Momentum Cyber Mid-Year 2026 Review: Cybersecurity M&A on Track for Highest Deal Count Ever Tracked

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momentum Cyber, the only investment bank exclusively focused on cybersecurity, today released its H1 2026 Cybersecurity Capital Markets Review . The comprehensive report details a historic first half of the year, revealing a market setting records on M&A deal count as AI Security companies reach the maturity to come to market.

Momentum Cyber’s data confirms that cybersecurity has entered a distinct phase of market maturity. Enterprise platform consolidation and deep investor conviction are driving strategic activity at an unprecedented pace. With a record-breaking 219 M&A transactions in H1 2026 and $9.1B disclosed M&A deal value, the first half of 2026 culminated in a powerful mid-year acceleration, capped by a blockbuster June that featured the year's first $1B+ landmark transaction: Accenture's massive $4.175B acquisition of Dragos, NetRise, and runZero.

“The data from the first half tells a clear story of an industry aggressively restructuring itself around long-term utility,” said Eric McAlpine, Founder and CEO of Momentum Cyber. “We are witnessing a sharp bifurcation where subscale or undifferentiated point solutions are struggling to find a footing, while scaled, platform-aligned vendors are commanding serious premiums. Strategic acquirers aren't just adding features anymore; they are buying architectural players, particularly as AI Security rapidly matures from a financing trend into an M&A reality.”

Key Market Dynamics Highlighted in the H1 2026 Report:

Historic Transaction Velocity: H1 2026 set an unprecedented baseline, tracking on a record-breaking pace for the highest total annual deal count Momentum Cyber has ever recorded.

H1 2026 set an unprecedented baseline, tracking on a record-breaking pace for the highest total annual deal count Momentum Cyber has ever recorded. The AI Pivot: AI Security has officially transitioned from early venture-stage backing into a dominant M&A reality, now capturing a lion’s share of overall market financing value.

AI Security has officially transitioned from early venture-stage backing into a dominant M&A reality, now capturing a lion’s share of overall market financing value. The Rise of Mega-Deals: With June delivering the strongest month of the year, public strategics and private equity firms are actively positioned for larger, multi-billion-dollar platform acquisitions through the second half of the year.





The full report provides an exhaustive, data-backed look into exact M&A valuations, capital raises, private equity behavior, and critical forward-looking indicators for H2 2026.

To read the full strategic analysis, view complete transaction breakdowns, and access the comprehensive data set, download the report here:

https://momentumcyber.com/cybersecurity-mid-year-market-review-h1-2026/

About Momentum Cyber

Momentum Cyber is the premier cybersecurity-focused investment bank, advising the companies and investors that are defining and redefining the security landscape. The only investment bank exclusively focused on cybersecurity, the firm publishes the annual Cybersecurity Almanac and CYBERscape , the industry's definitive analysis of market activity, transaction trends, and innovation. Founded in 2014 and proudly veteran-owned and operated, Momentum Cyber is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information, visit momentumcyber.com .

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