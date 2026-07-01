Regarding the sale of shares and claim rights in Zaļā Elektrība SIA

On 30 June 2026 UAB “Atsinaujinančios energetikos investicijos”, within its group structure, transferred to its directly wholly-owned subsidiary UAB Sorlena its entire shareholding in the Latvian company Zaļā Elektrība SIA, constituting 50% of that company’s share capital and votes, together with the claim rights under a shareholder loan. The total transaction value amounts to EUR 23,962 thousand.

Contact person for further information:

Mantas Auruškevičius

Manager of the Investment Company

mantas.auruskevicius@lordslb.lt