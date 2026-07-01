Oncology Precision Medicine Market Trends & Opportunities Forecast 2021-2031

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oncology Precision Medicine Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2021-2031F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.









The Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market is poised for significant expansion, with projections indicating a surge from USD 180.12 Billion in 2025 to USD 323.82 Billion by 2031. This market primarily focuses on therapeutic interventions tailored to the unique genetic and molecular profiles of cancer patients. The increase in global cancer incidence and the reduction in genomic sequencing costs are main drivers, fostering a need for more targeted therapeutic strategies. Moreover, the integration of big data analytics into clinical workflows aids biomarker identification, boosting the demand for personalized regimens that minimize adverse drug reactions.

Despite the promising growth trajectory, several challenges threaten market accessibility. High drug development costs, inconsistent reimbursement policies, and complex regulatory frameworks complicate the rapid deployment of advanced therapies. Nonetheless, the sector demonstrates resilience and innovation, with PhRMA reporting at least 15 new cancer treatments receiving FDA approval in 2024, reflecting sustained momentum in oncology research.

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of oncological disorders necessitates precision medicine to improve patient outcomes through tailored therapies. As cancer rates soar, healthcare systems increasingly rely on genomic profiling to identify specific mutations, driving the demand for highly effective targeted interventions. This trend underscores the shift towards personalized care models. The American Cancer Society's 'Cancer Facts & Figures 2024' report forecasts over 2 million new U.S. cancer cases for the first time, amplifying urgency for scalable precision diagnostics. Furthermore, the WHO's International Agency for Research on Cancer projected that the global cancer burden could surpass 35 million new cases by 2050, affirming the necessity of these market solutions.

Strategic collaborations between pharmaceutical and diagnostic firms bolster market expansion by pooling resources for next-generation therapeutics. Such partnerships expedite the translation of scientific discoveries into clinical applications, particularly in antibody-drug conjugates and targeted radiopharmaceuticals. For example, Johnson & Johnson's acquisition of Ambrx in March 2024, valued at approximately $2.0 billion, demonstrates the commercial viability of precision oncology, ensuring continuous advancement of treatments.

Market Challenges

High drug development costs and inconsistent reimbursement policies represent notable barriers to market growth. These financial and administrative obstacles create uncertainty regarding the return on investment for complex therapies. The absence of standardized coverage for genomic profiling and targeted agents restricts patient access. Consequently, the adoption of precision medicine is hindered by healthcare systems wary of implementing expensive protocols without financial assurance. The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network's 2024 survey indicated nearly 48% of cancer patients and survivors incurred debt for their care, illustrating the severe financial strain and reducing precision oncology adoption.

Market Trends

Artificial Intelligence (AI) integration in predictive genomic profiling is transforming oncology by enhancing target identification and optimizing clinical trials. Pharmaceutical companies are partnering with technology firms to leverage multimodal real-world data, fostering accurate predictive models and mitigating drug discovery risks. In May 2025, Tempus AI's collaboration with Boehringer Ingelheim exemplified this trend, utilizing AI-enabled platforms to enhance oncology pipelines. Additionally, the rise of non-invasive liquid biopsy for Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) monitoring establishes a new post-treatment surveillance standard. This innovation allows for early intervention without invasive procedures. Natera reported approximately 188,800 oncology tests performed in Q2 2025, a 50.6% year-over-year growth, underscoring the increasing reliance on liquid biopsy solutions for real-time cancer management insights.

Key Market Players

AstraZeneca

Genentech

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Novartis

Pfizer

SpringWorks Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Report Scope

The report provides a comprehensive segmentation of the Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market, detailing industry trends in the following categories:

Oncology Precision Medicine Market, by Ecosystem:

Precision Diagnostics

Precision Therapeutics

Applied Sciences

Digital Health

Information Technology

Oncology Precision Medicine Market, by Application:

Solid Tumor

Hematological Malignancies

Oncology Precision Medicine Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

Company Profiles: The report includes a detailed analysis of the major companies in the Global Oncology Precision Medicine Market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2025 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $180.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $323.82 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured





AstraZeneca

Genentech

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine

Novartis

Pfizer

SpringWorks Therapeutics

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Merck & Co., Inc.

Amgen Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e4qj9v

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