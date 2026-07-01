Nextensa and Promobe complete the sale of Stairs S.à r.l. to State Street Services Luxembourg

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NON-REGULATED INFORMATION

Luxembourg, July 1, 2026, 5:55 PM





Nextensa and Promobe, through their joint venture Grossfeld, complete the sale of Stairs S.à r.l. to State Street Services Luxembourg

Luxembourg, Juillet 1, 2026 - At Cloche d'Or, Luxembourg's first office building to achieve a BREEAM Outstanding certification has officially become the property of State Street Services Luxembourg. The transaction marks Grossfeld's second real estate deal exceeding EUR 100 million in the Grand Duchy in 2026.

The transaction is officially completed

With the completion of the sale of all shares in Stairs S.à r.l., Grossfeld, the joint venture between Nextensa and Promobe, has transferred full ownership of the Stairs office building to State Street Services Luxembourg. The building, located in the Cloche d'Or district, was delivered on 1 July 2026. This landmark transaction represents Grossfeld's second real estate transaction of the year to exceed the EUR 100 million threshold.

A national first: BREEAM Outstanding in Luxembourg

Stairs marks a significant milestone for the Luxembourg real estate market. With its BREEAM Outstanding certification, it is the first building in the country to achieve the highest level of this internationally recognised sustainability standard. This achievement reflects the ambitious sustainability objectives that were embedded in the project from its inception.

Recyclable materials, a green roof, an A+ energy rating and a WELL Gold certification for occupant wellbeing illustrate how every design decision was guided by a strong ESG ambition. Stairs is more than a high-performance office building; it demonstrates that architectural excellence and environmental responsibility can go hand in hand at the highest level.

Cloche d'Or: Luxembourg's premier business destination

The Cloche d'Or district offers an outstanding environment in which to live and work. Developed according to the principles of New Urban Living, it combines energy efficiency, mixed-use development and a high quality of life. Its DGNB Platinum certification reflects its commitment to sustainable mobility and urban quality.

The district's attractiveness continues to grow thanks to the presence of Luxembourg City's largest public park, the Cloche d'Or shopping centre, and direct access to the tram network and the country's main road infrastructure.

Thanks to the sustainable approach adopted by its developers, the new Cloche d'Or district has been awarded the highest level of certification, DGNB Platinum, by the German Sustainable Building Council (DGNB).

Grossfeld: a proven track record in landmark transactions

This closing further demonstrates Grossfeld's ability to successfully deliver complex real estate projects and execute major investment transactions in the Luxembourg market. By once again exceeding the EUR 100 million mark, Grossfeld reinforces its position as a leading player in Luxembourg's office real estate sector.

Stairs at a glance

Location: Cloche d'Or, Luxembourg City, at the intersection of the district's two main boulevards

Gross floor area: 9,999 m²

Building: Ground floor + 11 upper floors

Workspace capacity: Up to 975 workstations

Certifications: BREEAM Outstanding (first in Luxembourg), WELL Gold, Energy Class A+

Parking: 52 underground parking spaces

Architect: Moreno Architecture et Associés (Stefano Moreno)

Developer: Grossfeld – joint venture between Promobe and Nextensa

Owner: State Street Bank Luxembourg

Closing: July 2026









For more information:

Nextensa

Nextensa is an investor and developer, renowned for large-scale projects such as the Tour & Taxis site and Bel Towers in Brussels. Specialising in urban expansion and regeneration, Nextensa transforms spaces into vibrant and innovative neighbourhoods. As part of the Ackermans & van Haaren holding company (Euronext), it combines technical expertise with strategic vision to actively contribute to sustainable urban development.

Promobe

A Luxembourg-based property developer for over 40 years, Promobe stands out for its unwavering commitment to quality of life. Specialising in the development of office, retail and residential properties, Promobe creates contemporary, functional and exceptional urban environments. A key player in the development of the Cloche d’Or district, one of the most dynamic and sought-after urban hubs in the Grand Duchy, Promobe has established itself as a leading developer in Luxembourg, delivering projects where elegance, innovation and quality of life come together.

Grossfeld

Grossfeld, a joint venture between Promobe and Nextensa, is the leading player in the development of the mixed-use Cloche d’Or district. For over 20 years, Grossfeld has been shaping this ambitious project, transforming the Cloche d’Or into a true urban hub combining housing, offices, shops, restaurants and green spaces. This neighbourhood has been designed to offer an optimal quality of life, with modern infrastructure, excellent transport links and immediate proximity to all essential services. The Cloche d’Or thus embodies a new way of experiencing the city, where comfort, convenience and economic vitality come together.

NEXTENSA

Michel Van Geyte - Chief Executive Officer

+32 2 882 10 08 - michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

PROMOBE

Anne Clarenne - Group Marketing & Communications Officer

+352 367381-1 - anne.clarenne@promobe.lu

GROSSFELD (Promobe & Nextensa joint venture)

Patrick Labey - Manager

+352 248393-1 -patrick.labey@grossfeld.lu

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