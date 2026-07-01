PEMCO and Seattle Storm Launch “Power Forward Readers” to Expand Youth Literacy Across the Northwest

SEATTLE, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As students across the Northwest begin summer break, PEMCO Mutual Insurance and the Seattle Storm are expanding their commitment to youth literacy with the launch of Power Forward Readers, a year-round initiative designed to keep kids engaged with reading through community partnerships, events and increased access to books.

The partnership builds on a shared commitment to youth literacy and expands efforts beyond the summer months through collaborations with local libraries, schools and community organizations. Together, PEMCO and the Storm aim to make reading more accessible and engaging for students across King County.

"Summer should be a season of exploration and making memories, and books can be a big part of that," said Allison Leep, Head of Social Impact at PEMCO. "At the same time, we know many students can lose reading momentum when school is out. Power Forward Readers helps families keep that momentum going by connecting kids with books, literacy experiences and a community that celebrates reading throughout the summer and into the school year. When young people see athletes they admire championing learning, it sends a powerful message that reading is an important part of reaching your goals."

Power Forward Readers officially launches this summer through partnerships with local library systems and community organizations, aiming to reach 8,000+ students in the summer alone, with additional programming planned throughout the school year. The initiative comes at a critical time, as children from low-income households lose an average of 1.3 months of reading skills each summer, while their higher-income peers typically maintain or slightly improve.

Additional events and partnerships will be announced as the program expands.

"At the Seattle Storm, we believe every child deserves access to the tools and experiences that help them thrive. Power Forward Readers is about more than books, it's about inspiring curiosity, building confidence and creating memorable moments for families,” said Nate Silverman, Chief Commercial Officer at the Seattle Storm. “We're proud to partner with PEMCO to expand access to literacy resources while welcoming young readers and their families to experience the excitement of Storm basketball together."

For more information about Power Forward Readers and upcoming community events, visit https://storm.wnba.com/pemco.

About PEMCO Mutual Insurance

PEMCO Mutual Insurance has been serving the Pacific Northwest since 1949. PEMCO provides auto, home, renters, boat coverage, and pet insurance. We are honored to have been recognized five times as a Best American Insurance Company by Forbes Magazine based on customer feedback and as one of America's Greatest Midsize Workplaces 2026 by Newsweek. We distinguish ourselves through award-winning customer service, industry expertise, and community impact programs focused on supporting youth, education, and building a safer, stronger Pacific Northwest. To learn more, visit www.pemco.com.

About the Seattle Storm

The Seattle Storm, a four-time WNBA champion, delivers a premier professional basketball and entertainment experience to a passionate fanbase. Off the court, the Storm is committed to promoting fitness and health, advancing social justice, and making a lasting impact in Seattle and the broader Pacific Northwest. Through youth development programs, equity and accessibility-focused partnerships, and its Force4Change platform, the Storm is dedicated to long-term community impact and growing the game.