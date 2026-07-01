INMOTION Names Álvaro Morata Global Brand Ambassador

SAN DIEGO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INMOTION, a premium electric mobility brand founded to make short-distance travel cleaner, more accessible, city-friendly and joyful, announced Friday that Spanish soccer star Álvaro Morata has been named its global brand ambassador.





Álvaro Morata appears in INMOTION’s global brand ambassador campaign with the INMOTION RS JET electric scooter and P6 electric unicycle.

The partnership connects Morata’s focus, balance and competitive drive with INMOTION’s belief that personal mobility should be more than transportation. It should help people live electric, ride electric and find more freedom in everyday movement — from city commutes and short-distance trips to open-road and trail exploration.

“Movement is part of who I am,” Morata said. “On the pitch, I look for control, timing and flow. That is what I feel with INMOTION: a ride that feels intuitive, powerful and alive.”

The campaign features Morata with two INMOTION products: the RS JET electric scooter and the P6 electric unicycle. RS JET is designed for riders seeking power, range and stability, while P6 highlights INMOTION’s high-performance EUC engineering through a 235V platform, hydraulic suspension and app-based ride customization. Together, they showcase INMOTION’s range across daily commuting, performance riding and new forms of electric exploration.

“INMOTION has always believed electric mobility should be useful, well-built and fun,” said Mike, spokesperson for INMOTION. “Álvaro embodies the same qualities we design for: focus, precision, confidence and the courage to keep moving forward. With this partnership, we want more people to experience life in motion.”

Founded in 2012, INMOTION offers electric unicycles, electric scooters and accessories built for commuting, portability, long range, off-road riding and performance. The Morata campaign will roll out globally across digital, retail and community channels in 2026.

Riders should follow local laws, ride where permitted and wear appropriate protective equipment.

About INMOTION

INMOTION develops premium electric unicycles, electric scooters and accessories designed to make personal mobility cleaner, smarter and more joyful for everyday riders and performance enthusiasts.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/40a1c4bb-2594-40b1-a661-59dd5388c442