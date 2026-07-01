Peninsula Clean Energy Rebrands as WestLight Energy; Name Change Will Appear on Utility Bills Starting July 17

Redwood City, CA, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Redwood City, CA, July 1, 2026 — Beginning today, Peninsula Clean Energy is operating under its new name: WestLight Energy. Starting July 17, customers who already receive their electricity from Peninsula Clean Energy (PCE) will begin seeing the name WestLight Energy on their monthly utility bills. Founded in 2016, the public agency procures 100% clean energy, at rates typically 5-10% lower than PG&E, for more than 314,000 households and businesses across San Mateo County and Los Banos.



"Our customers will start seeing WestLight Energy on their utility bills, with no changes to services or benefits," says WestLight Energy CEO Shawn Marshall. "After 10 years procuring clean energy as Peninsula Clean Energy, and saving our customers more than $226 million, we are marking the next decade with a new name. WestLight Energy is a clearer, more inclusive name that reflects both the communities we serve today and the broader role we play in helping customers transition to a clean energy future.”



The name reflects WestLight Energy's evolution over the past decade. Through long-term investments in new clean energy projects, the agency has helped advance California's transition to a cleaner electric grid. As WestLight Energy, it will continue that work while helping customers transition away from fossil fuels in their homes, businesses, and transportation.



"The renaming of Peninsula Clean Energy to WestLight Energy reflects a new chapter for our Agency," said Marty Medina, Chair of the Board. "Our next chapter goes beyond rate savings and clean power procurement and seeks to expand customer benefits and community energy investments that are responsive to local needs.”



WestLight Energy’s work falls into three areas: procuring more affordable clean energy for customers, facilitating the transition from gas to electric at the local level through home and business electrification services, and advocating for state and federal policies that advance a cleaner, more reliable grid for all Californians.



Unlike investor-owned utilities, WestLight Energy is a public agency that reinvests its resources in customer savings and community energy programs. Since its founding in 2016, WestLight Energy has invested more than $100 million in community energy projects; saved customers more than $226 million, which is the equivalent to 7 free days of energy per year; provided more than $30 million in rebates and no-interest loans for home appliances, EVs, and e-bikes; and has provided a projected savings of $48 million to residents and businesses through the installation of solar panels on government buildings.



"We look forward to serving the people of San Mateo County and Los Banos for decades to come," continued Marshall. "While our name is changing, our commitment to delivering exceptional service, customer savings and clean energy remains the same."



For any questions about available services or the name change, please contact info@westlightenergy.org or 1-866-966-0110.



ABOUT WESTLIGHT ENERGY



WestLight Energy, formerly Peninsula Clean Energy, is a public agency and the official electricity provider for the communities of San Mateo County and Los Banos. Founded in 2016 with a mission to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, the agency serves 314,000 households and businesses by providing 50 percent renewable and 100 percent clean energy at a lower cost than PG&E. WestLight Energy makes significant investments in its communities to expand access to sustainable and affordable energy solutions. Over the last decade, WestLight Energy has saved customers more than $226 million, provided $30 million in electric vehicles and electric appliance rebates and no-interest loans, reinvested more than $100 million into the community, and advocated for state-wide green energy policies. In 2026, WestLight Energy marked its tenth anniversary and launched its next decade working toward a fossil-free future where everyone thrives through clean energy that’s accessible and affordable to all. Learn more at WestLightEnergy.org. Follow us on Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Contact Info



Gwen Rose

grose@westlightenergy.org

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