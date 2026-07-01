AI in Medical Writing Market Trends & Insights: Competitive Forecast to 2026

Dublin, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Medical Writing Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The artificial intelligence (AI) in medical writing market is on a rapid growth trajectory. From $1.05 billion in 2025, it will rise to $1.21 billion in 2026, with a CAGR of 15.1%. The initial surge is due to the growing volume of clinical trials, complexity in regulatory documentation, a shortage of skilled medical writers, and increased pharmaceutical R&D activities.

In the forecast period, the market is expected to grow to $1.99 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 13.4%. This growth is driven by the adoption of generative AI models, real-time regulatory updates, and AI-assisted pharmacovigilance. Significant trends include AI-assisted documentation and automated literature review tools.

The increasing demand for new pharmaceutical drugs and therapies is a major growth driver. AI enhances both efficiency and innovation in medical writing, aiding the development of new treatments. This is exemplified by the FDA's approval of 16 new personalized treatments in 2023, as reported by the Personalized Medicine Coalition.

Leaders in the sector are integrating advanced features like AI-powered drafting to streamline regulatory submissions and medical communications. TrialAssure launched TrialAssure LINK AI 2 in June 2024, enabling efficient document generation for pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. This tool automates content creation from drafting to approval.

In March 2024, Indegene Limited acquired Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH, enhancing its capabilities in regulatory writing and content automation using generative AI. This acquisition strengthens Indegene's commitment to providing comprehensive services in clinical and regulatory writing.

Prominent companies in this market include IQVIA Holdings Inc., ICON PLC, Parexel International Corporation, Syneos Health, and Veeva Systems, among others. Regional dominance is seen in North America, but the market spans Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with key countries being the USA, China, Germany, and the UK.

Tariffs impact the market by elevating costs for imported cloud infrastructure, affecting North America and Europe most significantly. Nonetheless, these challenges are fostering regional data center investments and localized AI model development, driving the adoption of cost-efficient, cloud-native solutions.

The report provides extensive market analysis, offering insights into global size, regional shares, and competitive landscapes. It examines the diversified role of AI in clinical writing, scientific documentation, regulatory compliance, and modular content creation.

This market consists of revenues from automated content generation, proofreading, compliance, and literature review services. The market value includes the sale of high-performance tech and is considered at 'factory gate' levels, encompassing goods sold directly to end customers or through intermediaries.

Overall, the AI in medical writing market is poised for significant growth, driven by technological advancements and the increasing need for efficient medical documentation processes in the pharmaceutical industry.

Executive Summary:



Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Medical Writing Market Global Report 2026 provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



This report focuses artificial intelligence (AI) in medical writing market which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the trends which will be shaping the market over the next ten years and beyond.



Reasons to Purchase:

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 16 geographies.

Assess the impact of key macro factors such as geopolitical conflicts, trade policies and tariffs, inflation and interest rate fluctuations, and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on end user analysis.

Benchmark performance against key competitors based on market share, innovation, and brand strength.

Evaluate the total addressable market (TAM) and market attractiveness scoring to measure market potential.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high-quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you along with an Excel data sheet for easy data extraction and analysis.

All data from the report will also be delivered in an excel dashboard format.

Description



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for artificial intelligence (AI) in medical writing? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward, including technological disruption, regulatory shifts, and changing consumer preferences? The artificial intelligence (AI) in medical writing market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, total addressable market (TAM), market attractiveness score (MAS), competitive landscape, market shares, company scoring matrix, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market’s historic and forecast market growth by geography.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market. This section also examines key products and services offered in the market, evaluates brand-level differentiation, compares product features, and highlights major innovation and product development trends.

The supply chain analysis section provides an overview of the entire value chain, including key raw materials, resources, and supplier analysis. It also provides a list competitor at each level of the supply chain.

The updated trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it evolves and highlights emerging technology trends such as digital transformation, automation, sustainability initiatives, and AI-driven innovation. It suggests how companies can leverage these advancements to strengthen their market position and achieve competitive differentiation.

The regulatory and investment landscape section provides an overview of the key regulatory frameworks, regularity bodies, associations, and government policies influencing the market. It also examines major investment flows, incentives, and funding trends shaping industry growth and innovation.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, and forecasting its development.

The forecasts are made after considering the major factors currently impacting the market. These include the technological advancements such as AI and automation, Russia-Ukraine war, trade tariffs (government-imposed import/export duties), elevated inflation and interest rates.

The total addressable market (TAM) analysis section defines and estimates the market potential compares it with the current market size, and provides strategic insights and growth opportunities based on this evaluation.

The market attractiveness scoring section evaluates the market based on a quantitative scoring framework that considers growth potential, competitive dynamics, strategic fit, and risk profile. It also provides interpretive insights and strategic implications for decision-makers.

Market segmentations break down the market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth.

Expanded geographical coverage includes Taiwan and Southeast Asia, reflecting recent supply chain realignments and manufacturing shifts in the region. This section analyzes how these markets are becoming increasingly important hubs in the global value chain.

The competitive landscape chapter gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The company scoring matrix section evaluates and ranks leading companies based on a multi-parameter framework that includes market share or revenues, product innovation, and brand recognition.

Report Scope

Markets Covered:



1) By Type: Clinical Writing; Scientific Writing; Other Types

2) By Application: Regulatory Documentation; Automated Literature Review; Language Translation; Pharmacovigilance; Content Modularization

3) By End Use: Medical Devices; Pharmaceutical; Biotechnology; Other End Uses



Subsegments:



1) By Clinical Writing: Clinical Trial Documentation; Regulatory Submission Documents; Patient Narratives; Protocol Writing; Investigator Brochures

2) By Scientific Writing: Research Papers; Literature Reviews; Manuscripts For Peer-Reviewed Journals; Grant Proposal Writing

3) By Other Types: Educational Materials (Patient Brochures, Guides); Medical Content For AI-Driven Chatbots Or Virtual Assistants



Companies Mentioned: IQVIA Holdings Inc.; ICON PLC; Parexel International Corporation; Syneos Health; Veeva Systems; Certara Inc.; Indegene; Freyr Solutions; Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH; Yseop S.A.S.; TrialAssure; Multiplier AI; Abridge; Cactus Communications; MMS Holdings Inc.; Averbis GmbH; Narrativa Inc.; DeepCura AI; DezzAI Inc; Turacoz Healthcare Solution; EMTEX Life Sciences; Jasper AI Inc.; GenInvo Technologies Pvt. Ltd



Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Taiwan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA; Canada; Italy; Spain.



Regions: Asia-Pacific; South East Asia; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2026 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $1.21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1.99 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.4% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:

Competitive landscape

Segmentation

Regional analysis

Pipeline or product analysis

Growth potential analysis

Companies Featured



The companies featured in this AI in Medical Writing market report include:

IQVIA Holdings Inc.

ICON PLC

Parexel International Corporation

Syneos Health

Veeva Systems

Certara Inc.

Indegene

Freyr Solutions

Trilogy Writing & Consulting GmbH

Yseop S.A.S.

TrialAssure

Multiplier AI

Abridge

Cactus Communications

MMS Holdings Inc.

Averbis GmbH

Narrativa Inc.

DeepCura AI

DezzAI Inc

Turacoz Healthcare Solution

EMTEX Life Sciences

Jasper AI Inc.

GenInvo Technologies Pvt. Ltd



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wooqpq

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