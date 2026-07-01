Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Urges CommVault Systems, Inc. Investors to Act: Class Action Filed Alleging Investor Harm

NEW YORK, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized investor-rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) and certain of its officers.

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired CommVault securities between April 29, 2025 and January 26, 2026, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CVLT.

CommVault Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

(1) Defendants provided investors with misleading guidance and projections regarding CommVault's anticipated annual recurring revenue (“ARR”) growth for fiscal year 2026, including projections related to new net ARR growth;

(2) Defendants simultaneously disseminated overly positive statements while concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of the Company’s ARR growth environment;

(3) Defendants knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company’s ARR growth guidance failed to properly account for critical variables, including the type of sales driving ARR performance; and

(4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis and were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next for CommVault Investors?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/CVLT. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 917-590-0911 . If you suffered a loss in CommVault you have until July 17, 2026, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

No Cost to CommVault Investors

We, Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC, represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC for CommVault Securities Class Action?

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. More at www.bgandg.com

"Our practice centers on restoring investor capital and ensuring corporate accountability, which serves to uphold the essential integrity of the marketplace," said Peretz Bronstein , Founding Partner of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC.

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Contact Info

Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or Nathan Miller

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

917-590-0911 | info@bgandg.com

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