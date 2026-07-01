Intiva Health's Healthcare Token: $TIVA Enters a New Era with BitMart

Right on the Heels of Incredable Launching New AI Credentialing Tool

AUSTIN, Texas, July 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intiva Health, the parent company behind one of the most compelling utility tokens in the healthcare sector, today announced that $TIVA is expanding its exchange footprint to BitMart. It's arriving one week after Incredable, the healthcare platform $TIVA actually runs on, quietly dropped an AI upgrade that automates one of medicine's most expensive, most hated administrative nightmares.





Two announcements, one week apart. Together, these two developments mark what Intiva Health is deeming as a pivotal point — one that puts $TIVA in front of a vastly larger global trading audience at exactly the moment the underlying platform has taken a huge technological leap forward.

You have 24 hours to quickly catch up before everyone else does.

Let's Talk About the Problem Every Healthcare Body Has Dealt With

Ask any hospital administrator what keeps them up at night and keeping their departments staffed with qualified healthcare providers will come up fast. Every new provider means mountains of documents, manual data entries across multiple systems, verification workflows that crawl, and constant cross-checking against external databases just to confirm someone is who they say they are. It's tedious. It's expensive. It's a $30+ billion annual problems in the U.S. alone — and it's the reason a fully licensed, fully qualified doctor can sit on the sidelines for weeks before ever touching a patient.

Incredable was built to chip away at that problem. And on June 25th, it got a serious upgrade.

The new AI Document Extractor pulls credentialing data straight from uploaded documents and verifies it, no manual entry needed. It can tell a DEA registration apart from a board certification, sorts documents by type, cross-checks against the NPI Registry, runs sanctions screening, and kicks off verification on its own— automatically, instantly, without a human babysitting every step.

"Our AI Document Extractor helps organizations scale credentialing operations without scaling administrative headcount," said Thomas Brough, Director of Partnerships and Sales at Incredable.

Translation: the platform just got dramatically more valuable- to hospitals without hiring a single new person.

This matters to you if you hold — or are thinking about holding: $TIVA. Because TIVA's demand isn't manufactured by hype. It's tied to real professional activity running through Incredable. A better platform means more adoption and more adoption tends to mean more transactions running through the system, more $TIVA demand.

Why BitMart, Why This Listing Actually Matters

"We Built This Because We Lived the Problem" — A Word From TIVA Leadership





BitMart has acknowledged the upcoming TIVA listing on its own channels, positioning the project to its trading community ahead of it’s launch. This is an Exchange that supports over 2,379 types of assets and ranks among the world's top exchanges by volume. For a token that's spent its early life trading in a contained localized market, this is real step up onto a genuinely global stage.

More liquidity. More eyes. And more buyers who will hear of $TIVA.

July 2, 2026. BitMart. Trading pair: TIVA/USDT.

If you've been sitting on the side-lines, wondering when the right moment to get in might be —THIS is the kind of moment people will be looking back on.

This Isn't merely a Concept. It's Already Running- High & Active.

Here's what makes $TIVA different from basically everything else trying to get your attention right now: it isn't asking you to believe in a roadmap. The Incredable platform already serves hundreds of thousands of licensed medical professionals across the United States — real people, running real credentialing workflows, every single day. That's an existing, compliant, regulated user base. In Web3, that's almost unheard of.

Every credential renewal, every workflow completion, every referral and marketplace purchase generates token activity on the network. The bigger the healthcare ecosystem gets, the more $TIVA gets used. Not hypothetically. But Structurally.

The people building this have spent over a decade running real healthcare companies, managing real compliance programs, inside real hospitals. This isn't a team that discovered healthcare because it sounded like a good pitch deck. They lived the problem first.

With the BNB Smart Chain migration already complete and the AI upgrade now live, $TIVA is walking into its BitMart debut with more momentum than it's ever had — at exactly the moment more people are about to be watching than ever before.

The Math That Should Make You Pay Attention

A $30 billion problem. A platform already solving it for thousands of real users. An AI upgrade that just made that platform dramatically more efficient. A token positioned as the primary asset for every transaction inside that ecosystem. And now, a top-tier exchange listing putting it in front of a global trading audience for the first time at this scale.

Individually, any one of those is a reason to take notice. Together, with all of it landing in the same seven-day window? That's not something that happens by accident.!

The Clock Is Already Ticking

$TIVA lists on BitMart in ONE day. And BitMart is just the start — further exchange listings and liquidity bridges are already in motion. The traders who find conviction early in projects like this are rarely the ones discovering it after the headlines.

The platform's live. The AI is shipped. The exchange is confirmed. The only thing left is the date — and that date is July 2nd. MARK YOUR CALENDARS for the most phenomenal event of 2026.

$TIVA. BitMart. July 2, 2026. TIVA/USDT.

[Get ready to trade: bitmart.com]

Follow @IntivaHealth and @BitMartExchange now so you don't find out about this from someone else's screenshot.

About Intiva Health

Intiva Health is a healthcare technology holding company based in Austin, Texas, with operations spanning credentialing (Incredable), nutraceutical manufacturing (Gummi World), and regenerative wellness (Nova Vita Wellness Centers). Through $TIVA, built on BNB Smart Chain, the company is building a blockchain layer for professional credentialing, starting in healthcare and with stated plans to expand into education, law, finance, and workforce verification more broadly.

Garry McIntosh, MBA, serves as President of TIVA Token and Chief Revenue Officer of Intiva Health, where he oversees commercial strategy, exchange partnerships, and token utility across the Intiva ecosystem. He brings a background in healthcare operations and revenue leadership to TIVA, and has been involved in guiding the project from its early concept through its 2025 market debut.

Website: www. intivahealth.com

Twitter/X: @IntivaHealth

Token: $TIVA | Lists July 2, 2026 on BitMart (TIVA/USDT)

Incredable: www. incredable.com

Media Contact:

Aditi Agrawal

info@intivahealth.com





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