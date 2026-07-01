Applied Biologics Announces Expanded Strategic Focus on Surgical Applications of XWRAP®

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Biologics, a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs, today announced an expanded strategic initiative focused on advancing the use of XWRAP® across surgical applications.

The initiative reflects the Company’s long-term vision of expanding the clinical utility of XWRAP beyond chronic wound management and into surgical procedures where tissue healing, inflammation, tissue remodeling, scar formation, and tissue-plane management are important components of patient recovery.

As part of this initiative, Applied Biologics will expand surgeon education programs, scientific publications, clinical evidence generation, retrospective clinical studies, and physician engagement across multiple surgical specialties.

The Company believes XWRAP’s tissue-plane barrier properties make it well suited for evaluation in procedures involving peripheral nerve, tendon, ligament, orthopedic, plastic and reconstructive, spine, sports medicine, and other surgical applications where management of adjacent tissue planes may be clinically important.

“Over the past several years, we have generated encouraging clinical and preclinical experience supporting the use of XWRAP across multiple clinical settings,” said Edward Britt, Chief Executive Officer of Applied Biologics. “As we continue to build our scientific and clinical evidence base, we believe there is significant opportunity to expand the application of placental-derived technologies beyond chronic wounds and into a broad range of surgical procedures.”

Britt continued, “Our objective is not simply to introduce another surgical implant. Our objective is to establish a scientifically supported platform that helps surgeons optimize tissue-plane management across multiple surgical specialties. We believe this represents an important evolution of the XWRAP platform and a natural extension of our long-standing commitment to advancing technologies through rigorous scientific development and clinical validation.”

The Company’s surgical initiative will include continued publication of clinical research, expansion of surgeon education activities, development of procedure-specific clinical resources, initiation of additional retrospective and prospective clinical studies, and collaboration with leading surgeons and academic institutions to further evaluate XWRAP across a growing number of surgical applications.

Applied Biologics believes this expanded strategic focus complements its broader mission of developing innovative therapies addressing significant unmet medical needs while establishing a strong scientific foundation for the continued growth of the XWRAP platform.

About XWRAP®

XWRAP is a placental-derived tissue-plane barrier designed for use during surgical procedures and wound management to support tissue healing and tissue-plane management. Applied Biologics continues to expand the scientific and clinical evidence supporting XWRAP through prospective clinical trials, translational research, peer-reviewed publications, and surgeon-led clinical investigations.

About Applied Biologics

Applied Biologics is a biopharmaceutical company advancing novel biologic therapies for serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs.

The Company’s pipeline includes programs focused on chronic wounds, degenerative diseases, immunology, and regenerative medicine. Applied Biologics is committed to advancing innovative biologic therapies through rigorous scientific development, clinical validation, and regulatory excellence.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future clinical research, product development, commercial strategy, scientific collaborations, regulatory activities, and potential future applications of XWRAP. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various risks and uncertainties, including scientific, regulatory, operational, and market-related factors.