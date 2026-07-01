Do it Best Group names new world headquarters for True Value

Fort Wayne, Ind., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, joined by Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, Do it Best Group announced the company’s strategic decision to align the headquarters of Do it Best and True Value in Fort Wayne, Ind., creating a global center of gravity for the hardware and home improvement industry.

Do it Best Group, Indiana’s largest privately-held company and the world’s largest member-owned home improvement company, will operate both brands from its world headquarters in Fort Wayne. Do it Best Group is the anchor tenant for the Electric Works innovation district, one of Fort Wayne’s most visible revitalization efforts. Now, from that same campus, Do it Best Group will lead the next chapter of True Value, one of the most recognized brands in independent home improvement.

Since Do it Best Group acquired Chicago-based True Value in 2024, the company has focused on operational stability and retailer support. This next phase aligns both headquarters in one geographic location, integrating leadership and operations and creating greater opportunities for innovation, efficiency, stability, and growth with a vision to strengthen both brands.

“Do it Best Group has always believed in the power of independent business owners and that commitment is at the center of this decision,” said Do it Best Group CEO Dan Starr. “By aligning the headquarters of Do it Best and True Value here in Fort Wayne, we are creating the leadership structure, operational focus, and shared momentum needed to support all of our store owners, strengthen vendor partnerships, and enhance one of the most recognized brands in home improvement. This is a proud moment for our company, for Fort Wayne, and for the independent retailers we serve across the country and around the world.”

Gov. Mike Braun stated, “Do it Best is one of Indiana’s great business success stories. From its roots as a company founded in Fort Wayne with strong Hoosier values, Do it Best Group has grown into a worldwide partner, serving independent businesses across the country and around the globe. Do it Best Group’s decision to establish Fort Wayne as the official world headquarters of True Value demonstrates that Indiana is a place where companies can grow, lead, and compete on a national and international stage. I’m thrilled to congratulate the Do it Best Group team and to welcome True Value to Indiana.”

Mayor Sharon Tucker celebrated the announcement, adding, “Do it Best Group has been an important part of Fort Wayne’s story since 1945, and the company’s move to Electric Works helped bring new energy to one of our city’s most important redevelopment efforts. Today’s news builds on that momentum and further establishes Fort Wayne as a city where major companies can lead, innovate, and make an impact far beyond our region.”

With both brands anchored in Indiana, the integration will cement Fort Wayne’s role as the premier global hub for the home improvement industry. The transition of True Value operations to Indiana will pave the way for long-term stability, shared momentum, and unprecedented support for independent retail.

About Do it Best Group

Headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN, the Do it Best Group is the world's largest hardware, lumber, and building materials buying cooperative in the home improvement industry. With nearly $6 billion in annual sales, we support thousands of independently-owned locations across the United States and in more than 60 countries worldwide. Partners in the company have the flexibility to operate under the Do it Best, True Value, or their own local store identities, offering a diverse range of branding options to best serve their communities. For more information, visit doitbestonline.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

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