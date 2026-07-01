DEME orders next-generation trailing suction hopper dredger

DEME is further reinforcing its dredging fleet with the construction of a new 22,000 m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD), which will strengthen its long-term competitiveness in capital and maintenance dredging, land reclamation, and offshore seabed preparation. Designed to deliver a step-change in productivity, the new vessel will combine a structurally lower cost per dredged cubic meter and reduced greenhouse gas intensity compared to existing vessels in this segment. With this substantial investment, DEME is continuing to future-proof its fleet and respond to the growing demand for efficiency, sustainability, and technological innovation across its global dredging activities.





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