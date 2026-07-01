G6 Hospitality Launches AI-Powered Video Tours to Elevate Guest Booking Experience





DALLAS, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G6 Hospitality , parent company of Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, today announced the launch of Vision 360, an innovative subscription offering that delivers professional-quality video tours to franchise properties. The new service leverages advanced AI to create immersive property showcases, empowering franchisees to compete more effectively in the digital marketplace while enhancing the guest booking journey.

Vision 360 generates high-quality video tours for just $20 per month, a fraction of the $1000-$1500 cost of traditional professional video production. Using sophisticated GenAI technology that combines image enhancement, video generation, and AI-composed music, the service transforms property imagery into compelling visual narratives that bring hotel listings to life. The solution has been built entirely in-house by G6 Hospitality’s Technology team, reinforcing the company’s continued investment in proprietary, franchisee-focused technology innovation.

"Today's travelers make booking decisions in seconds, and video content has become the most powerful tool for capturing attention and building confidence. Vision 360 democratizes access to professional-grade marketing content, giving our franchisees a competitive edge without the traditional barriers of cost and complexity,” said Ankit Tandon, Vice Chairman – G6 Hospitality.

“At G6 Hospitality, we’re committed to building technology that simplifies operations for our franchisees while helping them thrive in an increasingly digital marketplace. Vision 360 reflects that commitment by transforming what was once a complex, resource-intensive process into an intelligent, automated experience. By combining AI-powered automation with a seamless user experience, we’ve made professional-quality video creation faster, more accessible, and cost-effective. The platform empowers property owners to strengthen their digital presence, better engage today’s travelers, and unlock greater value from their existing assets, helping them compete more effectively while delivering a more compelling guest experience,” said Shashank Jain, Global Head of Technology and Online Revenue, G6 Hospitality. "

For franchisees, Vision 360 delivers immediate return on investment with an estimated breakeven of just one incremental booking per property, generating measurable returns that far exceed the $20 monthly investment. The automated production process requires no filming, editing, or specialized expertise; franchisees simply subscribe and receive professionally produced video tours that ensure brand consistency while showcasing each property's unique features. Video listings consistently outperform static images across OTA platforms, and with availability across the My6 app, G6 websites, and booking channels, Vision 360 is designed to drive higher engagement, increased conversion, and stronger revenue performance without the capital expenditure traditionally associated with professional video production.

For guests, immersive video tours provide a comprehensive preview of rooms, amenities, and property layout, enabling confident decision-making before booking. Visual walkthroughs save time by allowing travelers to quickly assess fit and eliminate properties that don't meet their needs, while dynamic video content offers an authentic representation of the guest experience that builds trust and sets accurate expectations.

The Vision 360 offering utilizes an end-to-end GenAI workflow that ingests property data, generates and enhances visual content, and delivers optimized videos ready for distribution across booking platforms. The fully automated process ensures rapid deployment at scale while maintaining high production standards.

Vision 360 is available to all Motel 6 and Studio 6 franchisees across the United States and Canada via the Grow platform. The solution has already seen strong early momentum, with more than 60 franchise properties opting into the offering within the first 24 hours of launch.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC is the leading economy lodging franchisor, with nearly 1,500 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 brand and the Studio 6 Extended Stay brand in the United States and Canada. G6 Hospitality is committed to making hospitality accessible to all through responsible business practices and unparalleled opportunities for franchisees to build a legacy through ownership. Both Motel 6 and Studio 6 were recognized in the 2024 Entrepreneur Franchise 500 report, with Motel 6 ranking in the top 50 of all franchises. The Plano, Texas-based company was named a 2024 Leader in Diversity by Dallas Business Journal.

Contact

Anupriya Malik

G6 Hospitality LLC:

anupriya.d@g6hospitality.com

91 97911 63065

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34799ece-f067-4e7a-be80-14c5f2a56fe7