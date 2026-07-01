Applied Digital Delivers Second Building at Polaris Forge 1

DALLAS, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Digital (NASDAQ: APLD), a designer, builder, and operator of high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads, today announced it has achieved Ready for Service for Phase 1 of Building 2 at Polaris Forge 1, delivering 75 MW of operational AI capacity to its customer on schedule and bringing total live capacity at the campus to 175 MW.

The delivery marks the next major milestone in the continued buildout of Polaris Forge 1, Applied Digital’s fully leased AI Factory Campus designed to support high-density artificial intelligence and high-performance computing workloads. At full build out, Polaris Forge 1 is contracted to deliver 400 MW of critical IT load under long-term lease agreements.

“Delivering this phase on time underscores the strength of our execution model,” said Wes Cummins, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Applied Digital. “Polaris Forge 1 continues to demonstrate the depth of our team and the discipline it takes to bring critical AI infrastructure capacity online for our customers. Achieving this milestone required intense coordination across the field, construction, engineering, operations, procurement, development, and corporate teams, and I’m proud of the entire Applied Digital organization for delivering as planned. With 175 MW now live at the campus, Polaris Forge 1 demonstrates the repeatable model we are scaling across our AI Factory footprint.”

This latest achievement follows Applied Digital’s on-time completion of the first 100 MW building at Polaris Forge 1 and further demonstrates the Company’s ability to bring critical IT capacity online in alignment with customer deployment timelines. With 175 MW now live, Polaris Forge 1 continues to demonstrate Applied Digital’s ability to execute across multiple phases of a large-scale AI infrastructure deployment.

Applied Digital’s execution approach is built around what the Company refers to as its AI Factory franchise model: a repeatable framework that replicates a core team of design, construction, and operations professionals across each campus, supported by centralized expertise and dedicated site-level execution teams.

“Polaris Forge 1 continues to validate the repeatable model we are building across our AI Factory platform,” Cummins continued. “We are not just securing power; we are turning it into live, operational AI capacity. That is the hard part, and it is where Applied Digital continues to differentiate itself.”

As demand for large-scale AI infrastructure continues to grow, customers are placing increasing importance on execution certainty and speed to market. Applied Digital’s on-time delivery of another major phase at Polaris Forge 1 reinforces the Company’s ability to bring complex infrastructure online in alignment with customer timelines.

Polaris Forge 1 is located in Ellendale, North Dakota, where Applied Digital has operated since 2021 and built long-standing relationships with local leaders, partners, and community stakeholders. As the campus continues to expand, the Company remains focused on responsible development, local partnership, and creating long-term value in the communities where it builds.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital (Nasdaq: APLD), named Best Data Center in the Americas 2025 by Datacloud — designs, builds, and operates high-performance, sustainably engineered data centers and colocation services for artificial intelligence, cloud, networking, and blockchain workloads. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, and founded in 2021, the company combines hyperscale expertise, closed-loop cooling, and rapid deployment capabilities to deliver secure, scalable compute at industry-leading speed and efficiency, while creating economic opportunities in underserved communities through its AI Factory franchise model.

Learn more at applieddigital.com or follow @APLDdigital on X and LinkedIn.