Raise the Future Names Longtime Leader Lindsay Kaeding as Chief Executive Officer

Denver, Colorado, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Raise the Future, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting youth experiencing foster care with caring adults and supporting those relationships for a lifetime, today announced it has named Lindsay Kaeding as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. A respected leader who has dedicated nearly 25 years to the organization, Kaeding most recently served as Vice President of Development and Communications.

"Lindsay has earned the confidence and trust of our staff, leadership team, board, and partners through her collaborative leadership style, integrity, and unwavering dedication to our mission," said Jay Sudowski, Raise’s Board Chair. "Her vision, experience, and deep understanding of our mission make her the right leader to guide Raise the Future into its next chapter."

Since joining Raise the Future in 2001, Kaeding has served in a variety of leadership roles, helping strengthen the organization's fundraising, communications, strategic partnerships, and community engagement. Throughout her career, she has remained committed to ensuring youth experiencing foster care have lasting relationships with caring adults and that families receive the support they need to thrive.

"Raise the Future has never been just a place where I've worked. It has been the place where I've found purpose," said Kaeding. "For nearly 25 years, I've had the privilege of witnessing the extraordinary resilience of youth and families and the incredible difference that caring adults can make in a young person's life. It is the honor of my career to lead an organization that I love so deeply. Together with our talented staff, committed Board, generous supporters, and dedicated partners, I look forward to building on the strong foundation we've created and ensuring even more youth and families have the opportunity to experience connection, belonging, and hope."

Earlier this year, Raise the Future announced the departure of CEO Ann Ayers. Maren Stewart served as Interim CEO before Kaeding's appointment. As Chief Executive Officer, Kaeding will lead Raise the Future as it continues to expand opportunities for youth experiencing foster care to build lasting relationships with caring adults while strengthening support for youth, families, and caregivers.

About Raise the Future

Connect Youth. Support Families. Create Hope.

At Raise the Future, we believe every young person deserves to go through life knowing they have a caring adult by their side. Through innovative programs and partnerships, we connect youth in foster care with stable, supportive families and provide the tools and resources they need to thrive. With a focus on building lifelong connections and supportive relationships, Raise the Future works every day to change the journey for youth in foster care, one meaningful relationship at a time. https://www.raisethefuture.org

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