionizable lipids, automated manufacturing systems, precision formulation technologies, and next-generation nucleic acid delivery platforms shaping the long-term evolution of the lipid nanoparticle CDMO market.

The Global Lipid Nanoparticle CDMO Market is expected to witness sustained expansion through 2035 as pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies accelerate the commercialization of mRNA therapeutics, siRNA therapies, gene-editing medicines, and other nucleic acid products. Increasing outsourcing of formulation development, analytical testing, GMP manufacturing, and commercial-scale production is expected to strengthen demand for specialized CDMO services worldwide.

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