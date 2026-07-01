Registration Now Open for America’s Seed Fund Summit

WASHINGTON, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration announced that registration is now open for America’s Seed Fund Summit, which will take place from July 1 to July 31. The month-long summit will feature a national series of virtual webinars and in-person events designed to connect entrepreneurs, innovators, and researchers with America’s Seed Fund — the nation’s largest source of early-stage, non-dilutive funding for technology startups. The programming will help stakeholders learn how the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs support the journey from research and development to commercialization. Registration is required.

Hosted by SBA’s Office of Investment and Innovation (OIT), the Summit will provide practical guidance, direct connections, and key resources to help both first-time and experienced innovators navigate the SBIR and STTR programs, which provide more than $5 billion annually in non-dilutive funding to support high-growth small businesses and startups developing breakthrough technologies. Through panels, presentations, and interactive breakout sessions, attendees will connect with federal agency program directors and gain a better understanding of funding opportunities and how to compete successfully through America’s Seed Fund.

Event Highlights include:

SBA-hosted webinars every Wednesday in July to support the America’s Seed Fund journey, including SBIR/STTR fundamentals, protecting innovation, and commercialization support.

In-person events and networking opportunities hosted by Federal and State Technology (FAST) Partners, organizations that help innovators across the country compete for SBIR/STTR awards.

Opportunities to engage directly with federal agency representatives through Meet the Program Director sessions.

Programming on SBIR/STTR basics, agency overviews, and how to align your R&D project with the right federal partner.

The event is free and open to the public. Interested individuals may get event information and register by visiting https://www.americasseedfund.us/america-s-seed-fund-summit.

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About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

About SBA Office of Investment and Innovation

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Office of Investment and Innovation (OII) leads programs to support U.S. growth-oriented small businesses and startups. These programs provide access to capital, assistance, and networks to support the success of innovation-driven small businesses. OII’s work is bolstered by public-private partnerships that drive small business growth from idea to impact. To learn more, visit https://www.sba.gov/about-sba/sba-locations/headquarters-offices/office-investment-innovation.