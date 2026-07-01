BeNXGen.ai Ignites Revenue Potential for the Next Generation of Automated Brand Owners

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the highly anticipated launch of BeNXGen.ai, NXGen Brands, Inc. (OTC: NXGB) is unveiling deeper insight into what may be the platform’s most compelling advantage:





The ability for everyday entrepreneurs to generate scalable, semi-passive income through fully automated digital brands — with real product fulfillment built in.

This next phase of the BeNXGen.ai rollout focuses on monetization power, particularly for candy, snack, and specialty food brands, where automation meets real-world product infrastructure.

From Brand Idea to Revenue Engine

BeNXGen.ai clients are not just launching websites — they are deploying automated revenue systems.

Each microsite is engineered to:

Capture and convert traffic automatically

Sell physical and digital products

Upsell, cross-sell, and re-engage customers

Operate 24/7 with minimal human input

Estimated Revenue Potential Per Automated Brand:

Starter Brand: $2K – $8K/month

$2K – $8K/month Optimized Brand: $10K – $50K+/month

$10K – $50K+/month Scaled Network (multiple microsites): $100K+/month potential





With low startup costs and automation handling fulfillment, marketing, and customer interaction, BeNXGen.ai enables high-margin, low-overhead business models.

Candy & Food Brands: A Built-In Supply Chain Advantage

A major differentiator for BeNXGen.ai users in the candy and food vertical is direct access to a turnkey fulfillment ecosystem:

Integrated Partners Powering Revenue

Genesee Candy Land

Manufacturing, storage, and drop-shipping handled at scale

Manufacturing, storage, and drop-shipping handled at scale Faire

Wholesale product sourcing and automated inventory ordering

This means BeNXGen.ai brand owners can:

Launch a candy or snack brand without holding inventory

Automatically fulfill orders through drop-shipping logistics

Scale product offerings instantly via wholesale integrations

Maintain consistent supply chains without operational complexity





No warehouse. No inventory risk. No fulfillment headaches.

The Passive Income Flywheel

At the core of BeNXGen.ai is an AI-driven automation loop that transforms brands into income-generating assets:

Traffic Generation (AI marketing + SEO + ads) Lead Qualification (AI agent interaction) Sales Conversion (optimized funnels) Order Fulfillment (automated via partners) Customer Retention (email/SMS automation)





This creates a self-reinforcing revenue cycle where:

Each sale feeds future sales

Customer data improves AI performance

Owners spend less time operating — and more time scaling





Own the Brand. Automate the Work. Earn the Upside.

BeNXGen.ai introduces a new category of entrepreneur:

The Automated Brand Owner

Instead of managing employees, logistics, and daily operations, owners:

Launch and control multiple brands

Monitor performance dashboards

Optimize growth strategies

Expand into new niches rapidly





For candy and food entrepreneurs, the addition of real product infrastructure makes this model especially powerful — bridging digital automation with physical commerce.

Scaling NXGen’s Revenue Ecosystem

For NXGen Brands, Inc., this model unlocks exponential growth:

Increased microsite deployments

Recurring revenue from automation services

Product volume flowing through partner supply chains

Expansion into multiple consumer verticals





Each new BeNXGen.ai user becomes part of a larger monetization network, driving value across the entire ecosystem.

Start Building Your Automated Income Stream

Entrepreneurs ready to launch their own AI-powered, revenue-generating brand can begin today:

Visit: www.BeNXGen.ai

About BeNXGen.ai

BeNXGen.ai is the flagship AI-powered brand automation platform from NXGen Brands, Inc., designed to turn ideas into fully operational, revenue-generating businesses in days.

Media Contact

NXGen Brands, Inc.

marjschaefer.manager@gmail.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. NXGen Brands undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Be Bold. Be Brave. Be… Next.

https://www.benxgen.ai/apply.html

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4ff2606a-b0e1-4582-a2bc-a5f340323b4e