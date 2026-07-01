Technip Energies announces end of share buy-back program

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) (the “Company”) announces the completion of its share buy-back program, which launch was announced in a press release dated March 18, 2026.

Between March 18, 2026, and June 30, 2026, the Company acquired 4,246,851 of its own shares (representing 2.38% of the share capital), at an average price per share of 36.64 euros.

As announced in the press release dated March 18, 2026, the shares acquired under the share buy-back program will be used for the following purposes: 1. to reduce the Company’s share capital by cancelling treasury shares; 2. to meet the Company's obligations under equity incentive plans.

Details of the transactions carried out under this share buy-back program are available on the Company's website: https://investors.technipenergies.com/financial-information/publications-regulated-information/notice-trading-own-shares.

The liquidity agreement resumed on July 1st, 2026.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a global technology and engineering powerhouse. With leadership positions in LNG, hydrogen, ethylene, sustainable chemistry, and CO 2 management, we are contributing to the development of critical markets such as energy, energy derivatives, decarbonization, and circularity. Our complementary business segments, Technology, Products and Services (TPS) and Project Delivery, turn innovation into scalable and industrial reality.

Through collaboration and excellence in execution, our 18,000+ employees across 35 countries are fully committed to bridging prosperity with sustainability for a world designed to last.

Technip Energies generated revenues of €7.2 billion in 2025 and is listed on Euronext Paris. The Company also has American Depositary Receipts trading over the counter.

For further information: www.ten.com

Contacts

Investor Relations Media Relations Phillip Lindsay Jason Hyonne Vice-President Investor Relations Press Relations & Social Media Manager Tel: +44 207 585 5051 Tel: +33 1 47 78 22 89 Email: Phillip Lindsay Email: Jason Hyonne





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