Saia Sponsors Christopher Bell’s Patriotic No. 20 Toyota at Chicagoland Speedway

JOHNS CREEK, Ga., July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is proud to serve as the primary sponsor of Christopher Bell and the No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) Toyota Camry XSE during NASCAR’s return to Chicagoland Speedway over the Fourth of July weekend.

Featuring a patriotic paint scheme inspired by the holiday, the No. 20 Toyota will take to the track on July 5 as NASCAR fans gather to celebrate America’s independence and one of the sport’s most anticipated summer race weekends.

For Saia, the event represents more than a race sponsorship. The holiday provides an opportunity to recognize the men and women who serve their communities every day, from military members and veterans to the professional drivers who help keep America’s supply chain moving.

"Fourth of July weekend is a time to celebrate the values that bring people together, hard work, dedication and service," said Saia Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer at Saia Ray Ramu. "Those values are reflected both in the NASCAR community and throughout Saia's network. We're excited to partner with Christopher Bell and JGR at Chicagoland Speedway while also recognizing the organizations and individuals who make a difference in communities across the country."

Saia has a long-standing commitment to supporting veterans, both through hiring military veterans and by investing in organizations that honor their service. Among these efforts is the company's ongoing partnership with Wreaths Across America, through which Saia employees help transport and deliver wreaths to veterans' cemeteries across the country.

The Chicagoland Speedway event marks Saia's lone primary sponsorship race with Bell during the 2026 NASCAR Cup Series season as part of the company's partnership with JGR, which includes seven races with Ty Gibbs and the No. 54 team, reflecting the company's commitment to performance, reliability and continuous improvement, values that drive both organizations on and off the track.

For more information about Saia and its freight and logistics capabilities, visit saia.com.

About Saia Inc.

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) is a full-service freight and logistics provider with a national footprint built to deliver reliable, flexible shipping solutions. With industry-leading operations and a strong emphasis on the customer experience, the company helps keep freight - and businesses - moving. Saia offers customers a wide range of less-than-truckload, brokered truckload, expedited transportation, and other logistics services. Headquartered in Johns Creek, Georgia, the company operates 218 terminals providing national service. Saia has repeatedly been recognized for its people-centric, safety-driven, and sustainability-minded focus. For more information on Saia, Inc., visit Saia.com.

For more information, contact:

Jeannie S. Jump

Saia Senior Marketing and Corporate Affairs Specialist

Phone: 770-232-4069 · E-mail: jjump@saia.com