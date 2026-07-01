Fair Workplace Solutions Shortlisted for the Australian Law Awards 2026

BELLA VISTA, NSW, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BELLA VISTA, NSW - July 01, 2026 - -

Fair Workplace Solutions, a specialist boutique firm of employment lawyers advising both employers and employees across Australia, has been named a finalist in the Australian Law Awards 2026 for Workplace Relations and Employment Team of the Year. Based in Bella Vista in Sydney's Hills District and working with clients nationwide, the firm is known for its plain-English approach and direct access to qualified employment lawyers rather than HR or ER middlemen.

This prestigious awards program is dedicated to recognising the outstanding individuals and businesses positively shaping the growth and development of Australia's legal profession, providing them with the career-elevating exposure they deserve.

The finalist list, which was announced on Thursday, 11 June 2026, features over 330 high-achieving professionals and businesses across 36 submission-based categories.

Securing a place as a finalist is widely recognised as a remarkable achievement in the legal sector. It signifies the unwavering determination and commitment of individuals, teams, and businesses playing a pivotal role in propelling the profession forward.

Winners will be announced at a black-tie gala at The Star, Sydney on Thursday, 30 July 2026.

Jerome Doraisamy, managing editor of Lawyers Weekly, extended his congratulations to all finalists.

"Congratulations to all the finalists. Being named a finalist is not only recognition of hard work and achievement, but also a powerful platform for future growth, opportunity, and profession-wide recognition, whether you are an established leader or an emerging practitioner."

"We look forward to celebrating with all of you on the night."

Shelly Tamas, Principal at Fair Workplace Solutions, said she was humbled to be recognised and proud to be named as a finalist in the Australian Law Awards 2026.

"We set out to do employment law differently, with straight-talking advice and a lawyer on the other end of the phone who actually cares how things turn out, whether we're standing up for an employee who's been done wrong or helping an employer get it right from the start," she said. "To be named alongside the country's leading workplace practices tells us that approach is landing, and this recognition belongs to every person on our team."

About Fair Workplace Solutions

Fair Workplace Solutions is a specialist employment law firm based in Bella Vista, Sydney, acting for both employers and employees across Australia. Founded in 2022 by Principal Solicitor Shelly Tamas and Director Massi Tamas, the firm provides fixed-fee pricing on most services and direct access to qualified lawyers, cutting out the HR and ER advisers that slow many workplace matters down. To find out more, visit Fair Workplace Solutions.

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For more information about Fair Workplace Solutions, contact the company here:



Fair Workplace Solutions

Shelly Tamas

+612 9963 7234

Shelly@fairworkplacesolutions.com.au

Unit 308/20A Lexington Dr, Bella Vista NSW 2153, Australia