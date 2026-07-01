Introducing HeyAdmin.ai – an Enterprise-grade Agentic AI Platform

CHICAGO, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Bizoforce is launching HeyAdmin.ai - an Agentic AI platform for Enterprises. Agentic AI autonomous workflows can be built on our platform and deployed on any platform at low cost through voice, video, and text agents.

Highlights

Grounded answers & action execution: Agents answer from the company's knowledge base (documents, databases, PDFs, videos, etc.) and can invoke enterprise tools and APIs to execute tasks and automate workflows to complete user requests .

Agents answer from the company's knowledge base (documents, databases, PDFs, videos, etc.) and can invoke enterprise tools and APIs to execute tasks and automate workflows to complete user requests Self-improving and learning: Every feedback (thumbs-up or thumbs-down) triggers automatic fine-tuning of the retrieval models.

Every feedback (thumbs-up or thumbs-down) triggers automatic fine-tuning of the retrieval models. Open architecture: Switch AI providers, storage backends, or deployment models — cloud, on-premise, or air-gapped — without rewriting your agents.

Switch AI providers, storage backends, or deployment models — cloud, on-premise, or air-gapped — without rewriting your agents. Cost you control: Run on open-source LLMs to cut token cost, with spend limits enforced automatically.

Run on open-source LLMs to cut token cost, with spend limits enforced automatically. Enterprise-grade: Has in-built data privacy, security, governance, observability and compliance



Why we built HeyAdmin

Foundational models are remarkable, but they are general-purpose by design. These models are not designed for any specific company. HeyAdmin is built to be the layer above it: a platform that uses foundational models and fine-tunes the SLM for an agent that knows your business, operates across your channels, and improves on every rated conversation.

“We have envisioned the most flexible, and agile approach to deploy enterprise-grade Agentic AI. Our Agentic AI platform has been built for AI-First workflows at the lowest possible cost and with a unique “horizontal-vertical” architecture that facilitates use cases and workflows across verticals that can be deployed through video and voice agents.”

Bala Palamadai — Chief Executive Officer, Bizoforce

“We have built the HeyAdmin platform using an architecture that allows rapid deployment and seamlessly integrates with a variety of Enterprise systems and databases, and can be deployed leveraging any LLM including Open-source, or cloud-based AI models in the company’s ecosystem.”

Sudhanshu Pandey— Chief Digital Officer, Bizoforce

Getting started

HeyAdmin is available now. Visit heyadmin.ai to book a demo or start a trial. Enterprise licensing, managed hosting, and SLA-backed support are available from Bizoforce.

About Bizoforce

Bizoforce is a Digital Technology Services company with specialization in the areas of Cloud, Digital products, AI and Data. Bizoforce has launched Screenly, an HR Recruiting platform, Giglancer – an AI-Ready Talent Cloud and HeyAdmin.ai, an Agentic AI platform. More information is available at bizoforce.com.