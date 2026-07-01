As Soccer Takes the Global Stage This Summer, the BEAR Implant Is Changing the Way ACL Tears are Treated

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With soccer taking the global stage this summer, attention is turning to one of the most common injuries in the sport: anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) tears.

The explosive cutting, pivoting, planting, and rapid deceleration that define soccer place significant stress on the knee, contributing to nearly 150,000 soccer-related ACL injuries each year in the U.S. alone. Those injuries are part of the approximately 400,000 ACL tears diagnosed annually nationwide.

Recently, orthopedic surgeon Dr. Scott Sigman and BEAR Implant patient and soccer coach Marcelo Cunha participated in a nationwide satellite media tour with YourUpdateTV to discuss ACL tears, common questions about treatment, and an innovative surgical option available to athletes today.

ACL Reconstruction: Common Surgery for ACL Tears

For decades, ACL reconstruction was the commonly accepted surgical path to treat an ACL tear. ACL reconstruction involves removing the torn ligament and replacing it with a tendon graft taken from the patient's own body or from a donor. While ACLR works well, it has tradeoffs. Many people struggle to return to the same level of activity or sport.

The BEAR Implant: Challenging How ACL Tears Have Been Treated for Decades

Today, an innovative FDA-approved technology, the BEAR® (Bridge-Enhanced ACL Restoration) Implant is changing that conversation. The BEAR Implant is the first and only FDA-approved medical technology designed to help a torn ACL heal and restore the natural function of the knee.

Rather than replacing the ligament with a graft, the implant serves as a bridge between the torn ends of the ACL, creating an environment that supports the body's natural healing response. Over time, the implant is absorbed and replaced with the patient's own tissue, helping preserve the native ligament, enabling the knee joint to function more naturally

Most Patients Are Eligible for the BEAR Implant

The BEAR Implant has been FDA-approved for more than five years, has been used to treat more than 9,000 ACL tears, and is available through trained orthopedic surgeons across the U.S. Eligibility comes down to one thing: the quality of the remaining ACL tissue, as assessed by an orthopedic surgeon. Earlier may be better, since ACL tissue quality degrades over time, but there is not a strict deadline after injury and timing of that process is different for everyone. Patients have received the BEAR Implant days, weeks, and even months after an injury. The BEAR Implant can be used to treat patients as young as 2 with partial or full ACL tears confirmed by an MRI. There is no maximum age – in fact, about 8% of BEAR Implant patients are 55 or older.

The BEAR Implant Helps Preserve Long-term Knee Health

Many patients who experience ACL tears later develop a progressive joint disease called post-traumatic osteoarthritis (PTOA). Studies suggest that about half of patients show signs of PTOA within 10 years of ACL reconstruction. The BEAR Implant is the first sports medicine product to receive FDA clinical claim related to a reduced risk of developing post-traumatic osteoarthritis.

Patients and families interested in learning more about the BEAR Implant and locating a surgeon who offers the procedure can visit bearimplant.com/soccer.



About Dr. Scott Sigman

Dr. Scott Sigman is an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports-related injuries of the knee and shoulder and a leading voice in ACL restoration, having performed more than 175 BEAR Implant surgeries. He is a longtime advocate for opioid-sparing orthopedic care, host of The Ortho Show Podcast and The Smart Medicine Podcast, and a TEDx speaker.



About Marcelo Cunha

Marcelo Cunha is a soccer coach and a BEAR Implant patient who is returning to the game he loves after an ACL tear. He coaches soccer at the college level and directs a regional youth soccer club. He was also a standout collegiate player at his alma mater.

*YourUpdateTV is a property of D S Simon Media. The video included and release was part of a media tour that was produced by D S Simon Media on behalf of Miach Orthopaedics.

Media Contact

Michael O’Donnell

D S Simon Media

212-736-2727

modonnell@dssimon.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afbd0b5d-9844-4166-b095-1d5dd77746c1