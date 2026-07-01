Linthicum Heights, MD, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Family of Lenders Named a Scotsman Guide Top Mortgage Lender Company earns national rankings among top retail, overall, FHA, and VA lenders



The NFM Family of Lenders is proud to announce it has been recognized by Scotsman Guide as a Top Mortgage Lender, earning national rankings in multiple categories for its performance and continued growth in the mortgage industry.



Among the company’s rankings, the NFM Family of Lenders placed:



• #15 Retail Lender

• #21 Overall Lender

• #19 FHA Lender

• #23 VA Lender



These rankings reflect the company’s strong performance across a broad range of lending channels and products, as well as its ongoing commitment to helping individuals and families achieve homeownership.



“This recognition is an exciting milestone for the NFM Family of Lenders and a testament to the incredible work our team does every day,” said Bob Tyson, CEO. “Our growth and success are driven by the dedication of our employees, the trust of our customers, and the strength of our relationships across the industry. We are honored to be recognized by Scotsman Guide among the nation’s top mortgage lenders.”



The Scotsman Guide Top Mortgage Lenders rankings are widely recognized in the mortgage industry and highlight companies that demonstrate notable production and market presence. For the NFM Family of Lenders, this recognition underscores the organization’s momentum, operational excellence, and customer-focused approach.



As the company continues to expand its reach and impact, the NFM Family of Lenders remains committed to delivering an exceptional mortgage experience through personalized service, deep industry expertise, and a culture that supports both customers and employees.



About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lender founded in 1998 in Baltimore, Maryland, and licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The NFM Family of Lenders includes NFM Lending, Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Homespire Home Loans, and Creator Collective. For more information, visit www.nfmlending.com or find us on Facebook and Instagram.



Media Contact:

Gene DiPaula

Vice President of Communication

NFM Lending

gdipaula@nfmlending.com

443-451-3126