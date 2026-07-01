Wise Workman Launches AI-Powered Plumber Directory That Detects and Nullifies Fake Reviews

Austin, Texas, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Austin, Texas - July 01, 2026 - -

The merit-based U.S. plumber directory's proprietary WW Score now uses AI-driven sentiment analysis to detect and nullify fake reviews, so rankings reflect real customers, not manipulation or ad spend

Wise Workman today announced the launch of its nationwide plumber directory at wiseworkman.com, a merit-based marketplace where U.S. homeowners are matched with plumbing professionals ranked by a proprietary WW Score. At the core of the platform is an AI-driven sentiment analysis engine that detects fake and manipulated reviews and nullifies them before they can affect a plumber's score that keeps rankings tied to genuine customer experience.

The result is a directory built on two principles competitors don't honor: "you can't buy your way to the top, and you can't fake your way there either."

Online reviews now drive most hiring decisions for home services — and they're easy to game. Plumbers and agencies routinely buy, plant, or pressure reviews to inflate their standing, while traditional directories sell top placement to whoever spends the most on advertising. Homeowners are left trusting ratings that may have nothing to do with the quality of the work.

"I built Wise Workman because finding a good plumber shouldn't mean rushing through five different directories trying to figure out who's actually trustworthy. Homeowners deserve one place where they can validate a plumber and trust what they're seeing, rankings built on honesty, not on who paid the most or gamed their reviews. That's the whole idea: everything in one directory, and all of it honest."

The WW Score is Wise Workman's independent rating system. Rather than averaging every review at face value, it runs each one through an AI-driven sentiment analysis engine that evaluates the language, patterns, and context behind the feedback to distinguish authentic customer experiences from manipulated or fraudulent ones.

Reviews flagged as fake or inauthentic are nullified, removed from the calculation entirely, so they can't pad a plumber's rank. What remains is a score weighted toward signals that are hard to fake: AI-verified, authentic customer reviews, Responsiveness and reliability, Licensing, insurance, and credentials, and Track record and experience in the relevant service area.

Because placement can't be purchased and fake reviews don't count, plumbers compete on the only thing that should matter to a homeowner: the real standard of their work.

For homeowners, Wise Workman offers a transparent, no-cost way to find a trusted plumber and compare professionals on a rating they can actually rely on, one that has been actively cleaned of fake feedback.

For honest plumbers, it levels a playing field that review manipulation and ad budgets have long tilted. Great work earns authentic reviews, authentic reviews drive the WW Score, and competitors can't undercut that by buying placement or planting praise.

"Our fake-detection algorithm reads every review with NLP and scores how authentic it really is. Anything that reads as manufactured gets nullified, hence the WW Score only ever reflects real people who hired a real plumber."

About Wise Workman

Wise Workman is a U.S. plumber directory built on a merit-first model. Its proprietary WW Score uses AI-driven sentiment analysis to detect and nullify fake reviews, ranking plumbing professionals on verified quality and reliability rather than advertising spend or manipulated ratings. The result is a transparent way for homeowners to find trusted help and a fair path to visibility for great plumbers. Learn more at wiseworkman.com

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For more information about Wise Workman, contact the company here:



Wise Workman

Farasat Khan

info@wiseworkman.com

1309 Coffeen Avenue STE 1200, Sheridan Wyoming 82801