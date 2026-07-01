Grand Outlaws Launches Globally in Late Summer 2026 — Open Beta Already Live on Android

Dubai, UAE, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbit announced that Grand Outlaws — RP Life Online will launch globally on Android and iOS in late summer 2026. The game is successfully finalizing an 8-month beta stage, with testing results showing strong performance and player engagement — is now ready to hit the global market.





Grand Outlaws is a free-to-play, mobile-first immersive simulator set in a living open world, where players build their reputation alongside a wide community of real people. Across two massive islands: the sun-bleached Suburbia and the neon-lit City — every moment is driven by player choice and live online interaction. Engage in intense standoff battles, dominate battle royale arenas, experience open-world PvP action and master the driving simulator mechanics. High-speed chases, high-stakes heists, and brutal gun-game battles define your journey to power.

The game is already available worldwide in international open beta on Android via Google Play, giving players a chance to dive in early and help shape the experience ahead of full release. The beta gives the community a hands-on role in fine-tuning balance, content priorities and the upcoming RP systems before launch.

"Grand Outlaws is one of the most ambitious projects we've ever taken on. The international beta on Android is already live and growing, and by the end of summer the full Grand Outlaws experience goes global — on both Android and iOS. We want the launch version to feel like something the community helped build, not something handed to them." — Michael Vaksman, Hardbit СEO

Key Features

Mind-blowing graphics. Best-in-class visuals among mobile action-adventure GTA-likes, paired with smooth optimization built for a wide device range — from flagships to mid-tier hardware.

Best-in-class visuals among mobile action-adventure GTA-likes, paired with smooth optimization built for a wide device range — from flagships to mid-tier hardware. Exciting game modes. Open world, Battle Royale, Deathmatch and Racing at the core, with other limited-time modes like Squid Games, Food Fight and Zombie Mode coming in future updates.

Open world, Battle Royale, Deathmatch and Racing at the core, with other limited-time modes like Squid Games, Food Fight and Zombie Mode coming in future updates. Deep RP gameplay. A robust roleplaying experience with player-to-player interactions, alliances, rivalries and emergent player-driven stories — constantly evolving and improving.

A robust roleplaying experience with player-to-player interactions, alliances, rivalries and emergent player-driven stories — constantly evolving and improving. Smooth progression & character development. A clear progression curve, hundreds of items and cosmetics, vehicle customization, and weapon mastery across pistols, shotguns, sniper riefles and more — all skill-based with no pay-to-win.

About Hardbit

Hardbit is a brave team of skilful geeks dedicated to pushing the boundaries of gaming. Its members contributed to launching such iconic titles as Alan Wake 2, World of Tanks Blitz, Hello Neighbor series, Deadside, Divinity: Original Sin, Blitzkrieg 3, Pixel Gun 3D and many others. Bounded by a sincere affection for game development, the Hardbit team has the skills, experience and resources to create a gaming masterpiece.

For more information, visit https://x.com/grandoutlaws/.

Press Contact: marketing@hardbit.tech





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