Kharon Named “Risk Management Company of the Year” By SupplyTech Breakthrough

LOS ANGELES, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SupplyTech Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe, today announced that Kharon , the premier risk intelligence technology and data provider spanning sanctions, export controls, forced labor, and other compliance functions, has been selected as “Risk Management Company of the Year” in the 5th annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program.

Kharon helps organizations manage risk by mapping the commercial activities of entities subject to national security-based restrictions, focusing on the relationships that conventional data and screening solutions miss — including indirect ownership and control, vendor relationships, and affiliations across jurisdictions. This intelligence supports compliance, procurement, and risk teams managing everything from sanctions exposure to supply chain due diligence — delivered both as a standalone solution and embedded into trusted third-party platforms, enabling stronger decisions without disrupting existing workflows.

Powering this capability is the Kharon Core — the continuously updated foundation combining AI-driven technology with expert human research to deliver actionable risk data with context and reliable sourcing. The Kharon Core underpins the company's full product suite: ClearView for interactive search and network visualization; GraphCast for targeted data extracts that integrate into existing analytics systems; CoreStream for continuous, AI-enhanced intelligence tuned to a team's focus areas; and the Kharon API for embedding intelligence directly into trade and risk workflows.

"Supply chain risk management is now a core resilience function, requiring leadership attention and proper governance. Kharon gives organizations what today's complexity demands: clear visibility into key supply chain vulnerabilities and the ability to make informed decisions faster," said Howard Mendelsohn, President of Kharon. "This award recognizes that impact — and reflects what our customers experience every day: intelligence that helps them see risks others miss, and act on it before it becomes disruption."

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global supply chain landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how supply chain businesses operate, engage partners and drive growth. From procurement and omnichannel logistics to AI-driven analytics, automation and last-mile innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling supply chain companies to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“Kharon is redefining how supply chain risk is identified and managed. Supply chains are growing more complex and regulatory scrutiny is intensifying. Companies must understand hidden and hard-to-detect vulnerabilities before they cause serious harm and respond quickly to change. Traditional due diligence is no longer sufficient,” said Bryan Vaughn, Managing Director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “Kharon helps organizations move from reactive response to proactive risk management by uncovering risks that otherwise may be invisible through conventional screening and data providers. By making this intelligence available inside the mapping and traceability platforms organizations already use, Kharon enables stronger procurement decisions without disrupting workflows.”

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose

About Kharon

Kharon helps leading organizations identify a range of sanctions and compliance risks that are critical to managing financial crimes, supply chain exposure, export controls, investment risk, and other key areas. Combining cutting-edge technology, artificial intelligence and data science with industry-leading research, Kharon provides the critical insights required for a comprehensive view of risk and commercial threats.

Visit Kharon.com and follow Kharon on LinkedIn to learn more.

Media Contact:

Bryan Vaughn

SupplyTech Breakthrough

bryan@supplytechbreakthrough.com

949.529.4120