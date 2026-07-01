Bitcoin loses over 26,000 millionaire addresses in first half of 2026, Finbold report finds





DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin (BTC) saw a sharp decline in millionaire addresses during the first half of 2026, according to findings from Finbold’s H1 2026 Cryptocurrency Market Report .

Between January 1 and June 30, 2026, the number of Bitcoin addresses holding at least $1 million fell from 148,084 to 121,431, representing a loss of 26,653 millionaire addresses, or an 18% decline over the six-month period.

The decline came as BTC’s price dropped from around $88,700 on January 1, 2026, to $58,315 on June 30, 2026, when the data was collected. This marked a decline of approximately 34.2%, pushing many wallets below key valuation thresholds.

The largest decline occurred among addresses holding between $1 million and $10 million, which fell by 23,727, from 131,716 to 107,989. Meanwhile, addresses holding $10 million or more declined by 2,835, from 16,368 to 13,533.

“The data shows how quickly Bitcoin’s on-chain wealth distribution can shift when prices fall,” said Jordan Major, Chief Editor at Finbold. “This does not necessarily point to widespread selling, but rather a price-driven reclassification of wallets that were previously above the millionaire threshold.”

The H1 2026 decline also marks a sharp reversal from the same period in 2025, when Bitcoin added 26,758 millionaire addresses. In effect, Bitcoin erased almost the same number of millionaire addresses in the first half of 2026 as it gained during the first half of 2025.

“Bitcoin millionaire address data remains a useful market signal, but it should be interpreted carefully,” said Diana Paluteder, Head of Content at Finbold. “A Bitcoin wallet does not always represent a single investor, and one entity can control multiple addresses. Still, the trend highlights how exposed mid-tier holders are to price volatility.”

Finbold notes that Bitcoin address counts measure wallet balances rather than unique investors. A single individual, exchange, fund, or institution can control multiple Bitcoin wallet addresses, while one address can also represent pooled holdings.

Contact: Diana Paluteder

Dubai Silicon Oasis,

Dubai, UAE

press@finbold.com

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